Thank you for the life lessons, Merrick Needham

Ever so often, I silently curse Frank Merrick Needham. One such time was after locking up the office one evening after a long day, when I looked up from my car and realised that I had forgot to turn off one light. “It's an LED light bulb. It won't burn too much electricity,” I thought, trying to justify why it was okay to leave it on. Then I heard Merrick's voice in my head. Of course, I turned back.

My first brief introduction to Merrick Needham was through my mother, Vilma McDonald, who, for about 20 years, operated as the second in command of the Merrick Needham & Associates logistics team. She had been assigned to work on Carifesta '76 held in Kingston when I was 10 years old. That summer, my sister and I assisted in making costumes at the Students' Union at The University of the West Indies, Mona campus. The discipline of going to “work” was being developed.

My first vivid recollection of Merrick was in 1979. His team was responsible for organising the logistics for the Inter-American Development Bank Conference, one of the largest that Jamaica had hosted up to that point. My mother was seconded from her government job, and it required her being relocated to Montego Bay for about five weeks. As it was during the school term, my father, along with my two siblings and I, would travel over to Montego Bay every weekend. In-between splashing about in the hotel's pool, we were assigned tasks such as writing up meal tickets. One day we were at the staff office when I heard Merrick. That booming, deep, British voice was distinct. Then, when I saw his height, I wondered how such a short man could project such a loud voice.

He had said back then to call him Merrick, not Mr Needham. That was so strange for us as Jamaican kids who were led to believe it was a sign of disrespect to do otherwise. I imagine that for the first couple of interactions after that I may have just mumbled “Hello” and nothing else, but eventually, it felt comfortable to call him Merrick.

Inevitably, I was assigned to work as an aide to delegates attending the International Youth Conference in Kingston in 1985. No longer a mere observer, I had officially become one of Merrick's troops…and students. Late nights, early mornings, daily briefings, and strict time schedules (using military time, no less) would become useful later in my career in the hotel industry in Jamaica and Grenada. I was not a morning person, and needed eight hours sleep to function normally. So, imagine my shock the first time an event finished after midnight and Merrick confirmed that we still had to come for the early briefing next morning. I hadn't yet discovered coffee so I can't quite recall how I managed it, but I had no choice. Merrick would not accept excuses, and he led by example.

For subsequent conferences, I assisted the accommodation co-ordinator. Then, as I progressed in my hotel career and those people moved on, Merrick asked if I would coordinate accommodation for the Caribbean Tourism Conference held in Ocho Rios in 1994. I was now going to be reporting directly to him. Could I measure up? Apparently I did, as I was asked to do that job for subsequent conferences.

Every opportunity is a teachable moment for Merrick, for which I remain grateful. In 2011, while I was working at Spice Island Beach Resort in Grenada, the owner — the late Sir Royston Hopkin, KCMG — instructed me to contact Merrick to review a menu card ahead of Her Royal Highness (HRH) Princess Anne's visit. I called Merrick to discuss the feedback he had given by e-mail. One of HRH's party with the title of captain was on the programme. Merrick told me to put a full stop after the abbreviation of the word captain. Then he asked, “You do know why, don't you?” I did not. Merrick gave me a lesson about styling abbreviated titles, which I continue to pass on to this day.

Those of us who have been on Merrick's team often utter the words, “You know they couldn't have worked with Merrick,” when we see logistics blunders at events, people saying, “All protocols already observed,” or mediocre work.

One could not pass through Merrick's hands without understanding what it meant to be meticulous, to always have a contingency plan, and be excellent in every way. Over the years, when explaining to my team members why they had to redo a task which they thought was acceptable, inevitably I would say, “I used to work with a man called Merrick Needham…”

Even though he may appear stern at first, you eventually realise that he cracks a good joke and will have you in stitches with his storytelling. He has been an excellent master of ceremonies for several social events for my family, and his wit ensured that our guests were kept entertained.

Merrick's former team members and I agree that anybody who has responsibility for logistics, event planning, or protocol needs to be under the tutelage of Col F Merrick Needham, CD, MVO.

While another book would be appropriate to capture his vast knowledge, getting first-hand experience of synchronising watches before an event or curling flags in the same direction with the same amount of curls was, for me, an unforgettable experience. That he created history in 2018 by becoming the first Jamaican to receive an honorary commission by the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) — an organisation known for its precision and excellence — was no surprise.

You don't fully appreciate at the time the impact a life experience will have on you in the future. After over 40 years of association with Merrick, I can say with certainty that he has had a significant influence on my life and my work ethic.

Thank you for the life lessons, Merrick. Happy birthday!

EDITOR'S NOTE: Ceremonial and protocol consultant Merrick Needham marks his 88th birthday today. The Jamaica Observer extends best wishes for a happy birthday to Merrick, our dear friend and one of our biggest supporters.