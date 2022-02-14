We all need love

So many times we hear about “the jewels in our backyard” – tourism, agriculture, manufacturing. However, the finest jewels in our backyard, and indeed everywhere, are our young people. This has not been an easy time for them. Many have graduated and started their careers, but student loan repayments and the expectations of their families are heavy burdens. Some of the vitriol that they post on social media comes from stress and even despair.

Imagine, the beautiful Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst took her life at the age of 30. When she was crowned Miss USA there were criticisms that she was “too old” at 28, and there were calls to lower the age range for the contest. Did these brickbats cause this brilliant young attorney-at-law to believe that, having turned 30, she was old?

As a people, our false values have caused young people to worry about their address, their dress, and the make of their motor vehicles. It is only by constantly reinforcing strong values in our youth that they can overcome these challenges to their self-esteem.

One of our schoolmates migrated to the US in the '70s and when we asked her how she coped with racism, she answered, “My parents always told me I was precious, so all the insults were like water off a duck's back.” In contrast, I remember a bright co-worker who always seemed to doubt herself. She said, when growing up, her parents compared her to her high-achieving cousins until she started to believe that she was not good enough.

The Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence, given to high-achieving young Jamaicans, is a great programme which highlights role models who have striven for excellence despite unbelievable challenges. However, there are too many children who are falling through the cracks and in need of urgent help. Of course, they must be disciplined, but this should not descend into constant haranguing.

Interviews conducted with some delinquent young men revealed that they were constantly being compared to “yu wutliss father” and punished harshly.

I remember a troublesome fourth-form student I taught handing in a poem he wrote called Lonely Boy – it was a plaintive call for help. When I had a private chat with him he broke down and explained that he was being beaten mercilessly by his father. Thank goodness for his wonderful stepmother who intervened and made life more bearable for him.

Ordinary folks may not have the resources to offer scholarships, but we can all spare a little time weekly to mentor a child. Your alma mater will guide you in choosing a student who could blossom if they had this one person in their lives who would listen to them and look out for them. There are children left in yards to fend for themselves – their parents may have gone abroad or have been imprisoned.

I remember one such child being assisted by a group of caring women. They organised boarding for her with a retired teacher and her grades shot up. After successfully sitting her Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams she wrote a thank you note to her benefactors, saying this was the first time that she had ever experienced kindness. I heard that there was not one dry eye in the group.

This Jamaica that we are crying down still has a great deal to offer. Our service clubs – Kiwanis, Rotary, Lions, and Optimists – work extremely hard for our people. Resolute members of past students' associations are struggling to keep their schools renovated, and Food For the Poor just built yet another house for a couple with special needs. There are countless opportunities to serve.

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) will need more personnel to scour our communities and help place children in more nurturing surroundings. Perhaps they could check to see if retired people would be willing to take in boarders and pay for their services.

Churches now have permission for larger attendance; we hope they will restart Sunday school to help inculcate strong moral values in our children.

We applaud the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Jamaica Defence Force for coming together to disrupt the gangs, but if we do not create a strong safety net for our disadvantaged children, it will be an endless struggle.

On this Valentine's Day, we can resolve to love more, judge less, give more, talk less, and make this beautiful country of ours a happier place for all.

INITIATIVES OF SUCCESSIVE GOVERNOR GENERALS

Soon, we hope, the position of governor general will give way to president of the republic of Jamaica. I hear there is much grinding of teeth about changing out all our police and soldiers buttons and various seals; I hope that is just a joke.

Yes, we want to have distinguished citizens still serving as presidents because our current and former governors generals have been exemplary leaders, who have created excellent affirmation programmes.

It was the late Sir Howard Cooke who started the Governor-General's Achievement Awards (GGAA) 30 years ago, honouring unsung heroes doing valiant work in their respective parishes. His successor, Sir Kenneth Hall, in 2006, expanded the Governor General's Achievement Awards to include young standouts in education and volunteerism. In 2011 our current Governor General Sir Patrick Allen launched the I Believe Initiative to inspire strong values in Jamaican youth islandwide, and in 2014 he brought the two projects together under the Governor-General's Programme for Excellence (GGPE).

The national coordinators of these programmes are to be congratulated: Henri Hendricks, Roy Dickson, and Larkin Hall of blessed memory, as well as Hugh Morris, Major (ret'd) Effiom Whyte, Sonja Simms, and the current coordinator Abrahim Simmonds. May the programmes remain to enhance our republic.

DIGITAL VACCINE CERTIFICATE

Remember, if you have queries and need to make corrections to your digital COVID-19 vaccine certificates, there are data entry clerks at most vaccination centres who can assist you with making corrections and creating the certificate. Meanwhile, please ensure that you keep your card in a waterproof sleeve – it may be important to have both when you travel to certain places.

UKRAINE IN THE BALANCE

We are praying fervently that there will be no Russian invasion of Ukraine. We have seen interviews with elderly Ukrainians living in fear as they remember the suffering of previous wars. As President Vladimir Putin himself said, “There will be no winners” of such an exercise.

SENIORS' VALENTINE'S SERENADE

Old but never cold members of the Caribbean Community of Retired Persons (CCRP) will gather on Zoom later today for An Evening of Wine & Roses, our Valentine's celebration. We will be entertained by romantic poetry, delightful crooners, and moving love stories.

We will also be engaging in a bit of matchmaking by inviting our members to put their e-mails in the chat if they would like to hear from a new friend. Stay tuned to hear where this takes us.

