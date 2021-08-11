Robust and aggressive public education needed to counter vaccine hesitancy

A reasonable amount of vaccine is now arriving in the island with a more robust supply expected by September. When the first batch of vaccines arrived, people responded commendably. They went out in droves to get the precious jab. The vaccines were a welcomed relief and reduced the dark fear that the virus had caused in the population. Although the supply was small, even a phial gave people hope that we could now begin the long climb up the mountain of triumph over this dreaded virus.

But now that supplies are expected to be more plentiful, people seem to have become more reluctant to take the vaccine. Why? I believe the initial fear of the virus, given its prolonged presence in the population, seems to have dissipated. Some people seem to have become more comfortable with the thought that the virus is here to stay and we will have to live with it. Others have their own personal philosophies about it and it does not matter if this squares with the science concerning the virus. Conspiracy theories abound and the voices of the anti-vaxxers, which tend to be very loud, especially on social media, have been successful in convincing some not to get vaccinated.

The Government and the country will find itself in a real quandary if a sizeable portion of the population refuses to take the vaccine. We have seen the tragic consequences of this kind of thinking in other countries. In the nearby state of Florida, for example, hospitals are at a breaking point. Over 90 per cent of those being hospitalised were not vaccinated, prompting President Joe Biden to declare that what we are witnessing is a pandemic of the unvaccinated.

In this latest surge Jamaica is beginning to witness a strain on its hospital resources. Most of the major hospitals have reached, or are reaching, their capacity for COVID-19 patients. The minister of health, Dr Christopher Tufton, indicated at the last press briefing on the pandemic that field hospitals have been activated. Nevertheless, it is clear that if we have a massive surge, which does not peak quickly, we are likely to see the hospitals overwhelmed and we would then be in the vortex of a real crisis that would threaten our very existence.

So it is absolutely necessary that people get vaccinated when their time comes. There has perhaps never been a more compelling time when the phrase “All hands on deck” is more meaningful. The Government will do its part, but without the cooperation of citizens their best efforts will be to no avail.

I believe that there is an urgent need for more robust education of the population on the nature of the virus and the benefits — to self and country — of taking the vaccine. With the level of misinformation and disinformation that exists, simply telling people to take the jab will not work.

The Government's national communication strategy must take note of the ignorance that exists. For example, one of the recurring themes is the belief that many seem to have that the vaccine is intended to prevent infection from the virus. I have heard several people making this assertion.

Jamaicans must be helped to understand, in simple and plain language, that you can still become infected even if you have been vaccinated. And vaccines, while they do not prevent infection by this respiratory virus, can prevent serious outcomes such as hospitalisations and deaths. This type of misunderstanding must be corrected for the general public.

Messages must be clear, blunt, and graphic; reflect the language and culture of the people; and narrated by voices that people will readily want to listen to. We do not need heavy scientific explanations — not that this would work in the context of typical advertisements.

Emphasis must be placed on the use of graphic images. I remember well how effective the anti-tobacco ads were, especially those contrasting a lung damaged by prolonged inhalation of tobacco smoke with that of a non-smoker. Similar graphic presentations would work for a COVID-infected lung. People respond readily to graphic visual presentations in this video-oriented environment.

It is disconcerting how cavalier and careless some people are about the virus. They need to see regular images of people gasping for breath in intensive care units and victims talking about their experiences. Hopefully, they will realise that the virus is no joke. If it is a joke, the joke certainly is not on the virus. You may laugh it off as some have done, but make no mistake about it, the virus will always have the last laugh. And it laughs loudly.

Dr Raulston Nembhard is a priest, social commentator, and author of the books Finding Peace in the Midst of Life's Storm and Your Self-esteem Guide to a Better Life . Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or stead6655@aol.com.