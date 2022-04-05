Royalty, Rastafari, republicanism

Probably the most memorable part of last month, as far as Jamaica is concerned, was that of March 22-24 at which time The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Jamaica.

Notably, Jamaica was the second Caribbean nation to be visited by the royal couple as part of what has come to be dubbed the 'Caribbean Royal Charm Offensive', designed to persuade Commonwealth countries in the Caribbean to remain linked to the British Monarchy, especially since Barbados jettisoned The Queen as its head of State last year.

The official purpose of the royal couple's visit to the Caribbean, at the behest of The Queen, is framed around celebrating the platinum jubilee of The Queen's ascension to the throne.

Significantly, the royal couple were met with reparation-related protests in all three Caribbean nations, first in Belize by the indigenous members of the nation, the Mayans, who protested against the royal couple landing on land that they still had rights to without due consultation with their village elders.

Notably, one of the protest signs read: “Colonial legacy of theft continues with prince.” The sentiment here clearly being that the royal couple symbolised the colonial legacy of England, which had essentially robbed them of their land, during the course of Belize becoming their colonial territory.

While in Jamaica, the royal couple were treated to a level of hospitality befitting visiting dignitaries, but their visit to our island was also met with protest.

The protest that perhaps garnered most attention by the international press as well as the local press was the one mobilised in front of the British High Commission on Trafalgar Road in New Kingston on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 22 by the recently formed Advocate Network. The protesters consisted of Jamaicans from various sectors of the society — intellectuals, members of the Marcus Garvey-founded organisation the Universal Negro Improvement Association, Rastafari, and unaffiliated grass-roots supporters.

The next day, on Wednesday, March 23, there was a protest organised by the western Jamaica-based Rastafari organisation the Rastafari Coral Gardens Benevolent Society (RCGBS) outside the Caribbean Military Technical Training Institute in Flanker, Montego Bay. Just as in the case of the protest organised the day before in front of the British High Commission.

The central demand of the protesters was for reparation for the transatlantic slave trade and the overall devastation that it had wrought on much of the Jamaican populace, with lingering effects being felt even up until today. On the same day, on the occasion of a courtesy call by the royal couple to the Office of the Prime Minister, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were informed in no uncertain terms by Prime Minister Andrew Holness that Jamaica would be moving on and traversing a path towards becoming a republic.

At the State dinner held at King's House, Prince William in his speech expressed his profound sorrow in regard to slavery, but stopped short of a full-fledged formal apology.

In his speech he said: “I strongly agree with my father, the Prince of Wales, who said in Barbados last year that the appalling atrocity of slavery forever stains our history. I want to express my profound sorrow. Slavery was abhorrent. And it should never have happened.”

He has been criticised by reparation advocates not only for not giving a formal apology for England's role in the transatlantic slave trade, but also for not admitting to the culpability of the British monarchy in the trade and trafficking of enslaved Africans during the horrendous triangular trade, otherwise known as the African Holocaust.

On Thursday, March 24 the royal couple departed Jamaica for The Bahamas, the last leg of their Caribbean Royal Charm Offensive tour. On their second day of their visit there, they were greeted with more reparation protests.

In my opinion, the most visible protest that took place in The Bahamas was outside the Sybil Strachan Primary School, where the royal couple were due to visit for a special engagement. The protesters predominantly comprise the Ethiopia, Africa, Black International Congress (EABIC), which has come to be popularly known as the Boboshanti Mansion of Rastafari.

The Bahamas and Trinidad and Tobago happen to be the two other nations in the British Caribbean that have a visible Boboshanti presence, aside from Jamaica.

The banner displayed by the Boboshanti protesters read, “Freedom, redemption, and international repatriation”, which is a popular mantra of this particular mansion of Rastafari.

It should be pointed out that the Rastafari movement has long championed and agitated for reparation for people of African descent, ever since the inception of the movement in Jamaica in the early 1930s, in fact. They have emphasised reparation in the form of repatriation, however, arguing that the forcible and involuntary removal of Africans on the continent to slavery on the plantations in the so-called New World has caused immeasurable mental anguish and torment and psychic displacement that is still being experienced today among the descendants of the enslaved that need to be addressed.

Along these lines, the best way to repair the damage and harm done is via funded repatriation, with an additional lump sum of funds to aid in resettlement.

Paradoxically for some, while being long-time stalwart anti-colonialists, Rastafari are royalists. Not royalists in the sense that they venerate the British monarchy, but royalists in the sense that they venerate the Ethiopian monarchy, especially His Imperial Majesty Haile Selassie I, who was crowned emperor of Ethiopia on November 2, 1930.

Leonard Percival Howell, arguably the most prominent leader of the first-generation Rastafari leaders, came to national attention when he was charged with sedition in March 1934 for preaching that Jamaicans should stop celebrating King George V of England as their king, and instead celebrate His Imperial Majesty Haile Selassie as their true and rightful king. This sentiment has remained within the movement ever since, despite the persecution of it's early leaders for making such anti-colonial pronouncements.

Of significance is that the British monarchy's connection with the slave trade started with Queen Elizabeth I publicly supporting Captain John Hawkins' trading of 300 enslaved Africans, which he had violently captured from Sierra Leone, West Africa, for hides, ginger, and sugar from the then Spanish Americas in 1562.

His triangular trades proved to be so lucrative that Queen Elizabeth I sponsored his subsequent journeys by providing ships, supplies, and guns. He was also knighted and provided with a unique coat of arms bearing the illustration of a bound slave.

In fact, it is the three major slavery expeditions that John Hawkins engaged in during the 1560s that can be credited for England's entrance into the triangular trade, which had previously been dominated by the Spanish and the Portuguese. Essentially, English goods were traded for enslaved Africans who were then trafficked on the notorious middle passage across the Atlantic Ocean, and were in turn traded for sugar, and other items for transport back to England.

Then, years later, King Charles II and his brother the Duke of York, who would later become King James II, played an even more direct role in the transatlantic slave trade than Queen Elizabeth I by founding and establishing the Royal African Company in 1660. The Royal African Company, which was formally chartered by King Charles II, was particularly prolific in its involvement in the slave trade from 1672 to 1731, when it is estimated that at least some 187,000 enslaved Africans had been transported by the company from Africa to much of the Americas.

The Royal African Company held a monopoly on British enslaving endeavours during its lifetime, 1660-1752, and guaranteed King Charles II and then subsequent ruling monarchs whatever share of the profits they desired.

The profits generated by the company were abundant, and while it is difficult to estimate exactly how much of the British Monarchy's wealth comes directly from the slave trade, the notion that there was financial gain by the royal family from the slave trade is undeniable. Hence, the argument being made by some reparation advocates that reparation demands can be made directly to the British monarchy not just because symbolically all ruling monarchs are still the head of State of Britain, but because the monarchy has directly profited from the trade in enslaved Africans.

For those who still argue that there are no grounds or basis for those in the West Indies or even the Americas at large to ask or even demand reparation from England, they only need to read Eric Williams' Capitalism and Slavery, in which he is able to show how the former colonial powers, such as England, were able to amass enough wealth on the backs of the transatlantic slave trade to grow their economies to fill the coffers of the national treasury to develop roads, railways, and very importantly, to industrialise.

This, however, was a one-way, not a two-way, deal, wherein the wealth was extracted from the colonial territory and pumped into the coffers of the colonial power, such that the growing wealth, development, and power of the colonising nation was not accompanied by the subsequent growth of the colonial territory.

This dynamic has been well explicated in Professor Hilary Beckles' new book How Britain Underdeveloped the Caribbean (2022).

As such, an argument can be made for reparation on a macro level for a balancing of scales, so to speak, wherein some of the wealth that has been squeezed from the colonial territories is pumped back into them, such that they can have more developed infrastructure, like better roads and railways and more hospitals and schools. This macro form of reparation would then benefit the society as a whole, and would perhaps alleviate the angst that some folks have concerning the widely conceived notion of reparation taking shape in the form of individuals being cut a personal reparation cheque.

One only needs to look at the Caricom Ten Points Platform to see the relatively sophisticated ways that reparation could be imparted such that issues such as self-esteem, physical and mental health, and poverty, which predominantly afflict people of African descent in Jamaica, could be addressed.

Dr Michael Barnett is a senior lecturer in sociological theory and critical race theory at The University of the West Indies, Mona Campus. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or barnett37@hotmail.com.