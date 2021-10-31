Stop slick salvation sale

A WhatsApp post shared with me by mi bredren Billy Sherriff recently got me thinking. Paul Kagame is quoted as having said:

“I have closed down over 6,000 churches and mosques in my country and I now demand a degree in theology for every religious leader. Stop playing with people's faith and making a business out of it. Rwanda already is a blessed country.”

Billy's correspondent is “waiting for Jamaica to put a similar protocol in place.” That sentiment resonates with me.

Fake news or fact, it matters not. I was attracted to the quote due to my developing admiration of the austere, revolutionary Rwandan president. For he has been pursuing a bespoke development plan, apparently with the endorsement of his people democratically expressed and, with demonstrably measurable success. He seems to be an enlightened leader, embarked upon a right, pragmatic path. With all fragile respect, Western naysayers and media propagandists may therefore go to Hell.

In the result, I was moved to despatch a spontaneous riposte to Billy, a fellow irreverent maverick, who, by all appearances, happily did not demur: if I do him no injustice. A slightly edited version is what follows.

I happen to think that what Jamaica presently needs is no mere “protocol” but a corresponding determination. For what was a tepid trickle in the 1970s has since become a flourishing flood.

What am I spouting off about?

I am referring to the legislative process by which the Parliament (supposedly in the cause of religious liberty) has by statute law, routinely incorporated a coterie of “Churches” (really dissolute and greedy non-tax paying limited liability companies), each founded by a guy who pitched a tent on barren land (sometimes by squatting or brazen capture), mounted “crusades”, assembled a congregation of zealous converts (mainly despairing middle-aged women but including virtuous maidens) around him, penetrated some and fleeced all of money they can ill-afford, calling the take “tithes” and “offerings.” Not infrequently, males also are seduced.

The semi-literate lot of “preachers,” dreaming dreams (of riches) and conjuring visions, exploit the ignorance and touching faith of followers by breathing holy fire. They call down brimstone upon the head of heathens as they instil “fear” of the Almighty, selling “salvation” in stride.

In quick time, tawdry tents become concrete tabernacles. But di “pastor” mek sure buil' fi im ouse, buy kyar and look afta fi im pickney dem outa di collekshan fus. A comfortable living here on Earth if you can get it. And as regards the wondrous hereafter? Well, a merciful and forgiving God, full of grace, can always be expected to take care of that.

Hence, we have witnessed a proliferation of these churches, sometimes outnumbering drinking bars per square mile. The purposive “pastors”, some elevated to “Bishop” and, wannabes called “evangelists” alike, form far-flung and disparate alliances or networks. At home and abroad.

There are MPs who embrace the scam. Why? That level of religious infrastructure provides vote-catching mechanisms, themselves ripe for exploitation. The horde of hoodlum “clergy” are handy allies at election time. It is often those MPs who initiate the incorporation procedure at Gordon House by laying Bills (usually via Private Member's Motion from the back benches) leading to incorporation by Acts of Parliament.

The whole sorry business is a racket practised in plain sight. For far too long. It needs to be cauterised. Dam the flood! The first step is to stop passing laws making these white collar gangsters respectable: ungainly creatures arrayed in all manner of mesmerisingly resplendent religious regalia, inspiring awe and trembling and 'fooling up' people. Many of them are men of fashion. None of them is to be seen in the dusty sandals, preferred by the Messiah. Some of them make the fabled Bre'r Anancy look venerable.

At least, let there be a moratorium. At once!

The celebrated Dudley J Thompson, QC, MP, and man of valour, sounded a caution way back in the 70s, upon sight of the trickle. But timorously. That was because in those heady days of Democratic Socialism, he was wary of incurring the wrath of the established churches, let alone fuelling ever more virulent political prittle-prattle. Nevertheless, he wisely questioned the need for more and more of these religious corporations. Now the flood is upon us. Their emergence is at once a function of wide spreading Christian “Fundamentalism” as well as of a perceived failure of the old Christian denominations aggressively to go after new membership; to favour ritual over righteousness. Thus, a vacuum is sought to be filled by gatherers of latter day “saints”.

I suggest that there is now a surfeit of churches (certainly those espousing Christianity) sufficient for ministering to the needs of believers and worshippers.

Enough!

In Jamaica, religion has long been treated as some kind of industry: one of the fastest growing. You would imagine therefore that a culture of love would envelop the land: that the concept of One Love would by now have become a mantra instead of a shibboleth sidelined. But not so. Sadly rather, there seems to be a correlation between the proliferation of incorporated churches and an enduring crime epidemic.

So brings me to this. How outlandish are the notions that there may well be a symbiotic relationship between endemic crime and this proliferation? That the more churches spring up, the more is the mockery of God? That the more is patent hypocrisy exposed and disaffection develop? That the more are the young and impressionable given over to lassitude, immorality and profligacy? Or, that the less cause there is, proudly to chant “Jamaica Land we Love!” ?

I believe I understand what provoked Robert Nesta Marley to confess — “I feel like bummin' a church...” I do not by any means condone or support the idea. But I think I understand his motivation. And I should not at all be surprised if this piece unleashes a torrent of indignation, howls of protest from pundits, from pulpits and the Parliament. Mout mek fi talk. Moreover, the Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms guarantees a freedom of expression; perpetually. I appreciate that too. Thus let those who say “Nay!!!” have their say. I for one, will never stand in their way. My own moving finger having writ, moves on.

Meantime, right on! President Paul Kagame, right on! Mind you, rightly now.

One Love.

Earl Witter , QC, is a retired Public Defender of Jamaica who practises law in his homeland and the wider Caribbean.

