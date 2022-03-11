The facts of the matter

The following is a response from Nakashka Coffee Company Limited to the article 'It's outside my jurisdiction' published in the Jamaica Observer on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Nakashka Coffee Company Limited was quite surprised that the Jamaica Observer did not reach out to us before publishing the article 'It's outside my jurisdiction' on March 1, 2022. The article referenced commentary by Public Defender Arlene Harrison Henry about a case concerning land owned by Nakashka and operated by the Fletcher family, who have been coffee farmers for generations.

On January 26, 2022, in the Yallahs Parish Court, judge Tracy-Ann Robinson entered judgement in favour of Nakashka Coffee Company Limited, ordering Prince Smith to vacate Nakashka Coffee's lands located in Moy Hall Estate, St Thomas.

This judgement was made after the court saw the duplicate certificate of title, entered into evidence, clearly naming Nakashka Coffee Company as the registered owners of the said lands.

The judgement was based on a finding by the court that Prince Smith had been illegally occupying, farming on, and profiting from the said lands since 2009, despite repeated requests by representatives of the Nakashka Coffee Company for him to vacate the property.

Prior to the initiation of the court proceeding, in an effort to peacefully settle the dispute, Courtney Fletcher, a director of Nakashka Coffee Company, offered the sum of $2 million to Smith to leave lands he had illegally occupied for years. Smith rejected the offer and subsequently requested that Nakashka Coffee Company pay him $100 million for him to give up the lands.

Smith has no legal or beneficial interest in the lands. In fact, during the trial of the matter, his attorney conceded to the court that her client was not claiming any legal right to the land he occupies, although, curiously, he was asking for compensation.

Smith did not produce to the court any defence or explanation for his occupation. He could make no successful claim of adverse possession as his occupation of the land was not undisturbed and he was always aware of the Fletcher family's right to ownership.

Since the court ruling, members of the Fletcher family have been verbally abused by angry supporters of Smith, who have been lobbying for him to continue his unauthorised farming on Nakashka's land.

The Observer article, which provided a platform for Smith, was not the first of its kind in this newspaper, yet neither Nakashka nor its attorneys-at-law, Knight Junor & Samuels, has ever been contacted for the legal and factual basis of the matter.

On one hand, the public defender voices that she sympathises with Smith, stating, “…[W]e are very concerned that Mr Smith has been, it seems, put off lands he has farmed for so many years,” while on the other hand admits that the Office of the Public Defender (OPD) is “…unaware of the specific conditions of Mr Smith's possession and also unaware of Mr Courtney Fletcher's legal claim of ownership of the land”.

Under Section 13 of the Public Defender (Interim) Act, the public defender has a duty to investigate any action for which she is of the opinion that a person has:

(a) sustained injustice, or

(b) is suffering or likely to suffer infringement of their constitutional rights.

There was no injustice or breach of Smith's constitutional rights. The fact is that it is Nakashka's constitutional right to enjoy the use of its property which has been breached. Incidentally, also, the law precludes the public defender from investigating any action which has had a remedy by way of proceedings in any court, as in this case, based on the aforementioned court proceedings.

It is therefore unfortunate that the public defender, whose office must operate under the law, has expressed that she has “…taken some interim steps to protect Mr Prince Smith”, when no legal basis was stated for any intervention by the OPD.

The public defender's comments have the potential to send dangerous messaging to the Jamaican public about the seriousness of squatting. Comments from such a highly positioned statutory office have far-reaching effects and should have contemplated the potential damage to Nakashka, which is wholly owned and operated by a Jamaican family deserving of legal protection under the law.

The finding of Yallahs Parish Court is sound in law, reinforcing the fundamental principle that a certificate of title is good against the entire world, an axiom of which every astute citizen is well aware.

Nakashka Coffee Company, as the duly registered owner, has every right to enforce the judgement to oust Smith from our lands.

We implore Smith and his supporters to respect our legal right to peaceful enjoyment of our land.