The minister's error (sin)

National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang, in his contribution to the sectoral debate last Tuesday, May 25, in being critical of our judges, made reference to the apparent ease with which bail is granted. He noted that the country could not afford for individuals charged to be committing more crimes whilst out on bail. He was also reported to have said that “our laws must reflect some of the Jamaican culture and realities”.

Undoubtedly, there are some who would readily agree with this stance. Equally, too, they are those who will argue that our Jamaican reality and culture must also reflect an abhorrence of domestic violence against our women and a need for those who hold political office to, at all times, behave in a mature and responsible manner towards law enforcement officers.

Minister Chang's criticism of our judges went beyond the issue of the granting of bail when he singled out an instance accusing a judge of lecturing to the executive branch of government on how it should conduct its affairs. The minister's point on this was, no doubt, to emphasise that the judiciary and the executive branch of government are mutually exclusive to each other. There cannot be any disagreement on this. However, it is respectfully submitted that the minister, being a part of the executive and seeking to extol the principles upon which bail should be restricted, has himself committed the cardinal sin which he has accused a member of the judiciary of doing. Even if one were to put this aside and offer up a defence for the minister and argue that he is entitled to freedom of speech, the fact is his views on bail are devoid of certain critical considerations.

Other than an occasional instance, there isn't any empirical evidence to support the minister's claim that those responsible for criminal offences are committed by individuals on bail. One should also bear in mind that, in the consideration of bail, the prosecutors are not voiceless. The Bail Act of 2000, by virtue of Section 10 (3), assigns the right of a prosecutor to appeal any decision on bail when it is granted by a judge. That this provision has sparingly been used by prosecutors may very well be testament to the fact that our judges have not been found to exercise their discretion poorly in the granting of bail, and are not callous, as the minister wants to suggest.

It is ironic that it is this minister who has seen it fit to suggest that there should be a restriction on the granting of bail when it was his own Government, in 2010, through a series of “anti-crime Bills”, made an effort to restrict the granting of bail. This effort failed.

By way of reminder, our courts ruled the bail restrictions as unconstitutional in the decision of Adrian Nation & Kerreean Wright v the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Attorney General of Jamaica Claim No 2010 HCV 5201. This decision has been echoed in the recent ruling of Lamar Antonio Stephon Jones v The Attorney General of Barbados Civil Suit No 859 of 2020 that was decided on 17th May of this year in Barbados.

Having regard to all the circumstances outlined above, the minister and those within the executive would perhaps be best advised to focus on the right thing (pun intended) and leave our judiciary to carry on its role in accordance with its mandate, without interference.

Peter C Champagnie is a Queen's Counsel in Jamaica. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or to peter.champagnie@gmail.com.