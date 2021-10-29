Religion versus cultism

IN practically every nook and cranny of this troubled paradise called Jamaica, there are churches. Many religious institutions have been reeling under the persistent pressure brought about by the novel coronavirus pandemic which has been adversely affecting regular attendance and has concomitantly led to a major fall-off in tithes and offerings.

It has been established via the Guinness World Records that Jamaica has the most churches per square mile in the world. Indeed, the island can be described as a Christian nation but for just about every church there is a rum bar nearby, creating a somewhat bizarre scenario in which the Spirit is in competition with the spirits.

And, even while churches continue to proliferate the Jamaican landscape, increasingly we are seeing the emergence of Obeah practitioners in every parish. In the meantime, Indian astrologers are busy advertising via electronic media, offering a solution for just about every human problem plaguing the average Jamaican.

In the midst of all these various activities that seek to entice citizens while digging deep into their pockets, there is no regulation neither is there any oversight body that can investigate these sometimes-shady entities and practitioners. Needless to say, this is a most frightening and worrying situation which the Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries' bloody and scandalous saga, which unfolded in Montego Bay, has brought to the fore of national concern, thus triggering the debate as to whether the Church has failed to carry out its true mandate of rescuing the perishing and caring for the dying.

The novel coronavirus pandemic, frequent murders and traffic accidents and the high cost of living, among many other ills that plague this sin-sick nation, have caused many Jamaicans to turn to the spirits rather than to the Spirit (Holy) for solace, comfort, and a temporary escape from their stressed-out lives.

This environment of hopelessness and depression, as well as the increasing feeling that the State is failing to govern with compassion and firmness, creates fertile ground for cults to thrive.

For many world travellers, Jamaica is the closest to being a paradise on Earth, given its natural beauty and wonderful climate.

Unfortunately, what the Tainos had affectionately called Xaymaca (land of wood and water) has become a land of violence and corruption.

Almost daily people are killed or seriously maimed by seemingly bloodthirsty inhabitants; guns that cost much to purchase are in the hands of young men who cannot afford the next meal; indiscipline and chaos abound, especially in urban areas; family life has broken down at an alarming rate; and political tribalism — friend and company — for the most part determines the fortunes of the masses who continue to put their trust in God and the politician — and not necessarily in that order.

In all of this, the role of the opium that is religion has been paling into insignificance while cultism disguised as religion is fast taking over.

Various descriptions in quotes about religion oftentimes bring to the fore that the worshipping of God — whomever or whatever we presume Him/Her/It to be — may well highlight the various perceived inadequacies or expectations in terms of prescriptions. Perhaps Mahatma Gandhi said it best when he quipped: “God has no religion,” and that we should: “Hate the sin, love the sinner.”

“Religion is the opium of the people” is undoubtedly one of the most frequently referred to statements from German economist Karl Marx. In fact, the full quotation reads: “Religion is the sigh of the oppressed creature, the heart of a heartless world, and the soul of soulless conditions. It is the opium of the people.” An expanded interpretation of this viewpoint would suggest that, in the same way some people use a drug to escape from the cruel circumstances of their existence, religion provides such a choice to flee from worldly ills and be washed in the blood of the Lamb. “When my pilot comes, I'll take an aeroplane ride, I will be so happy with Jesus by my side…” Clearly, there is a thin line between religion and cultism.

Let me state unreservedly and unapologetically that I believe in God and I do believe that He sent His only begotten son, Jesus, to save us from eternal damnation. However, my beef is with many Christian practitioners in Jamaica, where Christianity is the primary religion, who behave mainly as business moguls using salvation as a commodity not just to win souls, but to also fatten theirs and their churches' bank accounts.

I have often asked myself, if Jesus were to return to Earth today, how would He relate to those who are supposed to be the shepherds taking care of the flocks? Some of the richest and most affluent pastors preside over congregations that comprise hordes of poor people. And it is among such flocks that the most heinous crimes are committed, not to mention that many churchgoers “live worst than puss and dog”. As one snooty, so-called Christian declared, “We may go to the same church but we don't sit in the same pew.”

History has shown that religion can be very divisive, causing wars, segregation, intolerance, condescension and persecution, not to mention cynicism, bloodlust and, yes, human sacrifice.

How often do Christians practise what they preach? And are Christians in Jamaica being true to their calling or is the Church just another big business venture offering a service/product that alleviates the fears and distresses of the people in the same way that music can make you forget your troubles and dance?

Far from berating Christians (who am I to see the beam in someone else's eye when there is a plank in mine?), it is my contention that the Church, collectively, is not doing enough to salvage Jamaica socially, spiritually and economically. Space does not allow, but I am prepared to debate this topic with anyone, anywhere, anytime because I do believe that more proactive and productive efforts by the Church can make a tremendous difference in the lives of many Jamaicans.

Staging marches, mass rallies, and keeping big tent meetings may bring in more 'customers' but such public relations stints end up, most times, being merely cosmetic and transitory.

“By his deeds shall a man be known” is applicable to Christians who must love their neighbours regardless of who or what they are and, most importantly, they must lead by example rather than simply mouthing scriptures and behaving like the proverbial Sadducees and Pharisees.

In a country where corruption is rampant, greed exceeds need, and violence remains the first response mechanism to any personal or community crisis, Jesus must be one of the main solutions to our problems.

In this vein, I close with a quotation from Abraham Lincoln: “My concern is not whether God is on our side; my greatest concern is to be on God's side, for God is always right.” Christians must therefore, by example, demonstrate the difference between cultism and what they practise.

Lloyd B Smith has been involved in Jamaican media for the past 45 years. He has also served as a Member of Parliament and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives. He hails from western Jamaica, where he is popularly known as the governor. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or lbsmith4@gmail.com.