Transitioning to a republic is more than replacing The Queen

We note the various conversations in Jamaica over the past week sparked by Barbados' recent transition away from the British monarchy/commonwealth into becoming a republic.

I am of the view that we in Jamaica have far more pressing issues to focus on at this time.

Some will say that we can walk and chew gum, but I think that we need to show by our actions in building a safe, educated nation in which there is real justice and equal opportunities that we are worthy of being called an independent nation before we try to follow in the footsteps of Barbados.

The National Democratic Movement (NDM) agrees, as a matter of principle, that Jamaica should become a republic one day and, in so doing, replace the British Queen with our own head of State. However, it may not be with the same agenda as those connected to the Jamaica Labour Party and People's National Party who have used the power, vested in them on behalf of the people of Jamaica, mainly to benefit their parties and a genetically connected few.

Transitioning to a republic should not be merely about replacing a foreign ceremonial figurehead with a local one. It should be about more fundamental constitutional reforms. Changing to or creating a more functional system of government, which can better engender a stricter system of accountability and transparency rather than one which relies heavily on the reasonableness of unreasonable people.

The system of government proposed by the National Democratic Movement is one with an executive head of State rather than a ceremonial one (as per the Barbadian and Trinidadian approach) and makes the governor general the president, instead of being the monarch's representative, with the same Westminster style parliamentary system in place.

Under the executive style republic proposed by the NDM, the prime minister should be directly elected on a separate ballot from Members of Parliament, and to engender greater transparency and accountability we should go for strict separation of powers, whereby Members of Parliament will not be members of the Cabinet.

All ministerial nominees to the Cabinet and all heads of government agencies and critical board appointees would have to be confirmed before a parliamentary hearing prior to being duly appointed to their positions.

The reforms should also include term limits and a fixed election date for good measure.

Under the current Westminster model the prime minister is vested with awesome power but inadequate checks and balances to prevent the overreach or abuse of such power. Removing The Queen and replacing her with a local figurehead president will not check the prime minister's unfettered power.

In 1962, when we gained political Independence from Britain, our founding fathers in the JLP and PNP chose to make Parliament sovereign instead of the people.

Notwithstanding the many strides we have made as a nation, many dealings and decisions made over the years by these two parties have not been in the best interest of the Jamaican people, which have caused us to be where we are today – struggling economy, high levels of under education, social decadence, high crime rate (with the horrible distinction of being the third most murderous country in the world), lawlessness, high corruption and poverty.

Should we trust these two old political parties to make the decision for us with regards to becoming a republic? I say, no. It should be put to the people in a referendum or a plebiscite which could run concurrently with the next local government or general election.

Peter A Townsend is president of the National Democratic Movement (NDM) and an attorney-at-law. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or petertown1@yahoo.com