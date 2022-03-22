Taking time out to reflect on racial discrimination

March 21 is the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination as designated by the UN in 1966.

It was on that day in 1960 in South Africa that police opened fire on a peaceful demonstration against the wicked system of apartheid, killing 69 black protesters and injuring 180. This was famously known as the Sharpeville Massacre and was something of a flashpoint in South Africa's racialised regime that garnered the world's attention. Following this, in 1966 the United Nations General Assembly called on all nations to double down on racialised practices to eliminate racial discrimination in all its forms.

The question that we need to ask ourselves today is: How far have we come since the UN initiative of 1966, considering what we are witnessing around the world today?

When we look at the world through unfiltered lenses, what do we see? Glaring inequities, injustice, and human despair as by-products of racial discrimination and racism beyond our borders, if not within, I would say.

Recently, many of us were shocked to see the blatant racism against people of colour in Ukraine as they sought to flee the war-ravaged country in fear of losing their lives, and, in many instances, were made to disembark from vehicles enroute to the western border of Ukraine because they were not of European stock.

As such, many ended up having to fend for themselves and walk on foot to the border in an environment of hostility rather than one of common brotherhood and sisterhood, which one would have hoped for, given that all those residing in Ukraine were subject to Russian shell bombardment regardless of their race.

Then there is the case of many black football players being subjected to racial slurs and taunts by soccer stadium fans all across Europe, even though they play for European teams. And, of course, many of us are still shocked to see police brutality against black people in the United States when it rears its ugly head.

But what about Jamaica, does racial discrimination exist here? Well, as counter-intuitive as it may seem, I would say yes. While certainly not as blatant as in the United States, it does indeed exist in Jamaica, albeit subtly. The racial discrimination in Jamaica, I contend, is largely expressed in the form of colourism or what some of us refer to as a pigmentocracy.

Although a majority black country demographically, it is still possible for one black Jamaican to exhibit racial prejudice against another black Jamaican through the phenomenon of internalised racism. By that I mean, if one internalises the racial hierarchy that has been promoted and purported for centuries, explicitly white supremacy and black inferiority, with 'brownness' being somewhere in the middle, and this can be at a subconscious, sublime level, as opposed to at a very conscious and intentional level, then one can exhibit deferential treatment to people based on their skin tone, even if their skin tone is practically the same as yours.

How do we account for one black Jamaican telling another black Jamaican that they are “black and ugly” or “black like tar” as opposed to describing them as “black and beautiful”?

And, on a similar note, how do we account for a black Jamaican woman telling another black Jamaican woman that their “head stay bad” because they wear their hair natural and its texture is coarse and tightly coiled as opposed to soft and loosely curled? In fact, how do we account for our deeply embedded notions of “good/ pretty hair” and the contrasting phenomenon of “bad hair”?

All of this, I contend, is an outcome of internalised racism at an individual level, which is largely due to racialised structures that exist not only in the nation, but in the world.

As far as Jamaica is concerned, it has a past that has undeniably been etched and impacted by slavery and colonialism. The institution of chattel slavery that is largely responsible for the black populations that exist in the so-called New World was based on and buttressed by a racialised hierarchy that was created by the former colonial European powers that helped to justify such a heinous and wicked affair.

The difficult reality is that after several centuries of being subjected to these racialised conceptions and notions, some essence of the fundamental ideology of white supremacy, if even just fragments, has been absorbed by the society.

Thus, we now see the prevalence of skin bleaching in Jamaica, whereby those of darker complexions perceive the possibility of gaining more prestige and privilege in the society if they embark on lightening their skin. Additionally, those who are deemed to have bad hair, especially black women, are often urged to do something about it — urgently — to make themselves more “presentable”.

In the case of our high and primary schools, the present day hair grooming policies are coloured by racial prejudice and discrimination, in my opinion. Notably, many “black hairstyles”, that is, nubian knots, corn rows, plaits, afros, and locks are frowned upon. References to taming one's hair and keeping it under control seem to be wildly banded around when it comes to black hair as opposed to the distinctly more relaxed attitudes displayed when it comes to relaxed hairdos or towards the hair of children of mixed or white persuasion.

What vividly remains in my mind is the case of the Virgos v Kensington Primary School in 2020, in which the school board expressed a clear prejudice against locks — even manicured locks — arguing that allowing children wearing locks into the school would likely invite lice infestations and 'junjo'.

So, given the aforementioned, we can conclude that dark skin corresponds to a low complexion, whilst light skin corresponds to a high complexion.

Similarly, good hair refers to straight hair or at the every least loosely curled hair, whilst bad hair refers to coarse, tightly coiled hair, which would be classified as black hair.

Even the typology that has now recently come into use to indicate the spectrum of hair textures is consistent with the prevailing hierarchy, wherein type 1(a) hair designates bone straight hair, while 4(c) hair designates coarse, very tightly coiled hair. None of these designations are accidental, they are indicative of a particular and specific hierarchical structure that has long existed.

As we reflect more on these deeply embedded ideas and conceptions we will hopefully be in a better position to modify some of our behaviour and attitudes such that slowly but surely some of these inherited hierarchical structures are discarded and done away with, making our society more just and egalitarian for all.

Michael Barnett is a sociology lecturer in critical race theory at The University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, and a board member of the National Council on Reparation. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or barnett37@hotmail.com.