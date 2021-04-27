We must skew AstraZeneca vaccine use in Jamaica

The current COVID-19 level of infection has surpassed the 145 million cases and 3 million deaths globally. The race to vaccinate the world's population is accelerating internationally. As a middle-lower-income nation the local health authorities must strive to ensure that the vaccine options procured to fuel our vaccination drive are utilised effectively. I am exceedingly concerned about the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, especially among people who suffer from pre-existing conditions and elderly residents.

Currently, the vaccine's use is skewed to a particular age group and health status or have been outrightly suspended across several countries worldwide. There are mounting scientific claims reported by the reputable European Medicines Agencies (EMA) that have, in fact, confirmed a link between the vaccine and the incidence of thrombosis with low blood platelets.

Thrombosis is the clotting of the blood in any area of the circulatory system.

This has proven highly detrimental and fatal in some instances to specific sectors of the populace across Europe and other regions, particularly in people with underlying conditions such as circulatory/heart disorders.

The UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency has also confirmed findings drawing a correlation between the AstraZeneca vaccine and extremely rare blood clots. Although the vaccine's benefits outweigh its risks, our local medical fraternity must ascertain to whom this vaccine should be administered. Feasible options must also be explored and made accessible so individuals can make informed decisions based on their health status.

The typical vaccine takes anywhere between 10-12 years to be developed and approved for use by the public. The COVID-19 vaccine, on the other hand, took less than that from concept to approval to be utilised. As such, one would expect that some of the side effects are still unknown and could result in adverse reactions in certain instances. Based on the foregoing, no medical expert, at this point in time, should vouch confidently as to the possible effects and actions of these new treatments on the body. The Medical Association of Jamaica (MAJ) must therefore remain vigilant and steadfast in its bid to consistently monitor and present authentic, current global findings on new vaccines to relevant stakeholders so gears may be shifted if required, and favourable decisions executed in the best interest of the public.

The onslaught of the formidable second wave of the ferocious novel coronavirus has undoubtedly created an immensely grave sense of panic, desperation, and hopelessness across India, which at one point reported over 330,000 cases in the span of 24 hours. The spike brought the nation's health-care system to its knees, resulting in a total collapse and crippling of its resources. Chiefly, president of the Public Health Foundation of India K Srinath Reddy stated: “We completely let our guard down and assumed in January that the pandemic was over and COVID surveillance and control took a back seat.'' The latest wave is being blamed as a combination of social behaviour, policy decisions, as well as possibly the presence of a new variant. Let this serve as a stark warning to us, as a nation, that we must continue the fearless fight and desist in engaging in complacency on any level.

Jamaica and India have shared an exceptionally progressive and invaluable friendship over the decades. Most notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Jamaica 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines earlier this year. Let us take the time to say a silent prayer for India in its hour of heartbreaking tragedies and life-altering circumstances.

Admittedly, the fight against COVID-19 is a deeply enervating and debilitating state of affairs, but this certainly is not the time to relinquish the fight and engage in torpidity.

