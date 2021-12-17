Vision 2030 Jamaica: A dream deferred?

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley set the cat among the pigeons when she ushered her country into becoming a republic and declared billionaire pop star Rihanna a national heroine. Since then, the feathers have been flying in all directions, and one of the frantic “birds” has been Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Michael Holness who, in a recent and rather lame response, declared that he was not into “empty symbolism” and that his focus was on the nation's overall development.

Is this yet another empty promise based primarily on political expediency, or is there a template from which the honourable “Brogad” is working? The ensuing debate about republican status has so far seemingly sidestepped such a template.

But what has happened to Vision 2030 Jamaica, this grand design which envisions a secure and prosperous future for our island and is it in anyway influencing the goodly prime minister as to the way forward? After all, there should be no need to reinvent the wheel, but then again, successive governments are famous for coming up with grandiose plans which eventually end up in File 13.

According to a Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) website, “Vision 2030 Jamaica is the country's first long-term strategic development plan and covers the 21-year period 2009-2030. It embodies the plans and processes for the realisation of a collective vision, encapsulated in the statement: 'Jamaica, the place of choice to live, work, raise families, and do business.' “ Along with these four goals in mind there are 15 national outcomes that will result in a vibrant and internationally competitive economy; a secure and cohesive society; a healthy natural environment; a high level of human capital development; and greater opportunities for social and economic mobility and prosperity. (Slow down, I am pinching myself).

Bruce Golding, who was prime minister at the time when the plan was promulgated, had this to say: “My fellow Jamaicans, we are now embarking on a path of national transformation through Vision 2030 Jamaica-National Development Plan. A vision of a new society that is inclusive of the dreams and aspirations of all Jamaicans – a society that is secure, humane, and just and a place for which we all take responsibility in owning and protecting for future generations.”

For her part, then Opposition Leader Portia Simpson-Miller noted that, “The achievement of this plan and its successful implementation will be seen by future generations of Jamaica as a treasured part of our collective patrimony.”

Fast-forward to Jamaica 2021, eight years later and it is fair to say that Jamaica is perhaps worst off now than it was then in terms of all the stated objectives. What is even more disconcerting is that there is no current indication that this Holness Administration or the Opposition People's National Party are sufficiently aware or committed to fulfilling the objectives of Vision 2030.

For starters, how many of our elected representatives, both at the local and central government level, have knowledge of this plan? And what about our educational system? Are students being infused with this vision? And what of the wider society?

Alas, given the seemingly wide-scale ignorance about the plan, it can be said, with a strong degree of certainty, that Vision 2030 Jamaica-National Development Plan has become a dream deferred as it is doubtful that by 2030 the vision can be realised amidst the current climate of violent crimes, environmental degradation, a tattered educational system, a wobbling economy (just watch the 'dollar wine'), an extremely fractious society, and the many other ills that are plaguing the nation.

Former Prime Minister P J Patterson, though belatedly, struck the right chord when he urged both Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Opposition Leader Mark Golding to join hands and create a national, consensual path towards the attainment of republican status. But, from all indications, both gentlemen are likely to confine themselves to the usual narrow, partisan approach of one-upmanship and petty politics.

Governor General Sir Patrick Allen needs to bell the cat, but does he possess the testicular fortitude to do so? Oh, for a Sir Florizel Glasspole who dared to defy the status quo during the Michael Manley regime of the 1970s.

Sir Patrick had this to say back then: “I believe in the ability of every Jamaican to contribute in a meaningful way to the accomplishment of the Vision 2030 Jamaica-National Development Plan…But, perhaps most importantly, the realisation of the…plan will require the input of our youth, who must have a sense that they are at the centre of our nation's development. We must engage them and involve them in the transformation process.” Is this happening, Sir Patrick? And, if it is not happening, shouldn't there be a clarion call?

In the meantime, just how does Prime Minister Holness intend to achieve the Vision 2030 objectives, if at all, between now and then? He needs to tell us.

As for the People's National Party whose obvious intention is to wrest power from the Jamaica Labour Party come the next general election, due in less than five years' time, what do they plan to bring to the table? Another menu of empty promises?

Against this backdrop, especially on the eve of celebrating 60 years of political Independence, it is fair to say that Jamaica is facing a very serious dilemma and just simply declaring itself a republic and adding a few more national heroes will not cut it.

In this vein, Holness is quite right to insist that certain priorities must be realised before making such a paradigm shift. However, where he falls flat on his face is when he profiles himself as the be-all and end-all of such a goal. He needs to engage the PIOJ and ask that body to revisit Vision 2030 in order to see how this sinking ship can be salvaged, given the nation's current state of affairs.

Finally, Holness must begin to see himself as a unifier and not a divider if he hopes that history will be kind to him when he ultimately exits Jamaica House.

Meanwhile, in the words of renowned negro poet Langston Hughes: “What happens to a dream deferred? Does it dry up like a raisin in the sun? Or fester like a sore — And then run? Does it stink like rotten meat? Or crust and sugar over like a syrupy sweet? Maybe it just sags like a heavy load. Or does it explode?”

'Nuff said!

Lloyd B Smith has been involved full-time in Jamaican media for the past 45 years. He has also served as a Member of Parliament and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives. He hails from western Jamaica where he is popularly known as the Governor. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or lbsmith4@gmail.com.