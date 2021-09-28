Protecting children from the dangers of online gaming

THE availability of new technologies and high-speed Internet connections have made online gaming a popular pastime, especially for children. The behemoths of the industry have invested millions in creating addictive games while their slick marketing campaigns provide the hook to lure people in.

Teenagers and young children are oftentimes the main targets of these marketing campaigns. Usually, they start by offering the games for free and then the charges are added. I have heard stories of children not eating and saving their lunch money so they can have access to online games. The companies also make a ton of money from advertisements during the games.

The value of the global games market is currently estimated at between US$152 billion and US$180 billion and is set to grow.

On Monday, August 30, 2021, China issued sweeping regulations which restricted to three hours per week, the time that children under the age of 18 can play online games. Children will only be allowed to play games between 8:00 pm and 9:00 pm on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays.

The new policy requires strict implementation of real-name registration and log-ins. Online game providers are prohibited from offering any form of service to users who fail to register and log in using their real identifications.

I applaud this move by China and would like to see this policy replicated in some form in Jamaica and across the world. Many will raise the issue of censorship and a breach of the constitutional right to privacy. However, I believe that we can protect the right of our people to privacy and at the same time place restrictions on the unfettered use of the Internet by children.

Anyone with young children in their families has seen first-hand the addictive nature of online games. We have seen the negative effects it has on their social interactions, studies, as well as their physical and mental well-being.

Nothing is wrong with children playing online games. When played in moderation, gaming can be fun, and many games allow children and even us adults to problem-solve. While most children will not experience any harm, sadly, many become addicted and are losing themselves in the virtual world.

So many of our Jamaican children now have access to mobile devices and if left unchecked, can fall victims to the negative effects of online gaming and the seedier side of the Internet. I know many will say it is the parents' responsibility to control what their children do online. Try that with these tech-savvy children who are expert navigators online and know how to get around every parental restriction.

Limiting children's exposure to online gaming will reduce the harmful effects such as interference with their studies, poor school participation, and failing grades. It will also limit exposure to violent, graphic, or sexualised content which can have a negative emotional effect on children, especially the very young.

In 2018, Science Daily published a study that linked some aggression in young people to violent video games. The study stated, in part, “Although most researchers on the subject agree that playing violent video games appears to increase physical aggression, a vocal minority continues to dispute this. To examine issues raised by the counter-claims on this topic, Dartmouth researchers conducted a meta-analysis of 24 studies from around the world from 2010 to 2017 with over 17,000 participants, ages nine to 19 years old. The studies all examined how violent video game play affected changes in real-world physical aggression over time, ranging from three months to four years. Examples of physical aggression included incidents such as hitting someone or being sent to the principal's office for fighting, and were based on self-reports by children, parents, teachers, and peers.”

Children form bonds from a young age in school and on the community playgrounds. Excessive gaming kills the development of real-life relationships. Many of us have witnessed tantrums, including rage, shouting, and even physical violence from children when they are restricted from playing online games.

Doctors have warned that excessive gaming can cause isolation and loneliness, depression when they are not playing, eye strain, poor posture, hand problems, lack of physical activity, poor nutrition or self-care, and poor-quality sleep as they play late into the night.

The Chinese Government deserves credit for these tough measures designed to protect children and rein in the gaming industry, which has consistently put profits over the well-being of children.

I hope that Jamaica will adopt some of these measures and move our children away from the screens and back to the playgrounds, where they can interact with friends and family and develop long-lasting, meaningful, and healthy relationships.

— Sandrea Falconer is a former senator and minister of information