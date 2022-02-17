The time is now upon us when the uncomfortable truth must be told. We are now in a state of undeclared civil war between the law and the lawless.

The first 23 days of 2022 saw 112 murders being committed. Not surprisingly, therefore, Jamaica, with its relatively diminutive size, has managed to still retain its unenviable title as one of the countries with the highest murder rates in the world. That “wi likkle, but wi tallawah” appears now to be the case, literally.

The latest initiative by the Government to deal with our state of lawlessness is the establishment of a joint anti-gang task force consisting of members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF). As enunciated by the commissioner of police major General Anthony Anderson recently, the primary focus will not only be on the dismantling of gangs, but also the recovery of illegal guns and arrest of gunmen. Undoubtedly, in an effort to provide a more effective legislative framework for this task force to operate, the Government is now moving to repeal the existing Firearms Act of 1967 with the introduction of a Bill entitled The Firearms (Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation) Act 2022.

A prominent feature of this new Act is the proposed mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in respect of those convicted of illegal possession of a firearm or stockpiling of three or more firearms or 50 or more rounds of ammunition. These provisions are embodied in sections 5 and 6 of the Act. Sections 7 and 8 of the Act also provide for a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in relation to trafficking in illegal firearms. In sections 10 and 14 of the Act, the same number of years in respect of mandatory minimum sentences are attached to those who deal in illegal firearms or those who use an imitation firearm to commit a felony.

It should be noted that the idea of Parliament imposing statutory mandatory minimum sentences in respect of firearm offences is nothing new. Currently, there exists, for example, a statutory mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years for anyone found guilty of shooting or wounding with intent using an illegal firearm.

That there is in existence statutory mandatory minimum sentences in respect of certain gun offences for some time now, and they have not resulted in any reduction in such crimes, may be an attractive argument for those who would wish to suggest that such types of sentences do very little in the way of deterrence. Indeed, it has long been said that the idea of any statutory mandatory minimum sentence of this nature represents a clear and present danger to the independence of a judge's discretion in relation to the aspect of sentencing.

The reality is that no two cases that come before a court are ever identical in facts or the antecedents of individuals to be sentenced; hence, the treatment of certain convicts with sentences that are sometimes viewed as too lenient.

Nonetheless, given the prevailing situation in our country, the public's appetite for stringent sanctions for gun offences, as is proposed in this new Act, cannot be rebuffed. However, this must come with greater efforts from an evidentiary perspective to ensure that wrongful convictions are not arrived at.

Concomitant to this must be a few statutory exceptions which allow judges to impose sentences below that which is now being proposed to be the statutory mandatory minimum.

How do we achieve all of this ? The starting point in this regard must be a mandatory procedure that, in any instance of a police claiming to have recovered an illegal firearm from the person (for example, the waistband of an accused), the firearm must be subjected to forensic testing in the form of DNA analysis. This procedure would shore up the evidentiary material to support either the guilt or innocence of an accused. It would put such a case beyond the say-so of either contestants in a trial, that is, the police and the accused.

There can be no excuse for not having DNA analysis done in such instances. There is in place the DNA Evidence Act, which was passed in 2016. Additionally, the facility to do such analysis exists through the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM). Indeed, there can be no better entity than INDECOM to be the designated party to conduct such analyses.

To have a situation in which a person is convicted upon the mere say-so of a police officer that an illegal firearm was retrieved from the waistband of an accused, or that the accused was seen handling a firearm that was retrieved and be sentenced to 15 years under this proposed Act without the input of DNA evidence would be dangerous. Experience has shown, over time, that, but for DNA evidence, a number of accused individuals would have or could have been found guilty. In essence, the more grave the peril is for an accused, the more cogent must be the evidence against him or her.

The proposed Firearms Act should not be insensitive to those who come into possession of an illegal firearm in circumstances in which the facts reveal themselves to be exceptional. In this regard and by way of example, reference can be made to the recent Court of Appeal decision of Albert Paulton v R, Supreme Court Criminal Appeal No 82/2018 in which judgement was delivered by our Court of Appeal on January 14, 2022.

In Paulton's case, the Court of Appeal did not disturb the sentence of 12 months probation in respect of his conviction for the offence of illegal possession of firearm and two months probation in respect of illegal ammunition. The Court of Appeal noted that the facts in the case were unusual. There was little challenge to the prosecution's case, except for the assertion that the appellant was acting under duress.

The case for the prosecution was that the police entered a premises in search of a specific person (not the appellant), who was seen coming from inside a house. The person was taken back to the room where he had exited and, on entering the room, the police saw the appellant who immediately told the police that the person had just given him a gun to lock up. The appellant pointed to a pan in the room where the firearm was seen by the police.

Whilst in the company of the police, on the way to the police station, the appellant told the police that he was in fear of the person. He further gave a written statement detailing what he said had occurred at the house, to include the assertion that he only obeyed the person's direction about the firearm out of fear. It was disclosed that the appellant, who was 49 years old, did not have any previous convictions recorded against him, was gainfully employed, and unknown to the police before then. In finding the accused guilty, on the basis that, inter alia, the defence of duress was not sufficiently established, the trial judge, nevertheless, given all the attendant circumstances of the case, including the appellant's good record, did not impose a custodial sentence.

Paulton's case is perhaps demonstrative of what could be termed exceptional circumstances in which it would be unjust to impose a mandatory minimum of 15 years under the new Firearms Act. The Act must have regard for instances such as these in which, at the very highest, possession of an illegal firearm by a person is transient.

Of note also is the provision in section 18 of the Act, which now makes it an offence for someone to profess to another that he or she has a firearm in order to gain an unlawful benefit. In this instance, upon conviction, a person is liable to a term of imprisonment not exceeding five years in the Parish Court or a term not exceeding 15 years in the Circuit Court.

Whilst the creation of such an offence is understandable, extending it to the jurisdiction of the Circuit Court, where a sentence of up to 15 years can be imposed is, arguably, an overreach. After all, the newly formed joint anti-gang task force is primarily about getting the guns and gunmen and not necessarily those who pretend to be gunmen. This aside, it would seem that this provision sets the bar very low for any unscrupulous complainant to make a false allegation against an accused. In other words, there need not be anything in the way of corroboration or physical evidence for one to be facing the possibility of a term of up to 15 years in this situation.

It is clear that the proposal of this new Act, with its main trait being mandatory minimum sentences of 15 years, is intended to shoot down (pun intended) any notion that the Government isn't serious about winning the war against the lawless.

However, what is equally clear is that there is a tacit recognition that this main trait of the Act, in the long run, may prove to be unjust. This is self-evident by virtue of section 112 of the Act, which stipulates that the Act shall be reviewed seven years after its commencement. The question therefore is, why wait seven years, why not fix it now?

Peter C Champagnie is a Queen's Counsel in Jamaica.