Towards more positive outcomes...

CHILDREN, adolescents, and young adults are citizens who face multiple vulnerabilities that expose them to “unequal citizenships”, which arises from the expression of economic, political, and socio-cultural factors.

Economic positions are related to characteristics such as whether they have a disability, their ethnic background, or whether they are female or male. Political inequality results from gaps that exist between differing groups of children, adolescents, and youth. Socio-cultural inequalities arise from the different forces that structure societies and which dictate participation. Therefore, an exploration of unequal citizenship should consider these vulnerabilities.

Historically, citizenship has been defined based on the liberal, communitarian and civic republican perspectives. The liberal perspective of citizenship views it as a status that is accompanied by specific rights. The communitarian perspective takes a collectivistic approach to citizenship. This view focuses “on the whole” (responsibilities and obligations), instead of individual parts. The civic republican perspective highlights groups of individuals bound by political endeavours and interests, sharing an identity, and taking part in community life.

Today, children, adolescent and youth citizenships are concerned with a rights-based approach that focuses on issues like inclusion, participation, accountability, and agency.

Vulnerability is an individual's susceptibility to negative developmental outcomes that can occur under high-risk conditions. It incorporates deficits that we all have simply because we are human. These deficits include aging, susceptibility to adverse weather, and dependence on government institutions. Vulnerability, therefore, is akin to being at-risk, and no doubt several groups of youngsters are at-risk. These include those with disabilities, those who experience low socio-economic status, and the ones who lack advocacy and agency to act on their own.

The lived experience of some youngsters can only be improved through resilience building. Resilience is a science, and it is the reason behind some children, adolescents, and youth doing well despite serious hardships. Resilience is also a psychological construct that seeks to describe what happens when a person shows adaptation in the face of severe traumatic experiences, even when those experiences happen in early childhood. In addition, resilience is more likely to occur when a child has at least one reliable and constructive social relationship with an adult. So caregivers, parents, guardians, and the State have the responsibility to build the capacity of resilience in all youngters. This is an investment in building strong human capital and healthy, productive adult citizens.

Of note, resilience is built over time and is the result of a highly interactive process between individual characteristics and the environment. It is the counterbalancing of difficult things that may exist in one's life with positive things that may occur in the family, community, and country. A simple way of thinking about resilience is to liken it to a scale with a fulcrum in the middle. There are things on both sides of the scale, albeit experiences of bad things or good things (negative outcomes versus positive outcomes). Genes shape where the fulcrum is positioned at the start. However, there are certain genes that make individuals more sensitive to the effects of maltreatment or prolonged neglect or to witnessing violence. The fulcrum may start out leaning more to either side. This will make the difference in how much subsequent events affect a youngster more positively or negatively. Science tells us that experiences (poverty, mental illness, violence, poor education, supportive relationships, safety, good health, financial security, etc) move the fulcrum, so everyone's genes respond differently to certain environmental situations.

Whenever the experiences of children, adolescents, and youth are positive, with supportive and responsive relationships, these accumulate and they learn to cope and to manage stress, solve problems, regulate behaviours, and plan. This will result in the fulcrum sliding, tilting the scale towards positive outcomes more easily. Therefore, caregivers who have powerful effects on the development of children, adolescents and youth should strive to maintain responsive relationships to build coping and adapting skills.

Therrain Davis is a lecturer and programme director for child and adolescent development studies at the University of Technology, Jamaica. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or Therrain.Davis@utech.edu.jm.