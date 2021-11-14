Vaxed vs unvaxed, a new prejudice?

“ In the service of my fellow citizens; I promise to stand up for Justice…” As Jamaicans, we have all recited these lines more than we can remember.

This promise embedded in our national pledge is the testimony of our forefathers' willingness to fight for justice and fairness, a fight they undoubtedly hoped that we would continue; that fight that has granted us the independence we celebrate on August 6 annually.

As free people, you are allowed to have your words be weightless. However, each time I recite our national pledge, I understand that I make a vow to combat inequity. The injustice in this instance is what appears to be the ever-prevalent disparity in how we treat each other. A recent example of this disparity is the National Intelligence Bureau's blacklisted event locations in St Catherine.

According to the bureau, the locations were being blacklisted “due to the crime situation and their history of breaches of the Noise Abatement Act”. To a less perceptive eye, the list appears innocent.

However, I cannot help but notice that the list comprises exclusively of the less established venues.

Admittedly, these locations have indeed had more crime associated and they might also be guilty of more Noise Abatement Act breaches than the bigger venues. However, there is no evidence to support crime increase being a result of entertainment events at these locations. Furthermore, it can be argued that the bigger venues simply have had more policing than the smaller locations; hence, the difference in breaches. Therefore, it might be our own inability to appropriately police the events at the less established venues that is the culprit.

In any case, prejudice is an everlasting fight and a major source of division in Jamaica and I predict that soon it will only be second to the rift we all saw approaching many months ago; the vaccinated vs the unvaccinated.

Anyone familiar with my work will tell you I am staunchly in support of mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for reasons I outlined in an earlier article titled “Why not mandate COVID-19 vaccine for students”. As expected, the unvaccinated lot is being barred and/or ousted from some services in an effort to nullify the effects of the pandemic. Usually, I would be more than willing to fight the privileged on behalf of the blacklisted but not in this instance.

Not while access is dependent upon acquiring something that is tested, life saving, readily available and free, the COVID-19 vaccine. In my most recent parliamentary presentation, I emphasised that “The key to ending this pandemic is vaccinating our people.” I mean it wholeheartedly, and I feel for everyone who feels as though their hands are being forced into action. But no, we did not ask for the pandemic; it happened to us. Vaccination is what we can do about it.

We understand that many people are losing their livelihoods to the frequent lockdowns and curfews. We also acknowledge that unregulated gatherings are prohibited. Well, perhaps if more people were vaccinated, we could make the case for regulated events being permitted so long as attendants are required to present a vaccination card to enter. “Wait it out!” Yes, brilliant strategy except the pandemic continues to prove that it is more patient than we are.

It's a tale as old as time “you'll never know what you've got until it's gone.” Pre-pandemic, the overwhelming majority echoed the same sentiment of displeasure or dissatisfaction with their current status. Now, the only positive COVID-19 brought with it is a forced appreciation of what was. Whatever we had then is most likely much more than we have now. However, the longer we wait is the more the future becomes catching up to the past. Why allow unsubstantiated reservations to drive a wedge between an already divided nation? What are we rebelling against? The vaccine is the solution, not the enemy. There will be plenty of actually oppressive forces to fight when this is over and I will be right there with you; but first, this has to be over.

Get vaxed and encourage your circle to do the same before we play the blame game.

“Lift up the weak; inspire the ignorant. Rescue the failures; encourage the deprived! Live to give... Don't only hustle for survival. Go, and settle for revival!” — Israelmore Ayivor

Hugh Graham is Member of Parliament for St Catherine North Western and CEO of Paramount Trading Company Ltd.