The fight against the virus

All the hype around the mutant coronaviruses is more of distraction than helping the cause of prevention and protecting our population against this deadly scourge.

Irrespective of the type of coronavirus, the approach to containing the pandemic has to be the same — vaccines, masks, physical distancing, sanitising, and frequent washing of the extremities with soap and water.

There are many types of coronaviruses. Some give you the common cold. They are transmitted through airborne droplets and the new coronavirus slips from the madding group to be the culprit behind the current pandemic which began in 2019.

How does coronavirus attack your body?

Coronaviruses infect your body mainly by airborne droplets entering through the nose, mouth, and eyes latching on to healthy cells. This new coronavirus latches its spiky surface proteins to special receptors which allow its entry into the cell. Once inside, the coronavirus takes command and, eventually, it kills some of the cells.

How does coronavirus hijack healthy cells?

The genetic material of the virus has 30,000 'letters' (human is over one billion). These letters tell how to make proteins, which make up the structures and perform functions in the body. The reading apparatus in the cell, the ribosome, reads the 'book of letters', including those of the virus which make proteins that will keep the immune system at bay and help assemble new copies of the virus.

These newly assembled viruses are carried to the outer edges of the cell and released, each cell being capable of releasing millions of the viruses before breaking down and dying. The viruses can now invade nearby cells or via the bloodstream pass to all areas of the body.

Coughing, sneezing, forceful speech, and laughter can expel virus-laden droplets onto nearby people and surfaces where the virus can remain viable for several days. Within two to 14 days your immune system may respond with symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath or trouble breathing, fatigue, chills (sometimes with shaking), body aches, headache, a sore throat, congestion or a runny nose, loss of taste, loss of smell, nausea or vomiting, diarrhoea.

The virus moves down the airway that includes your mouth, nose, throat, and lungs. Your lower airways have more of the specific receptors than the rest of your respiratory tract, so COVID-19 is more likely to go deeper than those viruses like the common cold.

Your lungs might become inflamed, making it tough for you to breathe. This can lead to pneumonia, an infection of the tiny air sacs (called alveoli) inside your lungs where your blood exchanges oxygen and carbon dioxide. Indeed, inflammation fluid, dead cells, and debris can clog the alveoli so densely that a few cases will occur with deepening severity called acute respiratory distress syndrome.

How soap works?

“For though thou wash thee with nitre, and take thee much soap, yet thine iniquity is marked before me, saith the Lord God.” (Jeremiah 2:22)

Soap is a salt of a fatty acid, stearate. It is a long chain compound with one end liking water (hydrophilic) while the other end does not (hydrophobic or lipophilic). This water-shunning, lipophylic end wedges itself into the fatty membranes of the viral coating and pries it open, thus destroying the virus; hence, the best way to avoid getting infected by the virus is to frequently wash hands with soap, avoid touching the face, keeping away from sick people, and regular cleaning of much-used surfaces.

How alcohol works?

Alcohol has been used as a hand sanitiser since 1888, and the disinfecting qualities of ethanol and isopropanol are well-proven. While washing hands for 20 seconds with soap and water is always preferable, alcohol-based hand sanitiser can be a good alternative, if used properly. Here's what you need to know.

Yes, alcohol does kill the virus.

A 2020 review of alcohol-based hand sanitisers found that sanitisers which were 60 per cent to 95 per cent alcohol kill viruses most effectively, provided that at least 2.4 millilitres of hand sanitiser was applied for 25 to 30 seconds.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says alcohol-based hand sanitisers must contain at least 60 per cent alcohol to be effective. Alcohol kills germs by denaturing the proteins in the cell walls and so breaking down the walls.

Most hand sanitisers and disinfectants use isopropyl or ethyl alcohol (ethanol) and the latter is the more effective virus-killer. The CDC recommends cleaning regularly touched items, like light switches, handles, doorknobs, phones, computer keyboard and mouse, faucets, etc.

You wouldn't believe that your phone is likely to carry more germs than a toilet seat, and it's often overlooked when cleaning. Apple recently updated its phone-cleaning instructions, recommending “a 70 per cent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes” to wipe down the phone's exterior, avoiding getting moisture in the openings.

When disinfecting items with alcohol-based products, the CDC suggests following these steps, along with reading the instructions on the label:

* Make sure the product is at least 70 per cent alcohol.

* Ensure the area has good ventilation.

* Use gloves, preferably disposable ones.

* Wash hands with soap and water once gloves are removed.

While scrubbing surfaces with alcohol-based cleaners may help kill the virus, washing your hands with soap and water is still the best defence.There is no practical way to sterilise or sanitise everything we come in contact with, and no need to, either. Wiping down areas and objects that serve as a reservoir for viruses may be effective in preventing the spread of disease, but recognise that these organisms are typically spread and transported by our hands and airborne droplets.

Why vaccinate?

Anti-vaxxers maintain that, even after being vaccinated, it is possible to contract the disease, so why bother? It is true that the recent messenger ribonucleuc acid (mRNA) vaccines have used a technology that zeroes in on a specific surface antigen protein. This differs from the older technology, where the whole virus was weakened and exposed to the body's immune system; therein, antibodies of a diverse nature would be developed to counteract the various antigen proteins on the surface of the virus as opposed to the latter-day focus on just one specific protein. As a result, the response to these mRNA vaccines cannot be as robust or as diverse as the response to the attenuated viruses.

Herein lies the weakness of this latter-day approach which, nevertheless, is still an effective method of developing immunity to the viral attack and offers a fair degree of protection.

Let us not forget the efficacy of vaccines in protecting us against age-old diseases such as polio, diphtheria, mumps, measles, meningitis, etc. Those vaccines worked to protect the world population and so will this slew of vaccines being made available to the world.

Long COVID

Most people will recover from the earlier mentioned symptoms but there are those who continue to have a range of problems for months after recovery and this is referred to as 'long COVID'. The areas worst affected are usually those that have the specific receptors which bind the sticky viral coat proteins.

Common long-term symptoms include fatigue; breathing problems; disturbed sleep; mood changes; failure to concentrate; and damage to heart, kidney and intestinal issues. There may also be prolonged loss of smell and taste, organ damage leading to diabetes, and other autoimmune conditions are increasingly being described.

As research continues it is being realised that this long COVID syndrome has joined the group of “great imitators” which can mimic just about any condition. It can be gut problems leading to pain and diarrhoea, cold, or flu-like symptoms, pink eye, muscle aches, loss of appetite, whole body rashes, swelling, redness, blood clots, epileptiform seizures, etc.

Joseph Vinetz, an infectious diseases specialist doctor at Yale School of Medicine, USA, sums it up: “This is a disease progression we have never seen for any infection that I can think of, and I've been doing this for a couple of decades.”

Professor Errol Morrison is a consultant physician and biomedical researcher.

Dr Andrew Wheatley the Member of Parliament for St Catherine South Central, biochemical researcher, and chairman of the joint select committee of Parliament reviewing the proposal to establish Portmore as the 15th parish.