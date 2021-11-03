Resolve the impasse at Jamaica College, Ruel Reid

In 2016, Ruel Reid, then principal of the illustrious Corporate Area boys' school, Jamaica College (JC), went on secondment from his substantial post to assume duties as the minister of education.

While he was at JC he was widely recognised as having done a reasonable job as principal. He was replaced by Wayne Robinson as acting principal, but continued to receive his substantial salary of close to $5.7 million. Robinson is receiving approximately $5.6 million.

As is well known, all is not well with Reid.

Since going to the Ministry of Education (MOE) he has been embroiled in legal controversy concerning his alleged involvement in fraudulent activities involving the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU). These are matters before the court and as such they are not the subject of this piece.

What is of importance, however, is the controversy that has developed over his application to get a second extension of the special leave that he was granted. The present extension ends on November 20, and the Michael Bernard-led board of JC is now faced with the urgent task of granting or not granting the extension.

The board wrote to the Minister of Education Fayval Williams to get some direction as to how to proceed. It wants the ministry to initiate a formal complaint, with evidence, of any wrongdoing on the part of Reid that, ostensibly, would justify the termination of Reid's connection with JC. Failing this, the board is suggesting that the ministry negotiate a settlement with Reid or exercise its power to withdraw him from the school.

The ministry does not seem inclined to do any of these things. In Parliament, the minister argued that the matter is more or less in the hands of the board and that the ministry has no authority to determine any actions against Reid based on provisions in the Education Regulations, which seem to limit the ministry's authority.

So there is a stand-off between both groups, while the leadership of one of our leading educational institutions hangs in the balance. Furthermore, there is uncertainty as to how millions of taxpayers' dollars ought to be spent. The JC board seems reticent to extend the leave, given the obvious moral outrage that the situation presumes. What is clear is that there is a degree of 'buck shuffling' taking place, as neither side seems willing to take the decisions that are necessary to end the matter.

There is a tendency in Jamaica to make matters like these drag on indefinitely. There is often no urgency in matters like these. They are allowed to drag on indefinitely, with parties to disputes only too willing to kick the proverbial can down the road for another set to either pick it up or kick it again. But the leadership of Jamaica College cannot abide this kind of behaviour.

There is another way this could end. Reid could get on his computer and send an e-mail to the JC board thanking the school for its patience and stating, in as gentlemanly a way as possible, how great a pleasure it has been to have served. He can assume the humility of the servant leader that he once felt he was — and perhaps still does — and end the emerging nightmare forthwith.

I suspect he knows deep down in his heart that when he left JC there was a great cloud in his mind as to whether he would ever return to as principal. How do I know this? Since he assumed responsibility at the MOE, and even before his legal entanglements emerged, Reid left no doubt that he was making greater forays into the political arena and was even considering participation in representational politics.

If all of this is correct, and Reid would know the true intentions of his heart, should we then assume that his application for this extension is merely a pecuniary interest, a matter of what monetary rewards he can continue to reap because of the technical and legal problems attendant on any decision to fire him? Or is this a result of anger at the system for asking him to account for his alleged involvement in the fraudulent schemes of which he is accused ?

Only he knows the answer to these questions. He must be true to himself and admit that he has no real visceral intention to return to the institution which he served well. For the sake of the school which he claimed he loved, and perhaps still claims he loves, he should write this letter.

Reid, there are just some things, some greater nobility, which the evisceration of conscience cannot reclaim.

Dr Raulston Nembhard is a priest, social commentator, and author of the books Finding Peace in the Midst of Life's Storm and Your Self-esteem Guide to a Better Life. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or stead6655@aol.com.