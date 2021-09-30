TB, polio, COVID: Then and now

I am a fully vaccinated Canadian citizen who was born in Jamaica. Because vaccination is mandatory in my part of Canada (Alberta), I was forced to get vaccinated if I wanted to live a normal life.

Like Canada did some months ago, Jamaica is now embroiled in the debate about mandatory vaccination. There have been protests by the United Independents' Congress (UIC), the only political party in Jamaica actively opposed to mandatory vaccination.

Even though I am fully vaccinated, I remain uncomfortable with some aspects of the lockdown and mandatory vaccination measures, whether they are Government-imposed, like in Canada, or what I call the drip drip method, where employers, entertainment venues, restaurants and so on impose a vaccination requirement on their customers or employees.

We need to learn from our history. This is not our first pandemic.

I was a child then, but I was old enough to remember the polio and tuberculosis (TB) epidemics in the 1950s. With polio, Jamaica responded by building a special facility on the grounds of The University of the West Indies (UWI).

With TB, we built the TB sanitarium on huge grounds on Barbican Road near to Liguanea which, at the time, was a semi-rural area. During the TB epidemic, people were taken to the sanitarium, quarantined, and treated. Some survived TB and many died there but, at least, they did not infect the rest of the population.

During the polio and TB epidemics in Jamaica, the public health system was not expected to bear the burden of treating patients suffering from these diseases. Facilities were specially built, equipped, and staffed to serve the victims. Once the danger had passed, those facilities pivoted from serving polio and TB victims to serving other purposes. The polio facility transitioned into a space to serve the physically disabled and the TB sanitarium became The National Chest Hospital.

The Jamaican public health system, in normal times, is usually operating at full capacity and often overloaded. Therefore, it is unfair to the public health system and its workers to expect them to be the sole providers of health care for individuals with COVID-19 .

During these epidemics, vaccines were available and easily accessible. I remember a van coming to my preparatory school with specially trained nurses who tested and vaccinated the whole school. In those days, no parental permission was sought, and I don't recall any student rebelling.

Some of the younger children cried after being injected, but we all took it simply because our teachers told us to do it. It was all done in a very orderly fashion. Class by class we were sent to the testing and vaccination vans. I seem to recall that those who tested positive and had no symptoms were not vaccinated as it was assumed that they already had natural immunity.

My school never closed. Education was important.

Cinemas were empty as people avoided them and people walked long distances rather than take crowded buses.

There were no crowded route taxis in those days.

I don't recall any elections being held or politicians being front and centre in the drive to educate the masses and get people vaccinated. Medical professional dealt with that aspect.

I don't recall any protests. Different times…

Now we are in the novel coronavirus pandemic era. And, instead of learning the lessons from history — making vaccines easily and readily available, having medical professionals (who we trust more than politicians) lead the charge, and building or assigning special medical facilities to deal with the victims — we have made it very difficult to get vaccinated, contributed to the spread by having people join long queues in crowded spaces to get vaccinated and holding election campaigns, put politicians at the forefront of the public awareness and vaccination drives, and overburdened the hospitals instead of designating special COVID-19 facilities.

As some countries contemplate mandating third and fourth boosters as the vaccines only offer temporary protection, it seems that the more we vaccinate, the worse the situation gets. We seem to be chasing our tails — the vaccines alone are obviously not a solution.

Don't get me wrong, the vaccines seem to work temporarily, but no cost-benefit analysis regarding various demographic cohorts has been done. For example, young, healthy people are at extremely low risk of severe illness when they become infected. Why force them to get vaccinated with the attendant risk of side effects? Each time I got vaccinated, I got sick.

Very little effort seems to have been made to develop antivirals and other treatment protocols for COVID-19. In our panic, we have become obsessed with vaccination as the only response, ignoring other possible prophylactic and treatment protocols. This, in a situation where polls show that the vast majority of Jamaicans are against or sceptical about the COVID-19 vaccines. This is a recipe for disaster. Protests are already popping up.

We need to “wheel and come again”. The politicians need to step down from the vaccination drives. The logistics involved in the location of, and access to vaccination sites need to be improved and made more orderly, avoiding crowding and super spreading.

Here in Canada, I went to my local pharmacy to be vaccinated — in and out in less than ten minutes. No lines, no hassle.

The Government needs to build or convert some existing non-essential government facilities to become COVID-19 treatment and quarantine centres. We need to ramp up treatment and quarantine and fund them properly. Leave the politicians out of it. Jamaicans don't trust their politicians 1 with good reason!

How we treated the polio and TB epidemics preserved an adult's freedom of choice. Many, including the vaccinated, were crippled and many died, but the public health system was not overloaded and we survived without arresting or pepper spraying people.

Choices have consequences. Is it better to force people to get vaccinated or is it better to leave them alone to make their own choices? The answer depends on how important you think it is for people to have freedom from government intervention and have power over their own bodies.

In Canada, I had no choice but to be vaccinated. Will Jamaica follow? Has the battle already been lost? Is resistance to mandatory vaccination futile?

The vaccine makers have been exempted from liability — even though the chorus is that the vaccines are safe. Why then no liability? Like Thalidomide, will we suffer serious side effects in the long term? Time will tell.

A lot of this vaccination business makes no sense.

But, make no mistake, vaccination is super big business. It is ironic that in colonial Jamaica, we had more freedom of choice than in the so-called independent Jamaica of today.

In my opinion, freedom is important, and I think we need to allow people to make their own choices regarding what they inject into their bodies while making them aware of the possible consequences. Once they make a choice, we respect it. My body, my choice.

rdbgrant@outlook.com