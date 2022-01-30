Utilise the death penalty; enough is enough

THE more society evolves, the more we lean towards empathy, acceptance and inclusion. This isn't a bad thing but the world demands equilibrium.

There are certain aspects of life that we have now denounced as we attempt to dissociate ourselves from what is often thought of as extreme or “inhumane” responsibilities. I believe this aversion to decisive action is what led to the moratorium on capital punishment, and is also the reason there have been no executions since 2009 when the moratorium was lifted.

Yes, I am in favour of capital punishment where necessary. If you oppose, I understand your reservations as I, too, once had a similar position on the matter. The strongest point against is the most often echoed “mankind shouldn't get to decide who lives and who dies”. It is a fair point but my point is, we already do decide who lives and who dies. How so? Well, by re-releasing unrehabilitated convicts back into society where their influence can be reinstated at the risk of reimprisonment.

I do not mean to trivialise the punishment the guilty receive in our prison system but it is a failed deterrent for motivated offenders. Back in 2018 I wrote an article that was published by the Jamaica Observer headlined 'Spiralling murder rate must be number one priority in 2018'. As you may have guessed, the article was in response to our ever-prevalent, concerningly high murder rate. In that article, I outlined a host of preventative measures and system recommendations that could lessen Jamaica's murder rate. I was not expecting our then MPs to immediately onboard my suggestions, neither is this me saying “I told you so”. I have guided my facts and statistics, and 37 murders within the first week of 2022 is not okay.

A failed deterrent, I reiterate. And it is fine if you don't agree with me, but the statistics do. Will capital punishment solve all our problems? No. Will it stay the hands of the homicidal? Possibly. However, what it does guarantee is that notorious criminal elements are eliminated, along with their influence and message — therefore, serving as a much stronger deterrent as well as a purging system.

As civilised people I understand this is an ugly subject and that some may even liken me to the perpetrators themselves, having suggested the death penalty. The logic is, killing a killer makes you no better than a killer. I won't attribute much time to that argument considering our public defenders are tasked to eliminate threats all the time and it is all for the betterment of society.

If the losses the criminals incur through prosecution are lesser than the losses they impose on society then our penal system definitely needs to be stricter. Cons weigh the pros and cons more often than we think. They think worst-case scenario and if the worst thing that can happen is that they'll be reunited with their peers for a while, then how strong of a deterrent is incarceration? Especially when what they stand to gain makes it worth the risk?

What happens when a suspect is wrongfully executed? Well, this should never happen, not as long as there is rigorous and systematic case examination that has been passed by qualified and certified members of national security. Yes, there are a few cases of wrongful execution but there are also cases of wrongful imprisonment. Are we then to desist from incarcerating those proven guilty because our justice system has been wrong before?

Admittedly, this is an extreme solution and I believe it is to be reserved for extreme cases. I would love it if we never have to resort to these measures but our international identity cannot be reggae music, athletics and crime. It is embarrassing how little regard criminals have for our penal system, and this needs to change.

As stated, the moratorium on capital punishment was lifted in 2009. This was the year Jamaica recorded 1,680 murders. In 2010 the total fell to 1,428 murders. Perhaps the decline could be attributed to the impact of the fear the death penalty brought with it. However, we have not utilised it despite the rise in crime and murder rates. Criminals are attentive, and by utilising the death penalty we stand a chance at dissuading some and eliminating unwavering threats.

You are right, we should not kill each other. You and I won't, but they have and will continue to do so as long as their disregard for our justice system remains intact.

Hugh Graham is Member of Parliament for St Catherine North Western, and CEO of Paramount Trading Company Ltd.