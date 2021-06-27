The misnomer of rehabilitation

Rehabilitation is the term normally used to describe the process of changing and improving an inmate to prepare him or her for reintroduction to society.

Re-education was a term used in Vietnam after the unification of North and South Vietnam. This was intended to alter the thinking process of a large portion of the country, through massive detention of its citizenry, with an aim to indoctrinate them to the mindset and governmental system of the victor.

The fear of the consequences of not adapting certainly reduced rebellion, but most never bought into the propaganda. Why? Because you can force people to do as you say, but not to think as you say.

They were adults with their own opinions and personalities by the time they were detained. Many were former members of the South Vietnamese army.

An adult is usually a finished product. You can scare them into conforming but you cannot scare them into being someone else. So let us talk rehabilitation.

You may notice that the General Penitentiary is now called the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre. This is a somewhat new concept that differs from the traditional historical names like penitentiary, which was a Quaker concept of imprisoning convicts in virtual silence so they can be 'penitent' and consider their criminal background as they serve their sentence.

This was felt to be cruel after several decades of practising this system, so someone dreamed up rehabilitation.

Well, the common belief is that people are sent to prison to be rehabilitated. This concept is kind of flawed when you think of accused individuals being sentenced for life, or even death.

There are the un-rehabilitable and the rehabilitable. This is more evident in the American system where they have the three-strike rule to get rid of triple convicted offenders for life. Or, the narcotic dealer who will also see a 40-year sentence in his future.

So, they get you out of society with relative ease and you are the penal system's problem because you are not coming out. But, they still call the prison to which you are sent a rehabilitation centre. Hmmm!

So, follow me, once they determine that you are not going to be a useful member of society, ie commit three offences and be charged and convicted of same, you are going away for life. Well, in some states at least. Or, if you deal narcotics you are going away for life. I like this system. Let us go local.

We start on a principle that we can rehabilitate them (criminals) all. First mistake. Once you kill, rob, rape, kidnap, and a few other crimes I can think of, you have lost the right to be part of our society. You are in effect the enemy of the society. And you are not going to change anyhow. So we need you to stay in a cage – that we provide.

It is this concept that they (prisoners) will come out different that is causing the system to fail.

Think logically. You are arrested, housed like an animal, put in cages with men who have not been human for a while. You live in heat, bad light, violence is the core of daily existence, and survival is a question mark. You cannot have a phone or communication device unless you are a famous artist and you cannot have sex with the opposite gender.

Your visits are rare and not private and more like a delivery system. And, remember, you went in there already bad. You hurt, killed, extorted, raped, and dehumanised weaker people.

Anybody that bad going into a system that horrible needs to be kept hidden from society.

Has anyone ever outlined to the public the rehabilitation programmes in our penal system?

The answer is no. That is because it is a joke.

We have cages, holding facilities fit for animals– and not good ones.

Some would say, well, we need to improve them. Get better systems. I say get rid of them. Build bigger jails with humane facilities, but keep the killers, armed robbers, rapists, extortionists, traffickers, kidnappers, and gang members in general in jail for life, once we catch them. There is simply too much pain, too much misery, and too much of our country's resources being consumed by them.

Re-education of freedom fighters to accept and believe in tyranny never worked.

Rehabilitation does not work. You can terrorise to achieve conformity, but you cannot change an adult into being someone else. You can convince him that the odds and the outcome are not in his favour, but that's about it.

This would then need a system of control that allows for rearrest without too much of a process like they have in communist countries. We do not have that. We really do not even want it.

The time has come for the non-criminal Jamaican to be the important person for a change. We have had almost 30 years of the criminal being the cuddly little victim and the rest of us the villains.

Feedback: drjasonamckay@gmail.com