Spirituality, family and violence

I rose in the Senate in the late hours of November 25 to contribute to the debate seeking to extend the states of emergency in the seven crisis-prone police divisions in Jamaica we were focusing on at that time.

I started with the national pledge to relate two main tenets reflective of the definition of us as the most evolved of species and our humanity. The deficits in these existent tenets amongst our people, I think, significantly contribute to the manifestations of violence we see. Violence that, unfortunately, has become a part of the identity as a nation. These two pillars of human definition to which I am referring are our reflections of family and our reflections of spirituality. We are seeing the manifestations of the progressive breakdown of our families and, secondly, the growing vacuum of our sense of spirituality. As a friend of mine Martin, puts it: Our intrinsic value of self.

As a child growing up and learning our national pledge I felt I was a part of the Jamaican family. I was a part of my own family, with my parents and my brother, and then I was part of an extended family with my grandparents, my aunts, uncles and cousins. I was also a part of the community in which I lived, and I had a great sense of being a part of my country and being a part of the family of that country. Whenever we recited this pledge or sang the national anthem it invoked that sense of family.

In the House I spoke of the grave consequences of the breakdown of our families in Jamaica, reflecting on statistics other than those typically taken into account when considering solutions to crime and violence. We normally focus on crime stats, police data, etc. As a psychiatrist my considerations in addressing problems that relate to ill health — because this is really what we are dealing with, a very ill society, especially the collective mental state.

As a psychiatrist I evaluate and approach solutions in multi-dimensional ways seeking to unearth and correct the causation of said ill-health. In keeping with this approach it would be wise to reflect on statistics such as, how many pregnancies are planned/wanted/supported, child abuse rates and, especially, child abuse in the form of parental neglect, the rates of school dropouts and the concurrent entry of the same age group of children into criminal activity and behaviours that predispose to criminal activity. I sought reflection on data regarding family discontent and related complications, including those within our court system. I will go on to say unsupported childcare, single parenting and, at the other end of the scale, what I will call legacy planning, inheritance and the continuation of family values and pride.

In the moment, at that late hour in the House however, time did not allow me to expound on what tends to be at the crux of some said family issues. For me, it is a pervasive issue that relates to how we interact amongst our genders within our families and within our communities and society at large. Yes, I'm talking about man and woman business and the manifestations of sex and sexual health.

Jamaicans have, I think, an immature and underdeveloped sense of sexual health and sexual practice. Sex has always been a taboo topic never to be spoken about in ways that are enlightening and educating for our young. There is almost an accepted practice for shameful or closeted sexual exploration in our culture. Sexual exploitation occurs within our families in spaces where we should feel safe and protected.

When there is a victim there isn't the sense of making sure that victim knows they did not do anything wrong. Oftentimes the sense of justice that should be redeeming for a victim is overtly — and even spitefully denied, rather there are hushed tones and repressed hurt. It is well appreciated that sex can be used as a tool for control and manipulation and in a society where the benefits of guided sexual health development is grossly inadequate we cannot be surprised when we see some of the obvious manifestations of this deficit.

High rates of abuse, sexual violence, gender-based violence, teen pregnancies, and unwanted babies, child abuse, delinquent teens, violent gangs scooping up the unloved and unwanted, heinous acts that cause more and more fleeting responses from a habituated population that holds their heads and wonder: “When did we reach here? What can we do?”

Promiscuity has its consequences, among them from toxic relationships, STDs, and the-ever-so-discussed issues around paternity testing and maternal honesty. Now, when I refer in this context to sex and sexual health I am not stepping into the realms of sexual preferences and sexuality. I am speaking of the education of our people regarding their right to healthy sexual practice, self-respect, and respect for others in said practice and the respect that reflects the value of such acts. I mean the need for the responsible dispensation of information within our society, where people learn how to make informed decisions, where they learn that sex is an adult act of choice, of intimacy that can bear consequences and responsibilities, of the desired mutual respect and engagement in an act that could lead to a new life. We seem to have lost this appreciation — if we ever had such at all. Children who result from unhealthy sexual practice suffer the long-term consequences and families have deep, dark secrets manifesting in severed relationships for generations — our people are sometimes broken at their core and they hurt.

The other fundamental family issue that hits to our core and we possibly don't realise the severity of its ramifications is the all-too-frequent lack of legacy planning and inheritance. These matters of financial planning cut deep when family members feel slighted, not to mention the practical loss of economic fortune.

To appreciate, let us reflect on the causation of a number of the cases in our courts, reflect on the genesis of some gangs and community feuds, and reflect on some of the unspeakable acts we see meted out against blood relatives. The issues of sex ill health and familial financial mismanagement cause deep hurt. Hurt people hurt other people. Hurt people are angry people.

This takes me now into the second reason I started my presentation with our national pledge which, for me, is in essence a prayer. In the contemplation of what is wrong with our people we have heard of the importance of the Church and religious organisations playing their part in fixing some of the issues of crime and violence. But I go back to religion seen through the lens of my psychiatric perspective. Relate with me on the four dimensions of health; namely, mental, physical, social, and spiritual. In another capacity, as a teacher to medical students, I try my utmost to emphasise the importance of this four-pronged approach, a practice of a holistic application to solving the client's problem.

Now, we are all very much aware of the mental, physical, and increasingly now social aspects of health, but ironically when we reflect on heinous acts — that are really physical manifestations of underlying mental and social issues — it supports even more the need for us to reflect on the often-forgotten aspect of our health that we are so gravely deficient in: our spiritual health.

What really, though, is spiritual health and spirituality? Funny, we all can perhaps relate, but it can be hard to define. Let me attempt in suggesting that spirituality encompasses a sense of connection to something bigger than ourselves, and it typically involves a search for meaning in life, as such, it is a universal human experience, something that touches us all. People may describe a spiritual experience as sacred or transcendent, or simply a deep sense of alignment, enlightenment, aliveness, and interconnectedness with their environment both physically and transcendentally. This spiritual awareness and curiosity, I think, is one of the most defining features of us, as humans, reflective of the heightened evolution of our mentality and thinking. It relates to our most basal instinct, connecting us with all life. Our spirituality enables us to appreciate our inherent sense of value and worth, unfortunately, this is increasingly lacking in our Jamaican society.

I reflected on the national pledge because, for me, that could be a starting point in getting back to this sense of identity within a family and belonging to something larger than us as individuals. A sense of purpose. Presently, in Jamaica, the major manifestation and practice of spirituality is via traditional religious roots, and, yes, religion is a form of spirituality; however, spirituality encompasses more, manifests and more and more people are in exploration of what satisfies their inherent curiosity and need to practice.

Religion is a manifestation of spirituality, and so as we hear calls for greater involvement of our religious groups in nation-building, in my mind, the problem is even broader than that and the solutions, likewise, need to go further. A sad truth, too, is the fact that religion is losing its flavour as the sought-out form of spiritual practice. The appetite of humanity for religion is waning, you see it in congregations that are becoming more aged. You're seeing that there is a significant drive to involve and enrol young people in the church as such numbers are on the decline.

This religious appeal has waned, I think, because of a multiplicity of factors, one of which is the very breakdown of family I mentioned before, and the accompanying continuation of family values and practice. Younger generations, especially the unguided, are also naturally exploring their identity in other realms of spiritual practice. Other deterrents to organised religion include the abuses we see in the name of religion, which can be disheartening to those who might be searching. This all culminates in a breakdown of our spiritual health unfortunately in our beloved Jamaican society, and is evident when we see the mind-boggling acts that cause us to ponder what manner of evil is this that is on our land seen recently as apparent flourishing cultism, irreverent acts of violence against our most vulnerable from babies to the elderly, children and women, our young boys and men, no one is sacred anymore.

As we seek to unearth these very complicated issues that underpin the causation of where we are as a society now, with urgency in some of our communities and emergency in others — emergencies that are not new — we must seek to address and treat the problem at all levels. We have heard contemplations regarding “social interventions”. As a champion for such, let me underscore that such is one aspect of dealing with the overall ill health that underlies violent mentalities. Fixing the underlying factors goes beyond merely socially intervening. It is a part of the equipment in the arsenal. We must equally pursue cauterising the gushing bleed, seek to address the mental issues that abound, starting especially with child abuse and the breakdown of our family structure.

Almost every child who suffers from abuse, especially neglect, or comes from a broken family with no beacon of support ends up being a burden on our society, oftentimes violently. We must act to help our people find their way back to 'belonging', back to “increasing in beauty, fellowship, and prosperity' so we can all “play our part in advancing the welfare of the whole human race”.

Alas, I am about solutions, but we must have an understanding of causation to apply lasting and effective therapies. With insight comes understanding; with understanding comes solutions.

Dr Saphire Longmore is a senator, consultant psychiatrist, and president of Jamaica Psychiatric Association. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or saphire.longmore@gmail.com.