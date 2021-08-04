Rethinking Independence

Who as a child would not have entertained the thought of one day being the master of his or her own destiny — deciding when to come and when to go, what to do and what not to do, not being pushed around or dictated to by anybody. That is the infantile and limited context within which most of us formed our views about what it means to be independent.

And that, it seems, is what Jamaica has been attempting to do these 59 years of political Independence. We have, like a rudderless ship, gone about our business, living according to our own rules, without an agreed vision of where we want to go, a strategy for getting there, or shared values to keep us on course. It has not worked. We have not progressed the way that we should, given our God-given assets.

Why has Jamaica, which admittedly has made strides in important aspects of national life and enjoyed many proud moments on the world stage, failed to fulfil its immense potential? The answer to that vexing question lies, in part, in our childish understanding of Independence. Many of us see Independence as the ultimate and final step in the maturation process — a panacea that cures all ills. We have not, as a nation, looked to the next level of development beyond Independence.

The late management guru and author, Stephen Covey, in his book The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People provides profound insight to the human maturation process. Every child, he posits, is born into a state of dependency. As the child matures, he/she moves from dependence to independence, and ultimately to interdependence. According to Covey, interdependence — learning to live and work harmoniously and cooperatively with other people — not independence, is the final stage of maturity. What is true for people is also true for nations.

If we are to point to a single failing that has held back Jamaica's progress, it must be our failure to live our national motto: “Out of many one people”. In many ways we are a divided nation. We are divided along political, religious, and social lines — so there is not one, but two or maybe three Jamaicas. A house or a nation that is divided against itself cannot stand.

Butch Hendrickson, head of National Baking Company, back in 2017 succinctly described Jamaica's dilemma when he said, “I don't think we have made the progress since Independence that we should have. I don't think we took the time to understand the true ramifications of what Independence entailed and our collective and individual responsibilities in ensuring that the Independence process worked for the entire country, and what it required for the country to develop and grow.”

We must heed the wise counsel of National Hero Marcus Garvey: “We are not engaged in domestic politics, in church building, or in social uplift work, but we are engaged in nation-building”. Think on these things!

