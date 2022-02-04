Time to admit the emperor is naked

There was a period in human history when the world was flat. Well, as far as man could see. We even made maps to prove it. There was also a period when the sun revolved around the Earth, and we were at the centre of the universe. These conclusions were based on a human principle which has become so ingrained in society that it is now an omnipresent characteristic which will probably take generations of deprogramming to eliminate.

We judge by our limitations, and we do it on every level. We lay down laws based on facts that we claim to have proof of but merely haven't had evidence to disprove yet. Even though the 'discovery' of 'new' information has forced us time and again to change the shape and definition of our world, we still continue this exercise in futility. We make little or no allowance for the not yet known.

The roads we initially built were made to accommodate horses and wagons drawn by horses. Every time the automobile industry advances, fortunes have to be spent reclaiming space which wasn't left as allowance. This is the approach we take with just about everything. Every time we make a statement about what we think is definite we do so categorically, even putting our necks on chopping blocks and staking our lives on our words — words which we have no way of knowing exactly how correct they are.

I don't think this dooms us to failure because there is no definite point in life called failure, and without making reference to a particular goal not achieved we can't simply fail.

However, it is possible to measure how far off we are from our stated objectives. For example, for generations we have expressed the desire to live in peace, but every day we move farther away from it. We pretend we can achieve peace by starting wars, although we know nothing could be further from the truth. War only begets war. Every single living human knows this. Yet we continue to fight, exhausting the lives of many and achieving nothing even remotely close to peace.

Of course, many people may come across this statement from me or someone else and make reference to some war-ravaged societies which have been beaten into submission, mistaking the relative silence of recuperation for peace. Unfortunately, peace and quiet are not synonymous. Just because I'm licking my wounds in the quiet dictated by depleted resources doesn't mean I'm at peace. Does a festering wound make any noise? No, it doesn't. That doesn't mean there is no bacteria eating away at the flesh. That doesn't mean the infection won't spread and cause irreparable damage.

It is with great sadness that I watch us hone our denial skills, quoting previous instances of great denial to substantiate our condition. I think of it as the human complex because life is such a pure and simple thing, yet almost every time humans try to improve on it we add a bit more complexity to it. We're being crushed under the weight of our genius, but we refuse to end our ridiculous processes.

One would think it is in the best interest of all — both long- and short-term — to invest in objectivity, logic, and empathy. I'm sure no human will disagree with the argument that we need to establish a new path as this old one doesn't take us where we want to be. It doesn't suit the collective purpose, and therefore doesn't suit the individual purpose either. We need a path charted with respect for each other. An honest path which caters to the complete well-being of everyone with no exception.

Can you imagine being in the middle of a pandemic with politicians screaming in your ear everyday that your health is at risk and all the health food stores are closed, but the fast food stores remain open? Gyms closed. Bars open. Talking about natural immunity is criminalised, and early treatment education for an illness which is allegedly ravaging respiratory systems across the planet is non-existent, but you can still access and smoke two packs of cigarettes per day. This is either extremely ignorant or extremely dishonest, and those who cheer this madness are hypocrites of the highest order.

From locking down the country and killing jobs while opening up for an election, to keeping schools, churches, and small businesses closed while politicians party, the measures put in place to handle this crisis have been poorly thought out and badly implemented.

It is time to admit the emperor is naked and throw some rags on his unappealing form.

I appeal to all Jamaicans to put aside differences and collectively demand pragmatism from those we employ as custodians of our country and our children's future! Tell dem fi stop falla fashin!

Tanya Stephens is an international singer/songwriter and citizen of Jamaica.