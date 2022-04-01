Transformational leadership à la Toussaint Louverture

Jamaica needs transformational leaders like Toussaint Louverture.

Independence is a momentous occasion which evokes emotions of great celebration and jubilee while conjuring up the most profound sentiments of patriotism and national pride.

In the context of Jamaica, we obtained our Independence on August 6, 1962 from British colonialism and leadership. As a nation, the urgent necessity for serious and reflective analysis of our progress is paramount.

What have we achieved since Independence? Are we an equitable society? Have we forged a unified national identity?

Are we truly independent with a systemic political apparatus built on corruption and political patronage?

Have successive governments — PNP and JLP — sold out our Independence to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other so-called foreign investors?

Are our political leaders mere quacking ducks, pawns for a foreign Government? Should we, therefore, celebrate Independence or in dependence?

We are at a critical juncture in world history. Many of the old controversies that plagued human societies are resurging. Rabid racism; religious intolerance; fascism; social Darwinism — built on the ideology of the superiority of one group of people over another; and nationalism, premised on the fear of the other, among other divisive elements, have become major news headlines.

COVID-19 has fast-tracked our nation states into empty vessels of government tyranny.

In an article titled 'Australia Traded Away Too Much Liberty', published in the American daily The Atlantic on September 2, 2021, journalist Conor Friedersdorf, in a perspicacious piece on the authoritarian State, which Australia, once a bastion of liberal democracy, has morphed into, postulates: “Up to now one of Earth's freest societies, Australia, has become a hermit continent. How long can a country maintain restrictions on its citizens' lives while calling itself a liberal democracy?”

The writer continues to argue in said article, “Before 2020 the idea of Australia all but forbidding its citizens from leaving the country, a restriction associated with communist regimes, was unthinkable. Today, it is a widely acceptable policy.”

It would behove all critically minded Jamaicans to question the narrative that we are hearing from our local authorities concerning COVID-19. The follow-the-science mantra must be properly contextualised and robustly challenged and debated, particularly when lies and half-truths are propagated.

It is imperative that the Jamaican people elect a Government that encapsulates transformational leadership — leadership that works tirelessly to uplift the social, economic, educational, and political welfare of its citizens.

From my perspective, Toussaint Louverture, who is arguably the most gifted, charismatic, and visionary black leader of the late 18th and early 19th centuries embodied all the qualities of a transformational leader.

Born in San Domingo (now Haiti), France's crown jewel in the Americas, Toussaint Louverture was an indefatigable advocate of human freedom, justice, equality, and fraternity. Though he evinced an enigmatic persona, his unswerving gallantry imbibed hope, confidence, and inspiration among the enslaved population in San Domingo.

Louverture recognised, from an early age, that his black brothers and sisters had been horrendously treated by their French enslavers, and, like the half-a-million slaves that lived in San Domingo, was born as a slave. However, he obtained freedom at a tender age due to his exceptional physical and mental capacities. An avid reader and a military genius, Louverture envisaged, through his shrewd mind, the role that destiny would play in the liberation struggles of the large enslaved population.

Thus, Louverture deliberately decided to join the revolution when he was 45 years old.

Likewise, Andrew Holness accepted the mantle of political leadership at a relatively young age. He represents a new generation of fresh thinking and ideas. Moreover, he has pledged to lift Jamaica out of the economic morass in which it is currently enmeshed.

However, like Louverture, he must lead with unwavering valour and altruism as he deftly steers Jamaica on a new path of economic freedom.

As a people we often boast of our stable democracy; however, what does democracy mean in a socially, economically, and politically depraved society, crippled by crime and corruption?

Is democracy in Jamaica a mere change of the political oligarchs every five years? Can we continue to play with the homicide rate without suffering serious future sociopolitical and economic consequences? For this reason, Holness must rise valiantly to the call of duty, and, like Louverture, lead with tenacity and fixity of purpose.

So far, the prime minister has not convinced well-thinking Jamaicans that he is an able servant of the people. Jamaicans, therefore, need to demand more from the political class who are functioning as house slaves, doing the financial and political biddings of their masters.

Vision is one of the hallmarks of a transformational leader. Not only was Louverture a visionary leader, he also possessed an acute perception and intuition. Although he had not acquired a formal education, he devoted himself to lifelong learning through the voracious reading of history and philosophy, penned by authors of the keenest intellect. It was this insatiable appetite for wisdom and learning that propelled him to become the indisputable leader of the Haitian Revolution.

In his book The Black Jacobins, C L R James, the eminent and world-class Caribbean intellectual, author, and historian would further assert about this larger-than-life military giant: “He had exceptional opportunities, and both in mind and body, was far beyond the average.”

As a young nation Jamaica is in dire need of men and women who are thoroughly acquainted with our besetting problems, and are endowed with the political sophistication to shepherd the country into a respectable and honourable position among the nations of the world, particularly as we confront this highly politicised pandemic. It is imperative that we become more self-reliant and independent.

We must embrace our cultural identity, which we are constantly degrading through self-indulgence in demeaning and demoralising social virtues.

Jamaica, undoubtedly, needs a recalibration, reorientation, and re-engineering of its national identity. Who are Jamaicans? What is our role in the 21st century? Should our sports and musical prowess be our only identifying mark?

Our leaders, adhering to the qualities of transformational leaders, must save this paradoxical paradise called Jamaica from self-destruction.

Andrew G Tucker is an educator and social commentator. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or agtuckerus@yahoo.com