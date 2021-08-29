Vaccines could affect how the coronavirus evolves, but that's no reason to skip your shot

A 2015 paper on a chicken virus showed vaccines could enable more deadly variants to spread — in chickens.

But that outcome is rare. Only a minority of human and animal vaccines have affected the evolution of a virus. In most of those cases, evolution didn't increase the severity of the pathogen.

The hypothetical possibility that the COVID-19 vaccines could result in more harmful variants is no reason to avoid inoculation. Rather, it shows the need to continue developing vaccines.

In 2015 my collaborators and I published a scientific paper about a chicken virus you have likely never heard of. At the time, it got some media attention and has been cited by other scientists in the years since.

But now, by late-August 2021, the paper has been viewed more than 350,000 times — and 70 per cent of those views were in the past three weeks. It has even appeared on a YouTube video that's been seen by 2.8 million people, and counting.

The paper has gone viral because some people are using it to stoke paranoia that the COVID-19 vaccines will cause the virus to evolve in the direction of even more severe variants. Doctors have told me that patients are using the paper to justify their decision to not get vaccinated. Some pundits are even using it to urge an end to vaccination campaigns in order to prevent the sort of viral evolution we were studying in chickens.

I am receiving e-mails daily from people worried about getting vaccinated themselves or worried about people rejecting vaccination because of misunderstandings about the paper.

Nothing in our paper remotely justifies an anti-vaccine stance. That misinterpretation — if it causes people to choose not to be vaccinated — will lead to avoidable, and tragic loss of life. A new study estimates that as of early May 2021, vaccines had already prevented nearly 140,000 deaths in the US.

For over 20 years I've been working with collaborators and colleagues on how vaccines might affect the evolution of disease-causing organisms like viruses and malaria parasites.

Nothing we have discovered or even hypothesised justifies avoiding or withholding vaccines. If anything, our work adds to reasons for investigating new vaccine schedules — and for developing second- and third-generation vaccines.

But, in the context of the COVID-19 virus, our work does prompt a fair question: Could vaccination cause the emergence of even more harmful variants?

In the 2015 paper we reported experiments with variants of Marek's disease virus — the name of the chicken virus we were studying. It is a herpes virus that causes cancer in domestic chickens. A first-generation vaccine against it went into widespread use in poultry in the early 1970s. Today, all commercial chickens and many backyard flocks are vaccinated against Marek's.

Chickens with Marek's disease virus became capable of transmitting the virus about 10 days after they got infected. In our lab experiments, we worked with variants of Marek's disease virus that were so lethal they would kill all unvaccinated birds in 10 days or fewer. So prior to the vaccine, the birds died before they could transmit the lethal variants to other birds. But we found that the first-generation vaccine protected the birds from dying. In other words, the Marek's-infected chickens lived and were thus able to spread the highly virulent strains to other birds.

In the case of COVID-19, it's becoming increasingly clear that even vaccinated people can contract and transmit the highly transmissible delta variant. Since viral transmission from vaccinated chickens is what allowed more lethal variants to spread in Marek's, it's reasonable to ask whether novel coronavirus transmission from vaccinated people could allow more lethal variants to spread.

As evolutionary ecologist David Kennedy and I have written about previously, the evolutionary path that the Marek's disease virus took is one of many that are possible in rare cases where vaccines drive evolution.

Only a minority of human and animal vaccines have influenced pathogen evolution. In nearly all of those cases — which include the hepatitis B virus and bacteria that cause whooping cough and pneumonia — vaccine efficacy was reduced by new variants. But, in contrast to Marek's, there was no clear evidence that the evolved variants made people sicker.

In nature we know, of course, that not all viruses are equally lethal. Biological differences in things like the linkage between disease severity and transmission can cause lethality to increase or decrease. This means that the future of one virus cannot be predicted by simply extrapolating from the past evolution of another. Marek's and SARS-CoV-2 are very different viruses, with very different vaccines, very different hosts, and very different mechanisms by which they sicken and kill. It is impossible to know whether their differences are more important than their similarities.

Evolutionary hypotheticals are important to consider. But up against the hugely beneficial impact of COVID-19 vaccines on reducing transmission and disease severity — even against the delta variant — the possibility of silent spread of more lethal variants among the vaccinated is still no argument against vaccination.

– Republished from The Conversation under a creative commons licence.