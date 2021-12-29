Reflections at the end of a year

The year 2021 is speeding to an end and many of us may be reflecting on what the year has been. And, indeed, we should.

Even the less contemplative among us will have a thought on how the year is ending, wondering whether resolutions were achieved, and if it makes any sense to develop new ones for the coming year. In quieter moments of reflection there may be the depressing sigh: “Bwoy, is so the new year a go find mi.”

Whatever our thoughts, and despite our best efforts, the year will end and the new will come. The novel coronavirus pandemic with its new Omicron variant will continue to be a factor and menace in all our lives. How many will survive the anticipated fourth surge if it does happen is anyone's guess. What is certain is that, if you let your guard down, refuse to observe the well-proven protocols that can stave off infection, and refuse to get vaccinated for whatever reason, you will have the virus in your life as a willing guest.

There are three aspects of our national life that crave reflection as we come to the end of 2021. These are aspects that will preoccupy us in 2022.

First, is the political.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has signalled the necessity for a shake-up of his Cabinet in the coming year. The “chatteratti” is already ablaze with who should be booted and who should be given new positions in the revamped Cabinet. I make no pronouncements on this at this time, except to urge the prime minister to take another look at Member of Parliament (MP) Floyd Green in terms of returning him to the Ministry of Agriculture.

I was among those who were critical of his so-called error of judgement in attending a party during the COVID-19 lockdown, which led to his resignation from the Cabinet. His contrition for his egregious behaviour was sincere and not clouded with clichéd or half-baked apologies. How much more does he have to sweat before he is reconsidered? How many more lessons does he have to learn that are not already learnt?

Agriculture, especially in a pandemic, is about food security for the nation. Before the unfortunate incident MP Green was making significant strides in bringing new perspectives to the ministry, especially in the area of getting young people interested in the industry. It is time that he is returned to this substantive post.

Some in the governance structure are now proving to be deadwood instead of fruit-bearing branches. Every good farmer or horticulturalist knows that if you are to improve yields and make your trees look more inviting, you have to prune them. Dead branches have to be chopped away and space allowed for the tree to breathe more freely and produce more productive branches.

Political pruning is no less an important exercise. We will see what will become of that in the new year. By the way, this is also true of personal pruning. Anyone serious about living a productive life does not need to be lectured to on the need to remove dead branches from one's life in order to achieve one's dreams more readily. What do you need to chop away? Is it a person who is more an enemy than a friend or vices that bring temporary hedonistic pleasures, but which are making a mess of your interpersonal or significant relationships? Think. Reflect.

Second, is the economy.

Everyone is agreed that the economy has taken a battering since the pandemic entered our lives in March 2020. But it is a tribute to the Government and a cerebral and contemplative finance minister in the person of Dr Nigel Clarke that we have been able to hold the economy together to the extent that all the macro-economic indicators are trending in the right direction. The economy has not imploded and we have not had to go on a borrowing binge to keep ourselves afloat. We have not had any panic that could have led to the erratic judgements of the past. Frankly, the management of the economy has been one of the bright spots during this COVID-19 threat.

But there is work to be done and one cannot take anything for granted. The labour scene has been mollified by wage agreements reached with the Ministry of Finance. This could have been a powder keg waiting to be lit by hostile unions, but the stage now seems set for a more harmonious labour environment in 2022. Let us at least hold on to our economic gains and see how much farther we can extend these gains so that a larger portion of the country can become participants and further the growth and development of the country. These are things that crave reflection at this time.

Third, is crime.

Crime continues to be a real existential threat to our survival, politically and economically. There is one aspect of the crime problem to which I believe we should give special consideration and this is what I have described in a previous piece as the emergence of the deadly “hitman” culture. In my view, this is proving to be more of a deadly threat than the killings arising from scamming.

In Jamaica, it is far too easy to kill someone if you want to. Paid assassins do not think philosophically about the dignity of human life when they are sent to do their dastardly deeds. For them, money alone rules. They will kill somebody today and forget about it when they return to their lair at night, where they will sleep fitfully in readiness for the next job.

What is a Government to do about this? It must give more concentrated focus to this problem and the roles of gangs in providing these services. It must examine existing legislation or come up with new ones that clearly delineate the punishment to be meted out to people who indulge these activities. This does not relate only to the foot soldiers or “shottas” who do them, but the masterminds that are behind their organisation and commission.

Any reflection on any problem will result in work to get things done. I hope you will not be found weary to change the things in your life and the country's that are crying out for change. As one year closes and another opens, my hope is that you will be numbered among those who will not be afraid to face the urgent situations that need to be faced and resolved. A very contemplative end of year to you.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu

We regret the passing of the redoubtable freedom fighter and “conscience of Africa” Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Against great odds, and with unimpeachable integrity and heroism, he engaged the battle against the evil apartheid system in his homeland, South Africa. Although the battle at times seemed political, Archbishop Tutu never lost sight of the fact that his work was as a servant of the God he chose to worship, a God of peace who demanded justice in people's relationship with each other. Our condolence to his family and country, and may his soul find its rest in God's eternal peace.

Dr Raulston Nembhard is a priest, social commentator, and author of the books Finding Peace in the Midst of Life's Storm and Your Self-esteem Guide to a Better Life. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or stead6655@aol.com.