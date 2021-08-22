Using citizen power for the improvement of early warning systems

It was interesting to see and hear the discussion surrounding warnings related to Tropical Storm Grace. The official position is that adequate information was available yet citizens stated that they were not adequately warned.

There is a well-known paradox in disaster risk management of “knowing better while losing more” (White 2001). Vast increases in data collection, risk and hazard mapping and risk analyses have not resulted in substantial decreases in losses. In other words, having and disseminating scientific data do not necessarily result in reducing losses or indeed a higher level of preparedness. Data must be translated into useful information and knowledge (how to use data and information) in order to influence action.

In disaster management, traditionally, data, information and knowledge have been provided from the top down through official sources. Modern knowledge management approaches, however, recognise the value of knowledge which resides within communities and the importance of communities working with scientists and technocrats to produce usable knowledge which can lead to communities taking action. This is referred to as co-production of knowledge and has the potential to greatly improve warning systems.

How would this work?

Let us take a hypothetical island country in which the disaster management structure includes a meteorological (met) office, a national disaster risk management office, local authorities and community disaster teams. For weather events the met office provides the data on systems — windspeeds, direction, expected rainfall, high tides, storm surge and so on. Historically, the disaster risk management office would then issue its releases informing the public on what precautionary actions should be taken in advance in order to save lives and protect property. Because in small islands the entire country is likely to be affected by a weather system, national warnings are given and the precautionary measures are general and universally applicable. For example, avoid flooded areas, stock supplies, be ready to evacuate from low-lying and flood-prone areas.

If the approach taken is that of co-producing knowledge it gives the opportunity for much more specific information to be given. By having people record effects of a hazard over time, a database which records the impact of particular events on the community can be built. As an example, if the met office records two inches of rain the community would record and map the onset of flooding, which streams and/or roads were flooded, the height of the water, the areas and buildings affected, any slope movements and so on.

Consistent record keeping would produce a database which can be checked for reliability. Ideally communities would have enough information to forecast the localised impact of an event and, in collaboration with the disaster management office, develop the knowledge needed to take appropriate precautionary steps. These steps should also include any valid ones handed down by traditional knowledge before the advent of modern disaster management. With multiple communities involved in the programme, in time, a national database could be developed.

How would this warning system work in practice?

The met office would provide the data on the event and the disaster office would provide national level, precautionary information. However, the community leaders and disaster team, based on the data and information from the official sources, would mobilise the community to take additional preparedness actions specific to the community. This would be done in collaboration with the local government authority, with dissemination through local/community radio stations, instant messaging groups, social media and any other means of community communications.

Building and maintaining the community database should be an inclusive project, involving adults and students; the latter could participate as part of science projects. The data and information should reside in the community as well as at national level. The widespread availability of mobile technology and increasing penetration of Wi-Fi/Internet capability make this idea more feasible now than it would have been a few years ago as data transfer, including imagery, can be done via mobile phones and tablets.

Beyond its primary goal of providing better warning, other positive results would include the active involvement of communities in managing their risk, training students in data collection and analysis, improving community disaster response plans and importantly, tracking the potential impact of climate change at the community level.

In the event of a warning failure at national level, communities would have the data and knowledge needed to take appropriate action to save lives and protect property.

— Dr Barbara Carby is a former director general of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management and a former director of hazard management, Cayman Islands.