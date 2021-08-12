Responsibility first: A call for a holistic approach

WITH the onslaught of this novel coronavirus pandemic, we know that now more than ever we must make responsible choices for the good of the individual, the community, and the society. But living responsibly is anything but simple. Responsibility carries a weight of expectation, contingent on making those 'right' choices that impact our well-being.

Knowing is just the first step.

For the next step, it is important to understand the alcohol landscape in Jamaica and in so doing fulfil the purpose of the Jamaica Beer Wines and Spirits Network (JBWSN) — to reduce the harmful consumption of alcohol, promote the understanding of responsible drinking, and propose solutions and recommendations.

Some statistics appear impressive. According to the World Health Organization's global status report on alcohol and health 2018, the total alcohol consumption per capita in litres of pure alcohol in Jamaica averages 4.2, significantly lower than the regional average of 13.3. There are also fewer Jamaicans engaging in heavy episodic drinking (HED), in contrast to other countries in the region. The comparison with the 2010 data also indicates that HED is declining in the region, as well as globally.

The growing number of individuals who have totally abstained from alcohol could be a consequence of the effectiveness of current communication strategies, increased health consciousness among consumers, and current health policies.

At the JBWSN, we are aware of the role we play in the way consumers perceive our brands. So, when we talk about our brands, we must do so in the right way, in the right place, at the right time, using the right information. We dedicate ourselves to communicating effectively and responsibly so that our brands are enjoyed in the way they are intended.

This is why the Responsible Marketing Codes exist to govern traditional advertising and public relations, packaging and labelling, point of sale, signage, branding, trade promotions, sponsorships, digital and mobile advertising, and social media, as well as e-commerce.

If policies are to be put in place to force people to act responsibly when consuming alcohol, we need the Government and our security forces to ensure that those who choose not to obey them pay a price. This can be done through the updating of our laws and addressing the ineffective and outdated licensing requirements and procedures to reflect the modern alcohol trade. And the police must enforce the laws to ensure that people take them seriously.

All sectors must get involved and play their part in addressing our nation's alcohol-related problems and ensuring that there are measures at every level and in every sector that will help us put an end to these issues, because protecting our consumers is essential.

We take these matters seriously, as can be seen through our various responsible drinking campaigns. We try to convey the message to all consumers that they should always drink in moderation, or not at all, as well as doing so at the right time, place, and for the right reasons. However, despite our best efforts, we cannot truly make a difference unless the Government plays its part in ensuring that these changes are made.

We must ensure that we are spreading this information across all levels. Systems must be put in place for collecting, analysing, and disseminating data on alcohol consumption and alcohol-related harm. As it is right now, these policy responses are limited. The gaps in knowledge and integrated information systems that provide the means to monitor progress made in reducing the harmful use of alcohol are substantial.

We strongly recommend that more studies and research be carried out nationally to ensure that we are properly monitoring the level of harmful consumption in our island.

An action plan with key performance objectives and indicators — measurable over time — and involving all stakeholders needs to be put in place to capture the reduction of harmful consumption and allow for more effective monitoring of progress towards this goal. We also recommend that an independent and impartial co-regulatory body be formed and given the responsibility to oversee the implementation of and ensure adherence to the advertising code.

Jamaica's alcohol-related problems can be fixed. It will require work at every level in society and will include educating the public through awareness programmes and policy reform.

These changes in our policies should include our Government modernising our outdated legislative and licensing regimes and a balanced excise taxation, with particular attention placed on the potential growth in illicit trade as a reaction to increased taxation and cost hikes at the consumer level. Partnerships between Government, civil society, and the alcoholic beverages sector are vital to formulating solutions to curtail the issues that are present.

Dianne Ashton-Smith is a Jamaica Beer Wines and Spirits Network member and head of corporate affairs at Red Stripe.