Scamming and obeah: A volatile cocktail

Monday's gruesome fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old male student in Trelawny by another, allegedly as a result of a quarrel surrounding a stolen guard ring, has brought to the nation's attention the harsh reality of the possible connection between lotto scamming and the use of obeah to protect its rotten rich perpetrators.

Let me hasten to add that, so far, no such direct connection with that illegal activity has been linked to that unfortunate incident, and it must be stressed that, in some instances, parents do provide guard rings for their teenage boys because of the treacherous school environment as well as the perilous society in which they live. It may well be, too, that the guard ring will protect them from being obeahed or adversely affected in any way, including their academic performance.

But it is now standard that the practice of obeah and lotto scamming have become inextricably bound.

Some years ago in Montego Bay, a young obeah man was brutally shot to death by a group of aggrieved scammers who had paid him hundreds of thousands of dollars to provide them with protection.

Among the paraphernalia bought by the scammers was a guard ring for their “main man”, which should have protected him from being killed or jailed. Well, in short order, he was killed by his rivals. As a result, the obeah man, who had a thriving business, was cut down in a hail of bullets.

It is no secret that scammers have been relying on the occult for their safety, survival, and protection.

While there is no direct evidence brought to the fore to suggest that the deceased student was perhaps a victim of collateral damage brought about by the guard ring in question, the police high command has intimated that, in many instances, there are many students who are in fact involved in lotto scamming and thus have availed themselves of guard rings to protect them from their enemies and competitors.

This writer's investigations have revealed that adults as well as students who are involved in the lucrative lotto scamming enterprise see the practice of obeah as being a very integral part of their high-risk occupation.

Envy and 'bad mind' oftentimes lead to best friends or co-conspirators turning on each other.

The story has been told about a young man, once a lotto millionaire, who now roams the streets of the western city in a ragged and dishevelled state begging passers-by and motorists. It is alleged that his so-called friends hatched an evil plan to divest him of his ill-gotten gains by 'obeahing' him.

Of course, the fear and use of witchcraft is not only applicable to Jamaicans as there have been tales about enraged scamming victims in the United States sending “duppy fi lick di scammers or tun dem inna idiot”.

However, the practice of using de Laurence, which is attributed to a Dr L W de Laurence, whose The Old Book of Magic, which contains instructions on how to use charms and talismans, magic ceremonies and incantations, as well as the ancient practice of invoking the spirits of the dead, is most commonplace in Jamaica, and has been in vogue from way back when. And, from time to time, there have been stories about houses being stoned by duppies or set afire because the occupants owe de Laurence but refuse to pay.

Additionally, it is an established fact that once one is participating in the infamous lotto scamming (also known as sweepstakes) obeah working is a must. And not just any obeah; it has to be strong obeah. Apart from protecting the protagonists, it is also used to “tie” their victims.

Strangely enough, this seems to work as some victims allow themselves to be repeatedly fleeced out of their money, despite getting no financial reward in return.

Some of them even become romantically attached to their extortioner.

There was the classic case of an elderly American woman who fell in love with her scammer and flew to Jamaica to meet him after he sweet-talked her into thinking they would get married. The poor woman flew to Jamaica, but was never met by her would-be suitor. During an interview she bemoaned the fact that she truly loved him, although he had relieved her of all her life savings. That's what you call “tying”!

Other items apart from guard rings used in the practice of obeah include spray, candles, incense, oils, and handkerchiefs. It is said that the guard rings like the handkerchiefs make it impossible for them to be suspected of being scammers.

Then there is the special bath or what is referred to as a “wash off” or “body wash”, which has the scammer standing naked in a container of water to which various bushes and potions are added while the obeah man or woman utters various incantations.

It must be stressed, however, that it is not only lotto scammers who use guard rings or dabble in the occult to protect themselves or hurt others. The wearing of guard rings in particular is a very common practice among police officers, entertainers, hardened criminals, politicians, teachers, you name them.

Needless to say, these rings do not come cheap. Prices range between $100,000 and upwards of $200,000. And they are supposed to contain certain potions that provide the necessary protection and ensure prosperity and good fortune at whatever one does.

Now that the spotlight has been shone on these guard rings, it is hoped that it will not be assumed that people who are seen wearing rings are dabbling in the occult.

In the meantime, school rules forbid the wearing of certain jewellery, which perhaps explains what transpired in that murderous incident as the ring would have to be concealed by the wearer or given to another student to keep until after school.

The harsh reality is that during the novel coronavirus pandemic, many students who were no longer in school and who faced many economic challenges resorted to lotto scamming and have found it to be a most profitable pastime. So much so that many of them have left the school system and have become thriving entrepreneurs or high rollers.

In this vein, law enforcement officers have their hands full in trying to put a dent in this most lucrative enterprise now sweeping across the country, especially so in western Jamaica and along the north coast.

Interestingly, when some of these lotto scammers are asked why they do it, the stock response is that this is their way of getting reparation. Food for thought.

Lloyd B Smith has been involved full-time in Jamaican media for the past 45 years. He has also served as a Member of Parliament and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives. He hails from western Jamaica where he is popularly known as the Governor. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or lbsmith4@gmail.com.