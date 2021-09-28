Reimagining education

LEARNING in an “emergency” is the phrase used by Dr Kasan Troupe, acting chief education officer, to describe the current state of affairs in the education system which was brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

It is never a comfortable experience when one has to visit the emergency room and, no doubt, it has been a very uncomfortable and, I dare say, agonising teaching and learning experience for many teachers, students, parents, and school administrators. Nonetheless, the Ministry of Education and, by extension, the Government must be given a thumbs up for their efforts to stop many of the leakages in the industry. There has been greater attention given to areas such as social-emotional learning, equipping students and teachers with devices, and finding creative alternatives to engage many learners, who have been disenfranchised for one reason or another.

With that said, I challenge the Ministry of Education/the Government to take a more proactive, rather than reactive approach to treating with education in Jamaica. It is high time that we stop trying to plug every tiny leakage and apply waterproofing sealant.

Here is what I propose as we fight to reimagine education for the mid- to post-pandemic era — a Whole School, Whole Community, Whole Child (WSCC) approach. After all, the idea is that, “Every Child can learn, every child must learn”.

Globally, we are seeing governments/ministries of education adopting the WSCC model as part of their programme moving forward, including the tenets, resources, and strategies for implementation. There is worldwide consensus that we cannot go back to the way we were, or even remain the way we are, but we must transition to a “better normal”. We all agree that improving student outcomes is what we want for our Jamaican children, so assessing the whole child needs to be the driving force behind our development of plans and coordinating of resources.

What we currently have is what I refer to as a haphazard system. School is the nucleus and we tack on special education, after-school programmes, health education, mental health services, counselling, physical education, child protective services, codes of discipline, Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH), COVID-19 Allocation of Resources for Employees (CARE) Programme packages, and the list goes on.

Another child gets abused and we tack on something else, the novel coronavirus infection rate escalates and we add yet another initiative. We react to fixing problems as they arise and we become stuck in a cycle of borrowing from Peter to pay Paul in education.

We must take a collaborative approach where we coordinate our policies, processes, and practices to improve the education system, health care, family engagement, community involvement, social-emotional climate, employee wellness, and psychosocial services, thereby producing safe, supported, challenged, engaged, and healthy children and teachers who will, in turn, create a well-rounded citizenry.

The whole child is placed at the centre, where each component of the plan works harmoniously. The whole child approach broadens the national focus beyond academics to include meeting students' social-emotional, physical, and safety needs. I like how Dr Gene R Carter, retired educator, puts it: “We seek to ultimately ensure that education no longer views or needs to view health as an extra or adjunct to education, but rather as foundational to an effective education system. Health and education are related. They are interrelated. They are symbiotic.”

A framework such as this, which is foundational to a child's intellectual and social development, would serve as a blueprint to meet our children's needs, and is critical for learners to fully engage in learning and school.

Let's face it, the novel coronavirus pandemic has only further highlighted some of our age-old problems in Jamaica. Consider the statistics provided by UNICEF and the Caribbean Policy Research Institute last September:

• Levels of engagement in distance learning during school closure/remote teaching varied by age group, with children in the pre/basic school age group having the lowest engagement (75 per cent), followed by high school-aged students (83 per cent), and then primary/preparatory (90 per cent).

• The main reasons for children at pre/basic and primary/preparatory level not engaging in distance learning was because they lacked the facilities. At the secondary level the main reason was not having a suitable device (62 per cent) and lacking access to the Internet (18 per cent).

• Most households reported increases in children's level of boredom (63 per cent) and overeating (57 perc ent). Other emotions that were elevated (relative to pre-COVID-19) included frustration (41 per cent), clinginess (49 per cent), anxiety (23 per cent), and fear (21 per cent).

Are these issues of emotional health, poverty, and disenfranchisement for school-aged children new? One year later, can we honestly say that these figures have significantly changed for the better?

WSCC is not an approach that calls for health for education's sake or education for health's sake. Rather, it is a call for health and education for each child's sake.

As educators for whom brain-based learning lies at the heart of our practice, we know that the brain needs to be physically and emotionally in tune before it can give attention to anything else. These take priority over cognitive processing. The research is extensive, and the benefits are telling. Students thrive in schools and countries which are committed to aligning their work with the needs of the populations they serve through a thoughtful, systemic approach. To best coordinate resources, Jamaica should coordinate policies, processes and practices, while deliberately dedicating time and resources to structure continuous improvement.

I am also mindful of the fact that, as a Third World country, we have to take baby steps, but nothing is wrong with planning for the baby's future by opening up an Omni Educator or a ScotiaMint account for him or her. So, too, Jamaica can think more futuristically as we proactively and more deliberately reimagine the education system for the mid- to post-pandemic period. Shellon Samuels-White is a lecturer in the Faculty of Education at The Mico University College and acting executive director of ASCD, Jamaica. Send comments to Jamaica Observer or shellon_samuelswhite@yahoo.com