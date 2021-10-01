St James under the gun

Since the start of the year, well over 100 people have been murdered in the parish of St James.

The majority of the victims – young men, most of whom hailed from so-called squatter or informal settlements – were annihilated by the gun. Needless to say, many were killed by their peers – miscreants who were usually members of rival gangs.

This is a most frightening scenario that is not being sufficiently addressed by the powers that be. Why?

Some cynical citizens have held the view that, as long as these killings do not directly affect the tourism industry or the top echelons of the society, then nothing worthwhile is likely to happen. Indeed, as one frustrated crime-fighting sleuth puts it, “Might as well dem keep killing off one another. Less work for the police and the courts.” Add a few extra-judicial killings by the security forces to this sordid scenario and it is safe to say that St James is fast becoming a Wild West outpost.

Montego Bay, the parish's capital, once (and sometimes still is) referred to as “country” by Kingstonians, was, for many decades, seen as a safe haven where everyone could party in safety and comfort till the break of dawn, before the novel coronavirus pandemic, that is.

With St James being, repeatedly, dubbed the murder capital of Jamaica, Montego Bay, the tourism mecca, has become a very scary place.

Sometime ago, a former high court judge, who, incidentally, grew up in the troubled inner-city community of Canterbury, opined that Montego Bay was no longer the preferred place to be. He had taken that position based on the number of homicide-related cases he had to preside over.

Paradoxically, Montego Bay remains the main gateway to Jamaica's tourism industry and Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, who is also a Member of Parliament in St James, continues to boast about how well that sector is doing.

The ebullient minister, who can best be described as Jamaica's chief marketeer par excellence, oftentimes boasts that, when most visitors were asked what they found most exciting and memorable about their stay in this island paradise, invariably, the most frequent answer is “the people”. Yes, Jamaicans are warm, hospitable, friendly, caring, and courteous to our visitors. Jamaica, no problem, mon!

The potent question to be asked, however, is why this same Jamaican will shoot to death another countryman, who may have just accidently stepped on his or her toe at a dancehall session? What bittersweet irony!

This sociocultural phenomenon needs to be carefully studied and analysed if we are to come to grips with this harsh reality. Now that there are so many tertiary institutions putting down their roots in the parish, this is an area of research that should capture the attention and imagination of academia. Perhaps, out of such a study will come a greater understanding of the Jamaican psyche and ultimately help to point the way towards meaningful solutions to the problem of the seemingly senseless, callous violence.

It has been said that, there are three things which cause a man to feel powerful when he has one of them in his hand – a gun, a microphone, or his penis. There are too many guns in St James, which means that there are too many young men in the parish who feel that they are all-powerful.

What has led to the proliferation of guns? Why are these instruments of death so easily available? How is it possible that unemployed youth, who can barely afford three meals a day, can have in their possession so many guns, as well as ammunition, that cost hundreds of thousands of dollars? Is there some evil genius out there who is distributing these weapons of mass destruction?

The bottom line is that the devil always finds work for idle hands and in St James, especially in the squatter communities, there are scores of young men who are unskilled, untrained, uneducated and, in many cases, unemployable. Many of them use to be part of a controlled crime syndicate typically led by a no-nonsense don. Over these many years, most, if not all, of these dons have either been incarcerated, killed, or gone broke. As a result, these organised crime units have fallen apart and become very disorganised. In such a setting, many of these splintered groups implode, with intra-, rather than inter-, gang warfare being the order of the day when the fight for leadership becomes very intense as every little “friers” sees himself as a potential don.

It must be understood that the original don was able to keep his followers together, and if anyone fell out of line then jungle justice would prevail. Now that these dons are no longer around, a free-for-all mentality has taken over and anarchy reigns in the crime underworld which used to have its own kind of stability, thanks to the don.

St James no longer has such types of dons, hence the fallout. Yes, in some instances pretenders to the throne have come forward, many of whom have been deportees with enviable criminal expertise learnt abroad, but except for the “baddest shotta” ruling the roost – and usually it is only for a short time – the structure of gangs has become loose and cancerous, invading the parish's social fabric from all angles.

It is the expected thing that once one becomes a lotto scammer then one has to be armed in order to protect self and assets.

Having acquired a gun, the urge to use it becomes overwhelming. One young man told me that, when he got his first gun, he felt so powerful and invincible. The adrenalin rush is so great, the desire to use it becomes increasingly overbearing, so much so that the slightest altercation can lead to a homicide. Once a murder is committed, someone has to pay the price and not necessarily through the court system, which is tedious, long, and oftentimes riddled with incompetence and corruption. Reprisals, therefore, become the order of the day.

St James has fallen victim to powerful boys and men – inept and uncaring politicians who remain stuck behind their microphones, promiscuous males who spread sexually transmitted diseases with a vengeance via their penises, and those who use the gun to create mayhem by the constant bloodletting. When will it all end? Is there no balm in Gilead?

Of course, the obvious solution to the problem is empowerment by way of education, training, and a more amenable environment. But where is the leadership and the commitment to make this happen?

It must be noted, too, that St James is “blessed” with three of the most powerful and influential Members of Parliament, namely Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang, who is also general secretary of the ruling Jamaica Labour Party; Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett; and Attorney General Marlene Malahoo-Forte. There is also the newly minted state minister in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, former Montego Bay mayor Homer Davis. Have they been making a difference when it comes to crime fighting in this blood-soaked parish?

It is time this lady and gentlemen hold a crime summit involving all major stakeholders so that meaningful solutions can come to the fore and be implemented. Enough of the reassuring, repeated, unfulfilled promises and visiting crime scenes for photo ops while mouthing the same epithets.

The sad truth is that St James is cowering under the gun and citizens continue to express a sense of hopelessness.

Lloyd B Smith has been involved in Jamaican media for the past 45 years. He has also served as a Member of Parliament and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives. He hails from western Jamaica where he is popularly known as the Governor. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or lbsmith4@gmail.com