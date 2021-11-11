Unregulated motorists: The bane of pedestrians

The morning is wrapped in celestial pulchritude, our sun withholds the scalding tactility of its rays, and the air is purer than biblical allusions to the Messianic incarnation. It seems the perfect time to take a stroll with your loved one; that is, until a quick, automotive roar penetrates the tranquil sounds of nature and you feel a sharp, encompassing pain that is quickly replaced by nothingness.

Then, imagine regaining consciousness on a hospital bed, only to get the dreadful news of multiple broken bones and your partner's passing. After that, imagine finding out that the perpetrator was operating a vehicle devoid of the documentation necessary to lawfully navigate the roadways. This scenario, and many others like it, has been an unfortunate reality for many Jamaicans for far too long. It is way past time for the nonsense to stop.

Even a rudimentary analysis of the National Road Safety Council's 2002 to 2018 road crash fatalities data reveals that the loss of pedestrian lives has been prejudicially inordinate when compared with other road users (except in the latter four years where motorcyclists have assumed the top spot). What this means, at the very least, is that in the past two decades we have annually lost approximately 100 of the most vulnerable, unprotected individuals who traverse our thoroughfares and byways.

If we truly believe that a senseless act which leads to the loss of even one life is one too many, what can we say then about the thousands of senseless acts that have occurred over the years which have destroyed families physically, mentally, socially, spiritually, and financially?

This discourse could not be deemed cogent if the reader was left to conjecture that pedestrians were never at fault. Indeed, there are pedestrians who have poor roadway practices, but a great many of them do not — and it is most unfortunate that it is often those who try their best to be safe, who end up losing their lives. Worse still is the fact that so many road fatalities, especially those related to pedestrians, could have been avoided if motorists exercised greater social responsibility and did not place convenience over care.

I dare anyone to rebut the facts that we live in a 'links society' and that regulatory enforcement is often a function of the status (financial, societal, etc) of the offender and less about equity relative to the offence. More than enough anecdotal evidence exists of illiterate driver's licence holders, traffic offenders with so many outstanding tickets that they should never be licensed again, and legislation either so lacking in teeth or so wrapped up in bureaucratic bovine manure that perpetrators are allowed to commit vehicular manslaughter with impunity or minimal consequences.

In 2021, it is unjust that families should still be hearing that nothing can be done apart from the issuance of traffic tickets unless predetermined malice can be established in a case where their loved one was killed by one operating a vehicle that has not met even the basic parameters for road use. Blatant disregard of the rules of the road must be met with stringent enforcement of consequences if greater compliance is ever to be truly expected. It is past time for the roadways to be made safer for all users, especially pedestrians.

If Jamaica is to ever consistently achieve its road fatality reduction projections, consideration has to be given to:

1) Greater technological roll-out/utilisation: JamaicaEye has successfully been used to assist with the tracking and subsequent apprehension of criminal elements, and is also listed on the Jamaica Constabulary Force's website as being useful for accident analyses.

As well, there should exist a national registry that contains data from all motor vehicle insurance companies and Tax Administration Jamaica which pertain to the operational status of all active vehicles on our roadways. This registry should work in conjunction with JamaicaEye to flag unregulated roadway users and automatically alert the constabulary so that these common accident-causing offenders can more likely be promptly prosecuted before they have a chance to cause harm.

2) The ease of accessibility to motorcycles: Though a number of motorcyclists have recently lost their lives through senselessly acts, they often take pedestrians and other motorists with them as well. The root cause, however, is that it is too easy to buy and operate said motorcycles. Penalties (if any exist) levied against both the merchants who sell to under-age or otherwise unsuitable consumers and to the unfit purchasers of said vehicles are not harsh enough, so there is no deterrent. This needs to change.

3) Legislative effectiveness: There must exist a clear demarcation between how operationally compliant roadway users and the non-compliant motorists are approached subsequent to road traffic accidents and fatalities. While both should be assessed to determine if accidents were caused by reckless or otherwise criminal activities, operating a vehicle not fully regulations-compliant should automatically be deemed as a contributing factoring to the accident, and not merely as it would be if the irregularity was detected outside of a deadly road traffic incident. It is common sense that an unregulated vehicle should not cause a road traffic accident because it should not be on the road in the first place. The punishment for such a violation should match the crime it has caused.

Where there is no order, chaos automatically ensues. The necessary measures need to be implemented sooner rather than later if our pedestrians are to ever have a real chance at travelling in peace and safety. Let's get it done!

christopher_phipps7@yahoo.com