Punishing the good with the bad — a vaccination dilemma

Defiance is ever prevalent in all spheres of society. As such, we have devised systems and discipline strategies to curb the behaviour.

One of the most prominently used discipline strategy is punishing the subordinate along with the defiant. Teachers especially, love this method as it is perfect for a classroom setting. The students that are good would become peeved having being punished for the transgressions of their peers and in turn, assume an active role in policing the defiance so as to eliminate the possibility of a recurrence. However, punishing the good with the bad is only effective when the bad is in the minority as the opposite would only leave the good few penalised yet powerless.

According to Our World in Data (a credible data analytics and data collection website), only an approximate 18 per cent of Jamaica's population has been fully vaccinated, with about 1.19 million doses administered. I would never go as far as to label the remaining 82 per cent as bad or defiant, but their decision or indecision do have negative impacts on those who are fully vaccinated.

Before I outline the negative implications, let us assess what is being asked of the unvaccinated lot, the cost and possible benefits for the 82 per cent.

Firstly, what is being asked is that we all become fully COVID-19 vaccinated as a nation and to do so we must each take the vaccine. Said differently, all that is required is for us to continue to trust the science that brought us the Panadol Multi-Symptoms and Advils we take for each ailment… the same science that brought us the reliable rubbing alcohol and sanitisers that are packed with chemicals we can barely pronounce but trust nonetheless. I could go on listing different examples of “blind trust” that we have awarded the science that is yet to lead us astray.

Secondly, what does it cost you? Outside of the minor inconvenience of leaving home to go get it and the discomfort you might feel for a few days post-injection, the COVID-19 vaccine is completely free. Additionally, in an effort to alleviate the inconvenience of travelling to the vax sites, Paramount Trading (Ja) Ltd has partnered with the Ministry of Health to host a vaccination blitz for the Waltham Park community. This is where the vaccination clinics are brought to you, in your communities in the form of a social event fit with music, food, positive energy and other incentives. I would not encourage you to wait for a vax blitz to be hosted in your area as there is no time like the present to become vaccinated. However, if you do require the added incentive, a vaccination blitz is also an option.

Thirdly, what do you stand to gain? I am tempted to say we stand to gain everything having lost so much to the pandemic. More accurately, we stand to gain what we had as well as a new-found appreciation for it. What is immediately felt are the necessary restrictions brought on by our Government's willingness to keep us safe. Ironically, the COVID-19 regulations that were put in place to save our lives have indirectly cost many thousands their livelihoods. Of the many thousands that have lost their livelihoods due to the pandemic and its ills, zero per cent deserved it. Unfortunately, only a little over 18 per cent of those negatively impacted by the pandemic has demonstrated a willingness to do what is necessary to return to what was. The blameless 18 per cent that will continue to suffer for the 82 per cent's insubordination.

Now, I will echo the sentiments of the good majority in the classrooms but as a member of the subordinate minority in our society, it is unfair. Those that have taken the necessary step to protect themselves and those they love should be rewarded the freedom we all took for granted. As members of the subordinate minority, I support a move to a gated entry to everything we once had with a fully vaccinated card as our only passport.

What I propose might sound harsh, but it is fair. The only barrier to entry is something that is free, well researched and vetted, has saved lives and might very likely save yours. We cannot continue to suffer for the actions of those that are sired by people who spew unvaried and unsubstantiated information purported to be factual. What I propose is not a method to punish but a system to reward those who do better because they want better.

I suppose we should bed all this talk of suffering as we have all suffered enough. If you have an actual substantiated better alternative to the COVID-19 vaccine, please raise your hand as I'd love to hear it; but if not, please raise your sleeve and take the jab. What I propose has been the method in the more developed nations and it is fast approaching us as there are dwindling alternatives.

I'd recommend that you become a member of the fully vaccinated lot by then.

Hugh Graham is Member of Parliament for St Catherine North Western, and CEO of Paramount Trading (Jamaica) Ltd.