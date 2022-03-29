The argument for reparation

Many Jamaicans were uncomfortable with the recent visit of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The British royal couple visited Jamaica from March 22-24, 2022 in order to commemorate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

Jamaica is currently in its 60th year of Independence from England and a robust discussion has ensued in many quarters regarding Jamaica becoming a republic. It is sad, however, though not surprising, that many Jamaicans have not made the connection between the country's present social and economic conditions and its colonial past.

Jamaica is a product of years of enslavement and colonisation. Unfortunately, Jamaica's current education system does not support the compulsory teaching of history and, as such, many of us are unfamiliar with our past.

Many of us were left in utter disbelief recently when during a vox pop one male participant stated that England does not owe Jamaica reparation.

The British Government of the day paid £20 million — the equivalent of around £17 billion today — to compensate slave owners for the lost capital associated with freeing slaves. There was no compensation given to the freed slaves by the British Government upon abolition of slavery in 1838.

The fact that slavery existed is the only argument needed to support a case for reparation.

Historically, reparation was confined to the realm of war crimes and treated as financial compensation. But reparation as a movement has evolved, and compensation can now be made by means other than financial.

Those of us who choose not to support the cause for reparatory justice continue to perpetuate another layer of injustice not only to our African ancestry, but also to ourself.

The term reparation is of Latin origin and means to repair. In international law it is a well-known principle that those nations or individuals who have wronged other nations or individuals should make reparation to fix the damage which has been suffered.

CARICOM'S 10-POINT ACTION PLAN

The Caricom Reparation Commission (CRC), in collaboration with the Centre for Reparation Research, has developed ten points outlining the route to truth, justice, and reconciliation for negotiations for reparation with Denmark, France, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and other European States.

Among the points are a full and formal apology from our coloniser England. However, this long-awaited apology was not to be during the reply by Prince William at the State dinner, while visiting Jamaica. William said, “I want to express my profound sorrow. Slavery was abhorrent, and it should never have happened.”

Undeniably, William denounced slavery; however, he stopped short of apologising for his family's historic role in the slave trade.

Frankly speaking, William has no idea how abhorrent slavery was as he was born into an aristocratic family of privilege, white privilege.

The British royal family was instrumental in the perpetuation of the slave trade, which ended in 1807, and an apology from William, the future king of England, would have set in motion the wheels for reparation.

THE AFRICAN HOLOCAUST

The African Holocaust or Maafa involved numerous European powers such as Spain, Britain, Denmark, and the Netherlands, which were all responsible for the trafficking of our ancestors.

For over 400 years more than 15 million men, women, and children were the victims of the tragic transatlantic slave trade, one of the darkest chapters in human history.

In commemoration of the victims, the UN General Assembly, in its resolution 62/122 of December 17, 2007 declared March 25 the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade, to be observed annually. This year's theme is 'Stories of Courage: Resistance to Slavery and Unity against Racism'.

Undoubtedly, the transatlantic slave trade was the largest forced migration in history and is undeniably one of, if not the most, inhumane acts against a group of people.

In the British West Indies the slavery system was referred to as chattel slavery. This was a system whereby the slaves and their offspring were the sole property of the owner and bought and sold as commodities.

The SlaveVoyages database, produced by David Eltis and his colleagues, estimate that between 1626 and 1808 some 3,429 voyages were made to Jamaica, transporting an estimated 1.21 million Africans to work on sugar estates, coffee plantations, wharves, domestic households, and livestock farms on the island.

Behind the facts and figures, however, are millions of stories of untold suffering and pain.

Undoubtedly, as a society we need to teach our young people more about the awe-inspiring courage and defiance of our ancestors against the cruelty of their oppressors. We need to emancipate ourselves from mental slavery. Our students need to hear the stories of Paul Bogle and the countless others who died at the hands of European colonisers.

Slavery is an unnatural act and, as such, the enslaved Africans resisted their subjugation using passive and active methods. Self-inflicted starvation, sabotage, and running away, as was the situation regarding the Maroons, were forms of passive resistance to slavery.

Active resistance included suicide, infanticide, and revolts.

The major revolts in the British West Indies are the Barbados Rebellion in 1816, the Demerara Rebellion in 1823, and the Christmas Rebellion in 1831.

The Barbados Rebellion of 1816 was led by Bussa, an African-born slave. It was spread across one-third of the island and included 70 plantations. By the time the revolt was over, a quarter of the sugar cane crop was lost, 214 slaves were executed, and others were sold off or shipped out.

The Demerara Rebellion in 1823 was organised by Quamina and Smith, it involved about 9,000 slaves, and resulted in the death and injury of many enslaved people.

The island of Jamaica had numerous rebellions. However, the largest one took place in 1831. It was led by Samuel Sharpe, now a Jamaican national hero, and it involved 20,000 slaves who took control of over 200 estates and seized a vast amount of land. It was eventually controlled, resulting in the death of 200 slaves and 14 British planters.

All these forms of resistance contributed to Emancipation.

The UN states it perfectly: We will never know every act of resistance — great or small — that slowly but surely triumphed over injustice, repression, and enslavement.

“The International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade is a time to learn about and reflect on such stories. This important day allows us, the descendants of those who were enslaved, to pay tribute to the millions of Africans who were torn from their homelands and communities.

Today, people of African descent continue to confront racial discrimination, marginalisation, and exclusion. The political, economic, and structural power imbalances rooted in colonial rule, enslavement, and exploitation still deny equality of opportunity and justice for descendants of these once-enslaved people. Perhaps the visit of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be the catalyst needed to reignite our collective consciousness in order to break away from the shackles of our former European colonisers and develop a deeper appreciation for our rich historical past.

Let us stand united against racism.

W ayne Campbell is an educator and social commentator with an interest in development policies as they affect culture and or gender issues. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or waykam@yahoo.com.