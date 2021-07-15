Time to reclaim the roads from lawless motorists

IN recent times, I have seen an upsurge in lawlessness among motorists on our roads, and as such I am concerned. In the past, we would often blame taxi drivers for the callous manner in which they operated on our public thoroughfares. Today, we are seeing motorists of all ages showing scant regard for the road code. Motorists drive without using turn signals when turning; they use a right or left filter lane to go straight; they run the red light without fear; they stop on pedestrian crossings; they honk their horns in silent zones; they verbally abuse you when you are obeying the red filter arrow; they drop off their kids at the school gate with their music at high decibels and the list of offences goes on. At the end of it, I ask: Where are the authorities? Are the rules of the road still in effect?

As a country aiming to achieve sustainable development, I believe we are dragging our feet in certain critical areas. We must engage our people in sharing this vision so that we can have a cultural change to reduce the lawlessness that takes place on our roads. There needs to be a public education platform responsible for educating our people about road usage, which should be taught in our schools, churches, offices, and in our homes. Apart from the few people who call the various radio shows to share their concerns, there is just a blanket of silence covering our daily experiences on the road.

In my opinion, we need to have more personnel from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) strategically positioned along the roadways, not just major thoroughfares, but in the nooks and crannies as well, to maintain law and order. Oftentimes, when a motorist disobeys the road code, there are no police officers in the vicinity. The police need to be equipped with the necessary resources to tackle what has become a monster in our society. It is time to use technology to assist in the maintenance of discipline on the roads. Please excuse my ignorance, but I have never heard of JamaicaEye being used to hold drivers accountable for traffic offences. There is talk about a new traffic law coming into effect. This is welcomed, but will only work if it is maintained and enforced. I think one of our major issues is enforcement, and that is why motorists behave the way they do, because, at the end of the day, nobody gets punished. Hence, we will continue to drive on the soft shoulder of the Mandela Highway in the evenings, because there is almost no chance of getting caught, or simpy play cat and mouse with the police.

Apparently, nobody has patience any more. It is just about moving in the fast lane, or creating your own lane, to get ahead of others. It is amazing that sometimes you will be at the front of a line of traffic waiting for the stop light to change from red to green, when all of sudden cars appear in front of you. All you can do is shake your head and ask: Why?

In addition to having more police officers assigned to the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch, I am also suggesting that we drastically upgrade the road markings and road signs. Too many of our roads are without markings and signs and, as such, motorists have the option of manoeuvring through these thouroughfares as they see fit, which, in most instances, is not in keeping with the law. This, in turn, can be used by a good lawyer to aid in the motorist's defence. From my observations, many of our intersections do not have a stop line. Furthermore, some one-way streets do not have a sign to indicate to the motorist the direction in which the traffic should flow. In my view, road markings must be maintained as they help to minimise accidents as motorists are able to position themselves better in their lanes. I must agree that our road code states that we should stay to our left at all times, but, at the end of the day, road markings make a big difference. The National Works Agency (NWA) must move with haste to address this issue to promote the orderly use of our roads.

I am, hereby, imploring the authorities, namely the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Ministry of Transport, and all the other agencies that fall under this umbrella, to get more serious about fixing the issues and enforcing the rules. I know I am not the only one who has observed the lawless behaviour of motorists. We all use the roads to get to our respective destinations, and are oftentimes endangered by the driving habits of these indisciplined people.

I want the authorities to know that there are still law-abiding motorists who will sit in traffic, refusing to take the soft shoulders; there are still law-abiding motorists who observe the rules of the road code. Something must be done about this blatant disregard for the rules. In my view, it is degrading the beauty of our country. Remember that these negative behaviours impact the minds of our people, and they will tend to believe that it is OK to act in this manner because the indiscipline is so prevalent and, seemingly, without consequences.

We need discipline on our roads. It is like driving through a battlefield to get from one point to the next. It is not just the taxi drivers who are creating the havoc on our streets; it is not just the young drivers who are creating the mayhem. The offenders spread right across the Jamaican landscape, from various backgrounds and occupations. I urge my Jamaican drivers to do the right thing. Let us obey the road code. Let us do the right thing when the police are not there. Let us be courteous to other drivers. Let us place our bad driving habits behind us and start a new chapter in our lives so that we can improve the image of our country and be good role models to our children who are in the back seats observing us.

The authorities need to wake up and take control of our public thoroughfares. Total disregard for law and order only causes a society to sink deeper into poverty and hopelessness. The authorities must understand that big speeches are important, but without action they are useless.

Patrick Williams is acting dean of discipline at Camperdown High School. Send comments to Jamaica Observer or c.williams@cdown.edu.jm