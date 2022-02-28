Putin's war

“ Who, in the Lord's name, does Putin think gives him the right to declare these new so-called countries in territory that belong to his neighbours?”— Joe Biden, US President

Russia , over the years, has become accustomed to sanctions from Western governments. Many will argue that by now sanctions have been rendered ineffective as Putin and his inner circle have always found a way to circumvent them.

Vladimir Putin was elected president of Russia in March 2000. Since then, the world has watched him stifle the Opposition in Russia and meddle in the affairs of former Soviet Union confederation members. Many Opposition leaders have met untimely deaths, been jailed, or fled into exile.

On February 27, 2015, Opposition Leader Boris Nemtsov was gunned down within sight of the Kremlin, just days after he had spoken out against Russian intervention in Ukraine. It is, therefore, no surprise that the Russian president and dictator Vladimir Putin has decided to risk it all to invade Ukraine.

Putin argues that Russia was robbed after the collapse of the former Soviet Union of which Ukraine was a part. It is safe to say that Putin is of the belief that the Russian federation should include all the former countries which were once part of the Soviet Union.

His attempt to rewrite history is dangerous and should be met face on.

Ukraine — bordered by Belarus to the north; Russia to the east; the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea to the south; Moldova and Romania to the south-west; and Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland to the west — was one of many countries to fight a brutal civil war before being fully absorbed into the Soviet Union in 1922.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was created in 1949 by the United States, Canada, and several Western European nations to provide collective security against the former Soviet Union. The following quote is attributed to a former Russian foreign ministry spokesperson: “If NATO believes that there is any need for such protection in the Baltic region, Russia reserves the right to draw its own conclusions from it and, if necessary, to act accordingly.” Given these types of statements, Putin's actions should not have been a surprise.

Nonetheless, Russia is making a mockery of international law and the United Nations, of which it is a permanent member of the Security Council, by trying to redraw the boundaries in Europe in favour of Russia.

NATO was the first peacetime military alliance the United States entered into outside of the Western Hemisphere. After the destruction of the Second World War, the nations of Europe struggled to rebuild their economies and ensure their security. Europe, at that time, required a massive amount of aid to help the war-torn landscapes re-establish industries and produce food.

The United States viewed an economically strong, rearmed, and integrated Europe as vital to the prevention of communist expansion across the continent. As a result, Secretary of State George Marshall proposed a programme of large-scale economic aid to Europe. The resulting European Recovery Program, or Marshall Plan, not only facilitated European economic integration but promoted the idea of shared interests and cooperation between the United States and Europe. Soviet refusal either to participate in the Marshall Plan or to allow its satellite states in Eastern Europe to accept the economic assistance helped to reinforce the growing division between east and west in Europe.

The collective defence arrangements in NATO served to place the whole of Western Europe under the American “nuclear umbrella”. And, in the 1950s, one of the first military doctrines of NATO emerged in the form of “massive retaliation” or the idea that, if any member was attacked, the United States would respond with a large-scale nuclear attack. The threat of this form of response was meant to serve as a deterrent against Soviet aggression on the continent.

On August 8, 2008, Russian forces began the invasion of Georgia, marking the start of Europe's first 21st-century war. The conflict itself was over within a matter of days, but the repercussions of the Russo-Georgian War continue to reverberate 13 years on, shaping the wider geopolitical environment. Putin emerged unscathed and was emboldened by that invasion, and in 2014 annexed the Crimea from Ukraine.

Putin's relationship with former US president Donald Trump had also given him more confidence to carry out his plan to increase Russia's territory with an invasion of Ukraine.

This Russia-Ukraine conflict was an unprovoked and calculated move by Putin for which he must be held accountable. The potential for immense human suffering is great; however, Putin does not care about humanity. The world now knows the real Putin — tyrannical and uncaring.

Russia is the second-largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia and the world's top producer of natural gas. Russia's invasion of Ukraine will not only disrupt crude supplies globally but also hasten a global recession. Almost all economies depend on oil and gas imports, and regardless of where they originate the spillover effects on countries will raise energy costs at a time when societies are still barely recovering from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Many Jamaicans are already experiencing the impact of higher food prices and increasing gas prices. Undoubtedly, an increase in oil price will have an automatic increase in goods and services and the cost of living. Additionally, wheat prices continue to surge past the nine-year high amid concerns two of the world's biggest exporters, Russia and Ukraine, are at war.

A man-made famine is also very possible as a result of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The economists will agree that there is likely to be a global recession if the war between Russia and Ukraine prolongs, and as citizens we will be required to dip deeper into our pockets.

Interestingly, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has been noticeably silent on the high cost of oil thus far. Will OPEC increase the production of oil in an attempt to bring stability to a volatile situation?

The current Russia-Ukraine crisis is one born out of Putin's imagination and ego and a sense of hyper masculinity. The only threat Europe poses to Russia is an imaginary one. It is unthinkable that Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, is supportive of separatists in Ukraine.

There is an eerie World War II feeling in the atmosphere. Some have compared Putin's invasion of Ukraine to Adolph Hitler's army's invasion of several European countries resulting in death, destruction, and millions of Jews being sent to concentration camps — the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is Jewish.

Who starts a war during a pandemic? The totalitarian regime of Belarus must also be held accountable since their troops have also attacked Ukraine.

Russia's war with Ukraine will not solve the problems. This war will only lead to global tensions and a reduction of democracies. Putin's aim is simply to topple the democratically elected Government of Ukraine.

This war is likely to result in an epic humanitarian crisis of refugees all across Europe.

In the words of Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukrainian ambassador to the United Nations, there is no purgatory for war criminals: They go straight to hell.

Wayne Campbell is an educator and social commentator with an interest in development policies as they affect culture and gender issues. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or waykam@yahoo.com.