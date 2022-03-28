This country of contrasts

Even as there were reports of multiple incidents of violence, Jamaica was getting ready for a royal visit. The front pages spoke of tragedy, while the social pages featured highlights of the tour.

While I support Prime Minister Andrew Holness's announcement that we are moving towards becoming a republic, it was quite in order for us to have greeted our royal guests with our signature Jamaican warmth.

And, yes, I am proud that we can organise elegant events on par with any other country.

Maverley-born Raheem Sterling, now a leading footballer in Britain, who participated in a football match with Prince William, is symbolic of the many which exists in this country.

The joy of the little ones watching the Trench Town match in the presence of the royal couple, seemed to signal their hope for better days. However, a few days later, there was a shooting in Maverley, which left three dead and six injured. As I write this, a curfew is in effect in the area.

In one week, there have been three incidents in which teenaged students have lost their lives or been injured — one was stabbed to death at Morris Knibb High School in a fight over a guard ring; another was killed during a cellphone robbery on Liguanea Avenue in upper St Andrew; while the other was stabbed in an altercation at Excelsior High School.

Statistics show that Jamaica is losing more lives to violence than countries which are at war.

In the Morris Knibb incident we asked: Where are the fathers? There was one weeping mother at the hospital, where her son was pronounced dead, and another weeping mother at the police station, where her son was taken into custody.

It is not only the breakdown of the family that is causing these tragedies, but also the breakdown of the community. Many successful Jamaicans have been raised in single-parent homes, but this was in more peaceful times, and in communities where people would socialise and watch out for each other's children. Nowadays parenting sessions are needed to help strengthen families.

Churches have now reopened, and the role of pastors and resolute church leaders acting as mentors to provide support is now more important than ever. They can be an oasis for troubled individuals and a support system for families and schools.

When we see the danger our children face, we realise that this is not just a job for the security forces. We need more social workers to collaborate with communities to avert violent confrontations.

Meanwhile, we are seeing greater resolve on the part of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to clean up its own ranks with the arrest of four police officers and the search for others in connection with a gang. This gives us hope as it will build trust in the JCF, which is crucial for their crime-fighting efforts.

JAID PROMOTES SELF-ADVOCACY

The Jamaica Association on Intellectual Disabilities (JAID) welcomed the implementation of the Disabilities Act at its annual forum last Friday. Executive Director Marilyn McKoy introduced JAID's programme to promote self-advocacy among persons with disabilities, who now have the law firmly on their side.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Digicel Foundation are sponsoring the education programme. We heard from the acting country representative for JICA Toru Togawa that JICA Alumni Association in Jamaica has provided knowledge transfer programmes for the past two decades towards capacity-building of the staff of JAID-associated schools.

Social worker Deborah Manning and moderator Brithney Clarke facilitated discussions with current students at the Randolph Lopez School of Hope and one of its graduates, Andrew. They related incidents where transportation personnel would not accept their government permit which entitles them to a discounted rate, and one student, Lovette, said as she struggled to explain her condition to a health-care worker, she was told, “Gwaan home, yu no have no sense.”

Persons with intellectual disability (PWIDs) also have difficulty with the police, who display a lack of patience, and are asking that police and army personnel as well as security guards be sensitised by the relevant authorities on how to interact with them.

They also believe more signage could help PWIDs in understanding directions.

The JAID will be launching its 'Allow Me' campaign. It features PWIDs showing off their achievements and appealing to society to allow them and others like them to enjoy the rights to which all human beings are entitled. Nigel Davis, Special Olympics gold medallist, was featured on the job at Parang Industries, proudly explaining his duties.

We were entertained by drummers from the School Of Hope, under the direction of their music teacher George Jobson. The mature and harmonious performance showed us the excellence which can be achieved by persons with disabilities who are taught with kindness.

CHAIN OF HOPE MENDING HEARTS

Last week we caught up with Emma Scanlan and Nola Phillpotts Brown of the Chain of Hope charitable organisation at the Jamaica Children Heart Centre, Bustamante Hospital for Children.

Chain of Hope funds visiting cardiologists and special care nurses to conduct surgery on children born with heart conditions.

The ultra-modern facility, for which the Digicel and Shaggy foundations were key donors, began operations in 2017 and have treated 150 children since then. The local team is led by consultant cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Sherard Little, whose dedication has been remarkable.

FAREWELL, GREAT WOMEN

We lost two great Jamaican women recently, and I was blessed to have known them.

Evelyn Smart, lifetime civil servant, author, and coordinating founder of the Women's Political Caucus, was an unremitting activist for women's rights. She celebrated our women parliamentarians in two books, Jamaican Women on the Road to Parliament: From the 19th to the Early 21st Century and Electoral Winnability: Women's Key to Parliament.

She was also co-founder of the Rose Leon Memorial Trust; past president of the St Andrew Business and Professional Women's Club; a fellow of the Jamaica Institute of Management; and member of the Women's Social Service Club and the Women's Liberal Club.

A thanksgiving service will be held at the Lyndhurst Methodist Church on Thursday.

Gerda Theobalds was our brilliant English language and literature teacher at Convent of Mercy Academy “Alpha”, where she served from 1950 to 1992. She was so affirming of our creative talent that I probably would not be writing this column today if she had not encouraged me on this path.

My classmate Margery Campbell Newland spoke of her “depth of intellect and breadth of knowledge” at her thanksgiving service last week.

Campbell Newland went on to teach at Alpha and Theobalds mentored the younger teachers, including another classmate Dr Denise Wehby Aloma. According to Campbell Newland, Wehby Aloma, in describing Theobalds, said: “She was memorable, beautiful, priceless. She emboldened me… what a gift she has been to thousands of students.”

After her retirement, Theobalds continued to conduct English classes well into her eighties at her home.

We send condolence to the families of Evelyn Smart and Gerda Theobalds.

May their beautiful souls rest in peace.

lowriechin@aim.com

www.lowrie-chin.blogspot.com