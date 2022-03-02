Putin against the world

Ever since the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) imploded and disintegrated into separate countries, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, now absolute dictator of Russia, has felt humiliated, and has harboured delusion that these territories would one day be reabsorbed into the Russian orbit.

He detests the Western military alliance, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), assembled to largely restrain Russian ambition in Eastern Europe, and sees it as almost a missionary mandate to resist NATO and restore the “glory” that was once the USSR. But he has run into two problems — perhaps three.

For one, Russia never governed these republics well. They were manned by bureaucrats appointed by Russia who were known to be corrupt and ruled with an iron fist. Under such repressive rule, the people of these regions yearned for freedom. When the Russian experiment ended with US President Ronald Reagan telling Mikhail Gorbachev to “tear down this wall” that separated West and East Germany, people breathed the air of freedom, and resolved never again to be under Russian rule.

Ukraine is proving to be the latest of these Soviet satellites that is resisting Russian hegemony. And, for Putin, this fight is personal. There was no doubt in my mind that he would have invaded the country having massed over 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border.

Secondly, another trouble that besets Putin in his grand design is that many of these freed republics have decided to go with the West. Putin sees this as open defiance and a slap in his face. To rub salt in his wounded pride, many have joined NATO, which has made him even more worried that one day the West may want to attack Russia.

Article 5 of the NATO charter seems to scare Putin to death. Any attack on one member of NATO is regarded as an attack on all. This is precisely why he does not want Ukraine to join NATO. But Ukraine rightly believes it is a sovereign nation and will not be bullied by any power to make this decision if it so chooses.

Some analysts reason that the Western powers might have pushed this too far, having vanquished Russia and won the putative cold war. But NATO is just one side of a coin. People who have tasted freedom and believe in the personal progress they can make under liberal democratic values will not be too willing to return to life under a failed, corrupt, socialist experimentation.

Thirdly, the Russian population is not united in support of Putin's reckless misadventure in Ukraine. This may yet prove to be the worst aspect of Putin's strategic blunder. As the Western sanctions bite and more Russians begin to feel real economic distress, they will become more disaffected by a war in which they have no buy-in.

Already, Putin has made the country into a pariah State. He may not feel or care about the contempt of the world, but he does care about his political survivability. He cannot too soon forget the protests against his rule and why he has had to suppress people's rights to stay in power.

Furthermore, many Russians cannot comport with the reasons he has given to invade Ukraine. Many Ukrainians are themselves Russians. They share ethnic and cultural similarities and they see no reason why they should be attacking their brothers and sisters on the basis of a nebulous rationale, which is the denazification of the Ukraine, or to support the obvious designs that Putin has on the country.

What is clear is that Putin has painted himself into a royal corner. As we say in Jamaica, he has drawn “bad card”. In his arrogance he never thought that the Ukrainian people would be putting up such a strong fight in defending their country. They are an example to world citizenry of patriotism and bravery in the face of unwarranted attacks on their sovereignty.

A war is a nasty, unpredictable, and brutish thing, with all kinds of unintended consequences. This is why it is engaged as a matter of last resort, when all reasonable effort at preventing it have failed. Clearly Putin is not bothered by the loss of lives and destruction of property that will result fom his reckless adventure. He is bent on waging war against this country, if not the world, when there is no compelling necessity for it.

Like all tyrants before him, his dull, malevolent affectation told him that this was the right thing to do. For him, it is self-glory, and that is why there could be more humanitarian disasters to come.

The response of the world to his misadventure shows that there is hope. He has united the world in a way it has never been in recent memory. It is as if the world is saying that we cannot forget the lessons of history; that there can be no place for leaders who slaughter their people or otherwise ruin their dreams.

If the Jamaican Government has not done so as yet, the Russian ambassador should be called in and told, in no uncertain terms, how Jamaicans view the situation. This may be a small step, but let us put on record our revulsion to this abuse of the sovereignty of another nation.

Today it is Ukraine. Who will it be tomorrow?

Dr Raulston Nembhard is a priest, social commentator, and author of the books Finding Peace in the Midst of Life's Storm and Your Self-esteem Guide to a Better Life. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or stead6655@aol.com.