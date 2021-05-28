The man in the middle

Almost daily a young Jamaican man is killed in this island paradise. Whether by the police, in cases of alleged extrajudicial killings, or at the hands of cronies and rivals, or through an act of domestic violence, not to mention motor vehicle accidents, the lives of your young men “nuh mean nutten!”

Grieving mothers, in particular, continue to bury their young sons. In this vein, there has been the tragic story of a mother having lost three sons in one fell swoop.

Let's face it, life in the inner city or ghetto is cheap, very cheap. Indeed, most young men in these depressed and impoverished areas do not expect to live beyond 25. Some say this boldly to the extent that a 40-year-old man, for many of them, would be regarded as an “old man”.

In real terms, the old adage “live fast, die young” is played out daily. In addition to gun violence, others become victims of various weapons, including knives and machetes. Another frightening scenario is the number of young motorcyclists crashing to their deaths. Eerily, their motto seems to be “ride and die!”

Unquestionably, a nation that is killing off so many of its young men must be the poorer for it, economically, socially and otherwise. This is most ironic when viewed against the backdrop of the many young Jamaican males that have excelled, locally, nationally and internationally. For a country that has produced Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake, not to mention so many others who have emerged from humble beginnings and become success stories, the potent question remains: Why are so many of our young men dying unnecessarily?

A typical profile of these marginalised youth reads: Below the age of 25, uneducated, unskilled, semi-literate or illiterate, desperately poor oftentimes not knowing where the next meal is coming from, a ganja smoker who more than likely has a criminal record (most times arrested, charged, fined or confined for), does not know his father or has a bad relationship with him, unemployed or unemployable, and is a babyfather. Thousands of young Jamaica young men fit this profile and this, in real terms, is a recipe for disaster.

How can Jamaica become truly economically independent and socially stable when so many of its young males are practically sentenced to death at an early age? There are some of us, including politicians and private sector leaders, who feel that many of these individuals are irredeemable and so they should be written off. This is the stance taken by many policemen and women who feel that these young men are vermin that must be exterminated. To put it bluntly, “a generation of vipers”.

However, no matter how many of them are exterminated, die through misadventure or other violent means, they are soon replaced by another set which may be even more deadly. We are being told, for example, that some of the most vicious gunmen in our midst are 12- to 15-year-olds who show no mercy to their victims. Women, some pregnant, young children, the elderly, the innocent, no one is spared their wrath once they are on a rampage. It is well known that in many cases of homicides, these are acts of reprisals, grudge or revenge carried out by paid assassins who, in their bid to complete their assignments, show no mercy. Not even the dog in the yard must be spared!

Why this quality of violence? In talking to some of these youth certain bitter truths come to light. Among them is the lack of love coming from their parents, especially their fathers, who are usually missing in action. There is no respect or recognition from society, including the long arm of the law; a lack of opportunity for personal advancement, including education, training and job opportunities; as well as abject poverty, which forces them to live in subhuman conditions. The zinc fence, the dirty, garbage-clogged, stinking drains and gullies, the dilapidated, rat-infested and congested structures called home all add up to a life of misery and hopelessness.

Just listen to the lyrics coming from the artistes who were born in such circumstances. Tales of woe, police brutality, false promises and ineffective actions of political representatives, parental and sexual abuse, hunger and neglect permeate the words that they spew as they “cuss out” the 'establishment' — Babylon. Ironically, in this bittersweet situation, it is those same words put to music that help to liberate them from persistent poverty, but not necessarily from mental slavery.

Yes, government interventions are necessary and must be intensified, but as the old African proverb says, “It takes a village to raise a child.” All cannot and should not be left at the feet of any Government because, in the final analysis, governments, whether by the sin of commission or omission, oftentimes remain a part of the problem rather than the solution. The harsh reality is that until the issue of our marginalised youths is taken out of the narrow discourses of partisan politics and dealt with in a context of national consensus, then we will continue to repeat the same mistakes and seek to carry out half-baked policies and self-serving acts of altruism that, in the long run, achieve very little in terms of meaningful solutions or only have a band-aid effect.

Historically, it must be noted that all our leaders who came out of the Independence era dropped the ball. That is why Jamaica Labour Party leader and Prime Minister Andrew Michael Holness, who was born after 1962, has the tremendous and not too enviable task of becoming a transformational leader. So far, he appears to have an obsession in pouring concrete; whether it is building highways, houses, or hotels, etc. But he must be forcefully reminded that the physical infrastructure, by itself, cannot ensure that we have a nation that is truly prosperous and peaceful.

When he served as minister of education in a previous dispensation, Holness showed signs of having a more than passing understanding of the vital importance of education, citizenship and youth empowerment and the critical role these must play in nation-building. Regrettably, power — or too much power — has a way of causing our leaders to lose focus and choose to merely embrace populist policies in order to cement their hold on the political sceptre at the expense of doing what is right and appropriate to bring about long lasting change. Andrew Holness is now the man in the middle.

Lloyd B Smith has been involved full-time in Jamaican media for the past 44 years. He has also served as a Member of Parliament and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives. He hails from western Jamaica, where he is popularly known as the Governor. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or lbsmith4@gmail.com.