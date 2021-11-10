Stricter oversight required

It must be made clear that, when one speaks of regulating religious institutions in Jamaica, one is not talking about governmental control of those bodies. History is replete with the disastrous outcomes of tyrannical governments trying to control churches and dictate whether they should even exist. This was certainly the case in communist and other dictatorial regimes where the brutal repression of religious practices was, and in some places like China, the standard fare. Dictatorial regimes do not like dissent and the Church is usually among the first institutions to be attacked for any questioning of the power and rule of the dictator.

One of the things that is highly valued by Jamaicans is the freedom to express their religious preferences and to worship God in the way they choose. For many, this right is sacrosanct. Despite its inadequacies, they believe, almost instinctively, that these freedoms guaranteed by the constitution must be protected and that Government exists to protect them.

Thus, when the country was in turmoil in the run-up to the 1980 General Election, many Jamaicans perceived, rightly or wrongly, that Prime Minister Michael Manley's flirtation with democratic socialism and his friendliness with Cuba's Fidel Castro was an attempt to bring communism to Jamaica. This was one of the most important lynchpins in the political shellacking of the People's National Party (PNP) and the landslide victory that the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP)received. One can be sure that the suppression of religious freedoms was at the centre of this rejection of the PNP.

So it is well understood that any mention of governmental oversight of churches in Jamaica will set off alarm bells. Indeed, the Jamaican Constitution is clear in its declarations concerning religious and other freedoms – such as the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression and association. Section 17 (1) has this provision:“Every person shall have the right to freedom of religion, including the freedom to change his religion and the right, either alone or in community with others and both in public and in private, to manifest and propagate his religion in worship, teaching, practice, and observance.” This is as it should be and there is no need for any revision here.

But this provision should not preclude the State from insisting that any organisation or group claiming to be a church that wants to operate in the country should observe minimum standards of organisation and structure. At the barest minimum they must be registered through the Companies Office of Jamaica with their purpose and intention clearly stated. The criteria for registration need not be complicated and can be done on a simple registration form. The organisation should make a yearly report of its status to the Companies Office to indicate whether it is active or inactive.

This would ensure that the organisation is a “visible” entity and is not operating solely as a law unto itself. This consideration is largely for churches that claim to be independent and thus do not have any association with a larger national body or denomination. It would capture churches such as the Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries in St James. There would have, at least, been a body to which it was answerable under the laws of Jamaica.

Registration would force a greater sense of accountability and responsibility on such churches. How many of the churches operating in Jamaica are thus registered?

Umbrella groups and denominations are given the autonomy to determine who is fit and proper to operate as a minister in that group. This is at it should be. These groups police the activities of their members and in the long history of the Church in Jamaica have served the society well. The State should not be a policing agency for the activities of any church, but it cannot detach itself from maintaining scrutiny over church operations, especially in matters of the infringement of the law.

It must be clear that registration, while providing a mechanism of scrutiny and accountability, has nothing to do with what a church preaches or teaches. Even for independent bodies, there must be the freedom to determine its own polity, train its officials, and manage its general mode of operation so long as these are consistent with existing laws. The idea is not to make it hard for any church to operate, but to insist on a measure of accountability.

This is especially so since churches in Jamaica are given tax-free status. They pay no tax on the unlimited sums of money they collect weekly or monthly, and these sums can be enormous. They enjoy property tax exemption, though, to the best of my knowledge they pay the usual taxes attendant upon sale of property and ought to pay income tax on rented property.

It cannot be that, with all this privilege an entity can simply hang a shingle and call itself a church without any kind of scrutiny from governmental authorities.

Registering a church might not have prevented the atrocities that occurred at Pathways, but these groups may be less likely to behave as laws unto themselves if officials of those groups know that their names are sitting on a form in the Companies Office of Jamaica.

Dr Raulston Nembhard is a priest, social commentator, and author of the books Finding Peace in the Midst of Life's Storm and Your Self-Esteem Guide to a Better Life. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or stead6655@aol.com.