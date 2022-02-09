Redefining normal

November 2019 will be mentioned in the annals of world events as the time of the onset of the great 21st century pandemic. It will be added to the list of other global events that shook, shifted, and sifted nations, a time of great grief, loss of lives, fear, and fear-driven responses.

With all its good intentions, globalisation has inadvertently become that vehicle which, subconsciously, we would want to quarantine. Information, fake or not, via the many channels, has been thrown at us, casting shadows, clouds, and gray areas on many occasions. But this 21st century event is not unique to our world. Just a century ago our world went through a similar pandemic period and two great wars.

Our response now, as individual nations and collectively as a global community, must be guided by the lessons of those past events. It is those lessons that will propel us to work harder at dispelling the shadows, clouds, and gray areas that would want to derail our journey towards redefining our normal.

COVID-19, and all it conjures up, has incited many arguments on redefined normal. It is hoped that the salient theme of such discourses will be the undeniable fact that we will continue to live with COVID-19 towards a not-yet-determined future time.

As Jamaicans, we know what it means to redefine normal. We did so in the aftermath of the 1907 earthquake and again in 1988 following the passage of Hurricane Gilbert. The fact that we are still in the throes of this pandemic does not make our responses irrelevant, but keeps us in fighting mode on a battlefield, as it were, constantly strategising to defeat the enemy.

I applaud the ongoing work of our Government through the Ministry of Health and Wellness and have taken note of the numerous strategies employed in the COVID-19 battle, including partnering with the church community, among others.

Involving the Church is a commendable move that must be given the credence it deserves. The work of the Church has always been holistic and involves much more than gathering in a space for worship. A great number of our pastors and senior leaders are credentialed counsellors who will readily share that their engagement sessions have increased astronomically, with a great number of the cases directly attributed to the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic on people's lives. These unheralded front line workers remain committed and dedicated in their work for God, family, and nation.

Now that school has resumed, somewhat, we are faced with a cloud of new challenges. Hybrid classes versus full attendance, full week versus partial week, bring your own device versus no devices, full day versus half-day, online consultations versus virtual, and the list goes on. The schools' management and staff are doing an awesome job and must be congratulated. The responsible ministry has done commendable work in getting us to this point and we remain appreciative.

It is accepted that redefining is a process and will take time, but I want to appeal to our madam Minister of Education and Youth Fayval Williams to reshuffle her focus a little and give more attention to our infant-and primary-level children. This is a critical stage in learning for them and if it's missed, we are setting ourselves up for darker days.

I attended an in-person consultation session recently and was appalled to learn that, at one school, an entire block that houses primary level 2 and 3 students has had no Internet service since the onset of the pandemic.

I am aware that this is not an anomaly and will add that this infant- and primary-level institution, named after saints, is located a stone's throw from that meeting place on the street named after a male holding the highest hereditary title in the British peerage.

Madam Minister, the reasons for this ridiculousness are not worth mentioning, and I implore you to have this matter addressed.

I was also shocked to learn that many a day the teachers have had to purchase data to deliver classes online or to access online teaching/learning aids. These teachers have gone way beyond the “any other duty” in their job description. They have also created Whatsapp groups with parents/guardians to keep conversations ongoing regarding the children.

These teachers 'own' our children, referring to them as “my students”. There is no price that can be placed on the work many of our teachers are doing in this season, and every reasonable effort must be made to make their jobs less challenging. The schools that can, must be equipped with all the necessary tools and resources — argument done!

I suggest that this institution, located at number 74, be considered for a pandemic model infant/primary institution. It is already strategically located, has sound infrastructure, and is professionally staffed. I believe that with a specialised, dedicated, and committed team, this model institution will be fully operational in short order to provide the relevant qualitative indicators for the design of other such institutions across the island and to be a benchmark initiative, adopted by other jurisdictions across the region and beyond.

Our children are the future of our nation, and great care must be taken in how we treat the issues that concern them. As parents, guardians, and well-wishers, we remain committed to praying and to continue to partner with our schools and Government with respect, pride, and love. It is in so doing that the shadows, clouds, and grey areas will dissipate and our redefined normal realised.

