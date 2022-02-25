The terror on our roads

Christopher Columbus, who European history declared as having “discovered” Jamaica, on approaching the island in one of his ships for the first time, has been quoted as saying that it was one of the most beautiful pieces of land that his eyes had ever beheld.

Since then, this pristine tropical paradise has lured millions of tourists from across the world to its shores. As a native Jamaican of African descent, my eyes have continued to behold this land of beauty, oftentimes jumping into my motor vehicle on a sunny afternoon to explore its luxuriant coastline and ruggedly verdant mountains. But, alas, in recent times, driving on Jamaican roads has become an experiment in terror.

Almost daily there are fatal crashes involving private motor vehicles, motorcycles, minibuses, as well as pedestrians. Unfortunately, the rapid increase in the number of vehicles on our roads, due largely to much easier access to bank loans, not to mention the availability of “scammer money”, has resulted in much cluttering, evidenced by the numerous cases of gridlock and traffic jams all across the country, more so in urban areas.

In this regard, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is yet to convince the general citizenry that it has a comprehensive handle on managing the flow of traffic, especially during peak hours. Needless to say, millions of man-hours are being lost, even as government officials and technocrats bemoan the loss of productivity.

Sometime ago, an American visitor arrived at the Sangster International Airport, and being adventurous, decided to rent a car so that he could leisurely take a scenic ride from Montego Bay to Negril. To the amazement of the agents at the car rental company, he returned within a half an hour, sweating and looking very discombobulated. In frustration he handed them the car key and demanded some amount of refund. His reason? He had never encountered such reckless and death-defying driving in a lifetime of travelling the world.

There is every reason to believe that Jamaica has some of the worst drivers in the world, who seem to be on a suicide mission. Driving at daredevil speed, overtaking in the riskiest of circumstances, going through red lights without a pause, “bad driving” other motorists, and just being downright rude and undisciplined have become a Jamaican pastime on our roads.

There have also been frequent incidents of road rage that have led to verbal and physical clashes, some of them bloody.

And, so far, there is no reason to believe that the new Road Traffic Act will make much of a difference.

Against this background, the potent question that must be asked is: When will the Government take seriously the business of traffic control and deal with infractions in a way that will truly act as a deterrent while being excessively punitive?

Of course, much of the problem begins with the Island Traffic Authority, which, like the Firearms Licensing Authority, remains a cesspool of corruption.

It is no secret that the buying of driver's licences is most commonplace in addition to the granting of fitness certificates whereby one does not even have to visit the examiner on location. All the necessary documents can be delivered to you at an agreed location for a price.

A close examination of several of the auto crashes will reveal that the driver or drivers involved did not observe the tenets of the Road Code. And it is no secret that many 'licensed' drivers, including those operating taxis and buses, are semi- or fully illiterate. What is even more alarming is that many people are purchasing a vehicle, even before acquiring a driver's licence. It is afterwards that they buy the licence and begin to operate on our roadways. Talk about lethal weapons!

Another issue which is not being sufficiently addressed is that outside of driving under the influence of hard liquor, there are many motorists out there who are speeding away as high as a kite after having taken several whiffs from their ganja spliffs. It is this writer's view that, in the same way motorists should be subject to breathalyser tests (how often is this being done?), a way should be found to determine to what extent ganja smoking has played a role in the high level of dangerous driving in this country.

Of course, let us not avoid a practice that so many of us are guilty of, which is to flash our lights as a warning to oncoming, speeding motorists that there is a speed trap down the road. And we are quite familiar with the “write or left” corrupt practice whereby cops take bribes from guilty motorists so that they get away scot-free and continue to terrorise other users of the road unabashedly and unabatedly.

Every time I leave my home or office to hit the road, yes, I say a prayer. It is like running a gauntlet out there. And, if you drive within the prescribed speed limit, you are likely to be hounded off the road and abused.

One gathers that many of the taxi and minibus drivers have to reach a certain quota each day in order to pay the owners of the vehicles or the loan-financing institutions. Some also have to make enough to pay their daily “partner” money. Perhaps this explains why, especially in the late afternoons, these drivers seem hell-bent on making as many trips as possible and will climb every banking and drive through every obstacle to beat the traffic.

And, to top it all off, it is well known several taxis and buses are owned by members of the police force or by influential individuals, which explains why so often it appears that the police turn a blind eye to the crass indiscipline and lawlessness perpetrated by these seemingly protected drivers.

To put it bluntly, what is now unfolding on our roads is akin to a national crisis based on the number of crashes and fatalities which are putting pressure on an already-pressured health-care system, what with the novel coronavirus pandemic and prevalence of criminal violence.

Against this backdrop, the Andrew Holness Administration needs to come up with a national strategy to deal with this crisis and not just continue to pay lip service to it. It sipple out deh!

Lloyd B Smith has been involved full-time in Jamaican media for the past 45 years. He has also served as a Member of Parliament and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives. He hails from western Jamaica where he is popularly known as the Governor. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or lbsmith4@gmail.com.