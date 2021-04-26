The world held its breath for justice

It mattered. It mattered to everyone who cares about this family called humanity. And so, on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 20, the world stopped to listen for the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the monster who knelt on the neck of George Floyd for over nine minutes, even as he pleaded that he could not breathe, even after it was found that he had no pulse.

“Believe your eyes,” the prosecution had urged the jurors in their closing statement. They had to, thanks to 17-year-old Darnella Frazier who videotaped the cold-blooded actions of Chauvin. This is an incredibly special young lady because 10 minutes is a long time for a teenager's busy fingers to remain still. From the witness stand she said, “When I look at George Floyd, I look at my dad, my brothers, my cousins, my uncles, because they are all black. I look at how that could have been one of them.” She told the court that she had many sleepless nights, feeling guilty that she should have done more to save Floyd's life. She should know that any attempt on her part may very well have resulted in two murders.

It was Darnella's video that got people of every colour and creed marching for justice all over the world. Yes, we had read and seen the news reports of previous police excesses, but this scene with Chauvin staring boldly at the video, hand in pocket while he squeezed the life out of George Floyd was a dagger in the heart of humanity.

When the jury retired to deliberate, social media comments reflected the tension of the people and of the state. In Minnesota, office buildings and stores were battened down. When it was announced that the jury had arrived at a verdict people flooded squares all over America. At the George Floyd Square, the scene of his death renamed in his honour, people arrived with flowers and waited anxiously.

The announcement brought tears of joy and celebration. Like so many Jamaican families, our family's WhatsApp group was on the watch too. We worry about our relatives living in the US and so we were all invested in the results of this trial. We cried and called each other in relief. Yes, the evidence was clear, but in too many instances justice had not been served.

On Twitter, Darnella posted: “I just cried so hard. This last hour my heart was beating so fast, I was so anxious, anxiety bussing through the roof. But to know guilty on all 3 charges!!! Thank you God, thank you, thank you, thank you. George Floyd, we did it!! Justice has been served.”

Earl Moxam discussed the case with Francois St Juste the following day, and he reminded Jamaicans who were planning to migrate to the US that once they stepped off the plane their children would be in a different environment, one in which their race would differentiate them.

Well, do I remember the detailed planning that went into our son's trip to his cousin's graduation. He had to take the Knutsford Express to Montego Bay so he would have only one flight to my sister. Then they would fly together to his cousin. Growing up in Jamaica his experiences were, largely, friendly and easy-going. Sadly, children of colour in the US are given 'the talk' by their parents from a very early age. The stress on those poor little hearts is really a sad indictment on the racists that continue to pollute that great country with their narrow-minded stupidity. Let us hope that the worldwide reaction to the murder of George Floyd and the sound verdict of the jury will herald a new day for people of colour in America. Of note, American Asians have been under attack as well. We can navigate an instrument on Mars, now we need to navigate a better path to justice on Planet Earth.

Earth Day awakening

Prime Minister Andrew Holness was one of the 40 world leaders invited to a summit on climate action hosted by US President Joe Biden on Earth Day, last Thursday.

“The need for meaningful climate action has never been greater,” said Holness. “Jamaica is heartened that the United States has rejoined the Paris Agreement — an important expression of global solidarity for climate action.”

He shared the plight of small island developing states (SIDS) like Jamaica in the face of the novel coronavirus pandemic, describing it as “a perfect storm… with the collapse of tourism, falling revenues, rising debt, limited access to vaccines, and with disasters continuously threatening lives and our sustainability.”

Still, he said Jamaica is committed to a 60 per cent reduction in emissions by 2030, “determined to build forward stronger, better, and greener”.

Holness called for “an accessible and equitable climate finance mechanism” to assist SIDS to advance their climate action goals.

Biden's declaration was like a breath of fresh air: “The signs are unmistakable, the science is undeniable... the cost of inaction, it just keeps mounting. The United States isn't waiting. We are resolving to take action, not only our federal Government, but our cities and our states all across our country, small businesses, large corporations, American workers in every field.”

He stated his commitment to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the US by 50 per cent to 52 per cent below its 2005 emissions levels by 2030.

The last time we visited the US we saw the casual use of plastic bags and plastic straws that had been banned in Jamaica. I wondered how the efforts of three million people could help our climate when the US population of over 300 million had no such regulations. Now, with President Biden in the White House, we can hope for better.

The heartbreak of COVID-19

There seems to be hardly a family that has not been touched by COVID-19. Our turn came when our cousin, Delroy Campbell, was admitted to Savanna-la-Mar Hospital last month. As the days and weeks passed his condition worsened, despite the excellent care he received, and the fervent prayers said for his recovery. Sadly, we lost him two weeks ago and, like so many families all over the world, we will have to attend a virtual thanksgiving service.

He was only 59 years old; a gentle, steady family man who married his high school sweetheart Pamela and raised two lovely children.

This pandemic is causing so much heartbreak. We could feel the pain of Michael Sharpe's colleagues in the RJRGleaner family. He was ever the gentleman and a thorough and daring journalist, but I did not realise what a great mentor he had been for others in the field, among them are Kirk Wright and Dadrian Gordon who remarked on his encouragement and guidance.

The threats to the nurse who gave Sharpe the COVID-19 vaccine, and other nurses, are shocking. How could we sink so low? Even in their grief, Sharpe's family members have appeared on television appealing for good sense to prevail. Let us condemn anti-vaxxers and encourage vulnerable people to take the vaccine.

