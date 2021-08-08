To truly develop sports in Jamaica

Congratulations to our Jamaican sportspeople who earned the right to represent our country at the Tokyo Olympics. I only wish we could have been in more disciplines, which is the focus of my article today.

The historical view of professional sports – inherited from British colonialism – was akin to the “lowly” pursuits of the proletariat. It certainly was not the desired future occupation for the established upper classes, and served mainly as a means to occupy and divert the raging hormones of teenage boys in grammar schools.

The aspirational choice professions of medicine and law have robbed professional sports of many potentially great sportspeople, but I will refrain from speculating as to the satisfaction or earnings from their choices in hindsight. Would they have been more financially secure with 10 per cent of Usain Bolt's earnings? Well, at least Granny is happy that the grandchildren are moving up the social ladder and all have “good hair”.

However, the purpose of my speculation is not about randomly occurring talent; therefore, I will offer a few ideas on organisation, strategy, and implementation as they either maximise or diminish earnings for sportspeople and capital investment. I believe that the development of sports in Jamaica requires a planned long-term approach that is specialised in components, but not dissimilar to planned tourism in many areas.

I am reliably informed that such an exercise was held in 1996 in the hills of St Andrew and facilitated by my friend Dr Aggrey Irons for the JAAA. Participants included Teddy McCook, Adrian Wallace, and Howard Aris. That seemed to start the strategic planning, and the outcome is quantifiable today.

First, the choice of disciplines and infrastructure for the sports that are directly appropriate to age groups and gender must be decided in a professional and unbiased manner based on physiology and other focused criteria. For example, we love football and push the sport at all ages on unsuitable surfaces, especially fields without grass — from kindergarten, primary, secondary, to semi-professional leagues — and yet we wonder about fitness levels and unnecessary injuries that cut careers short.

This is true about athletics, cricket, swimming, diving, water polo, netball, rowing, volleyball, gymnastics, tennis, golf, archery, fencing, cycling, air pistol, equestrian, judo, wrestling, taekwondo, basketball, weightlifting, beach volleyball, boxing, field hockey, yachting, and many others.

Second, we must be able to identify our goals in an orderly manner. We must offer a logical priority that is aspirational (the dream), the funding sources (including Government; public/private/foreign-private; and any other formats). Money is required to fund the infrastructure, locations, and supervised residential facilities as required.

Third, our ambition must be “big, hairy, audacious goals” (Collins and Porras: Built to last). There is little room for incrementalism. The scale is as similar as that between an aeroplane and a rocket. We cannot leave a sports industry purely to chance. Our dreams must be large as nothing else will suffice in a land where our own ego has long surpassed our reality.

Fourth, the question of appropriate nutrition requires high-level scientific and medical studies in an even greater intensity than diabetes, obesity, cardiac, and many other fields. In an obvious example the athlete in fencing may need a totally different regime than a swimmer or gymnast.

This must be further dissected by sport, age, gender, and culturally by food availability within the home and the ability to properly feed sportspeople. Flour dumpling and “salt ting” may not be the food of champions, and yam is not the real reason that Usain Bolt has been spectacular.

There can be no blind acceptance that a sister or brother not engaged in any sports warrants the same calories of someone swimming six miles or more per day. Affordability is not the only criteria, but it is a Jamaican reality that will either produce gold medals or obesity.

Fifth, the age- and gender-appropriate levels of strenuous activities must be monitored and reviewed by kinesiologists, physiologists, and other practitioners in specialised allied medical support fields. This could produce many areas of sports-related employment in allied fields.

Sixth, the sources of specialisation and the places of education must be relevant, futuristic, comfortable, and cutting-edge. Regrettably, this is not a description of GC Foster College, UWI, or UTech. We must dream big as we look out for the stars. We are the new explorers looking for a sporting industry that transcends our concepts today. We need to dream of “changing the dross metal into gold”.

As a single example, our two recent Olympic swimmers were not products of the 50m pools at The UWI and GC Foster (empty for years) or the 25m pool at UTech. This needs to change.

By starting with the premise that the deficiencies are true – with a few outstanding exceptions – the way is clear for constructive dialogue. We have a nasty tendency to abuse our sporting achievers (while we sit inebriated and precariously on a bar stool) or offer unkind comments on social media platforms.

The mean and disrespectful utterances directed at our sporting women and men, by the stupid non-achievers who abound, cannot be encouraged as they destroy the ambition of not only our nation, but also the athletes. This is a time for reflection and planning of a lucrative new industry.

Crabs in a barrel have only one value — to be cooked and sold as crab backs. If that is what you want, then climb down into your holes in the sand and allow competent people a chance to address a plan towards further success.

