The JCF is not your rich uncle

PRESIDENT of the People's National Party (PNP) and Leader of the Opposition Mark Golding in an infelicitous moment found it necessary to bash the Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson and the Minister of National Security Horace Chang for their failure to tame the crime monster that continues to drive fear in the hearts of Jamaicans.

One has no problem with the leader of the Opposition criticising the sitting Government for actual and perceived failures in attending to matters of grave importance to the Jamaican people. It is their responsibility to do so as a Government in waiting. If they fail in this task then they will justly earn the ire of the people.

But there is opposition that is puerile and others that are cogent and well taken. Criticism that seeks to ignore the long history of failure to fight crime in Jamaica by successive governments is not only unfair, but gives no clarity to what is needed to really address the problem.

It is no secret that fighting crime in Jamaica has never been a walk in the park. Let us face some uncomfortable, unvarnished truths here.

To begin with, no commissioner of police or minister of national security can be touted as having done a stellar job in fighting violent criminality in Jamaica. This is largely a result of the politicisation of the police force in which tribal considerations have prevailed to ensure accession to or maintenance of power by competing tribal political interests.

The neglect of depressed communities in the inner city and the development of garrisons have been unfortunate offshoots of this political straightjacket in which the country has been placed. There may not be obvious political violence in the country today, but the violent criminality that we are seeing is the extent to which neglected opportunities have caused the crime problem to metastasise throughout the country.

Second, Jamaicans by and large treat the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) as an ab extra — you need them, but you do not want them too close to you. They are there only when you need them. The JCF is like that rich uncle to whom you turn when you are in financial trouble, but forget when things are going good for you.

As a result of this mentality, governments and the citizens at large have, over the years, given the police “basket to carry water”. What is amazing is the amount of water they have been able to carry. They are among the most poorly paid in the Jamaican society. It is understood that a policeman or policewoman takes home a basic salary of around $70,000. To his credit, Minister Chang is now speaking about the Government's determination to correct this long-standing ill of poor police compensation. We hope this is not just another public relations stunt to give some comfort to the weary.

It is only recently that the Ministry of National Security has begun a robust repair and rehabilitation of police living quarters. For years many were in a dilapidated condition and, in some instances, not fit for human habitation. With poor compensation, poor living conditions, and negative criticism from a too-often ungrateful society, the ordinary member of the force is expected to face the daily existential threat of annihilation at the hands of terrorists who place no greater value on their lives than they do a street mongrel they may gun down for fun. Yet they are called upon to defend the society against these marauding criminals. Love them or hate them, they are often our first line of defence when our lives or properties are under threat.

All this is not to say that there are not corrupt police men and women in the force. Again, part of this corruption has been spawned from the same foul spirit of the politicisation of the force. But just as Jamaica has been given a bad name as one of the most violent societies on planet Earth, and most Jamaicans are not violence producers, so too the vast majority of the police are seized of the work they do to protect Jamaicans. Many do so in a professional manner. Again, we cannot use the fat of the few to fry the many.

So any criticism of the JCF must be mindful of the aforementioned context. To ignore these realities is tantamount to whistling in the dark, which is precisely what Golding was doing at his recent press conference. He cannot expect people to take him seriously when he calls for the commissioner of police, in 60 days, to bring crime under control or pack his bags and go. It is equally unworthy of him to call for the removal of Dr Chang from the Ministry of National Security at a time when the society is being torn apart by marauding terrorists. Not only are the calls ill-timed, but they are pregnant with the kind of inanity and intemperate outbursts we have come to expect from the PNP in recent times.

The call for bipartisanship in fighting crime also rings hollow. When a party is in Opposition it is always gung-ho about the need for bipartisan encounter with the other side. It is the constant cry of an Opposition. It does this to remain relevant and to give people the impression that they are really serious about working assiduously with the other side to do the people's business.

But there is also a sinister and self-serving aspect to this. The Opposition often sees this as an opportunity to criticise the other side for not wanting to involve them and thus score political points or, otherwise, make them uncomfortable. I believe this is at the core of the so-called Vale Royal talks on crime, which the Opposition has criticised the Government for having abandoned. I doubt that anything worthwhile can be achieved by these confabs in the near future to tame the crime monster.

Part of the dilemma that Golding faces is that he does not seem to have credible lieutenants on whom he can rely for cool, sober, rational advice. So he speaks without the intracranial cogency and coherence — out of both sides of his mouth — that many subjects require. Is this why he often comes across as incoherent and not having a real grasp for the subjects he addresses? What of his General Secretary Dr Dayton Campbell? He has proven that he is not a person to be relied upon for sober and cogent analysis either.

At the same press conference where Golding spoke, his foolish reference to Bobby Montague's leadership of a contrived black majority in the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) may seem to him to be humorous, but to the rest of us it continues to demonstrate the foot-in-mouth disease from which the goodly doctor suffers. Frankly, for a man with impeccable academic credentials, I find his juvenile incuriosity befuddling.

It is time for the dolly-house politics to end in that once-venerable, but now degraded and drifting party.

Dr Raulston Nembhard is a priest, social commentator, and author of the books Finding Peace in the Midst of Life's Storm and Your Self-esteem Guide to a Better Life. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or stead6655@aol.com.