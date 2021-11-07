We will miss Colin Powell's voice for democracy

In short order, Powell picked up the telephone, urging audibly “his boss” Secretary Dick Cheney, “if you want to get the local colour and texture of what's happening in Yugoslavia, come to my office right away!”

Moments later Cheney came bursting through the door. They acknowledged the urgency to prepare for a meeting that day on Yugoslavia with Secretary of State Lawrence Eagleburger, former ambassador to Yugoslavia 1977-1980. Under chairman's orders, I, Earle, was called back next day to the Pentagon to brief top brass. We were asked to brief General Barry McCaffrey and staff.

As secretary of state, Powell was said to converse directly with desk officers and Langley analysts who garner information from crisis theatre. Maybe his 1950s experience in the multi-ethnic immigrant communities of Hunt's Point, South Bronx, sensitised him to the art of “negotiating at all levels”, a perspective expressed on TV by General McCaffrey.

From these encounters with Powell, we felt no task was impossible for him. Over time, our professional relationship solidified by his expressed appreciation for voluntarily written pieces and exchanges on the Balkans, Horn of Africa, and Brazil. Referring to the Powell Doctrine in his New York Times op-ed Why Generals Get Nervous, October 8, 1992, in a heartwarming hand-written note expressed “thanks for helping shape my views”. Another instance he passed our cautionary piece to “those working the problem” of Somalia.

At one point Earle expressed interest in working with him in the Pentagon. He replied, “believe it or not, I do not have a political advisory staff and therefore rely on the policy staff in the Office of the secretary of defense as well as my contacts in the State Department”. From our perspective, he seemed to have captured the imagination of an informal and formal cadre of “advisers” as he delved into problem-solving.

Adulation for this soldier/statesman is well deserved. We will miss his voice for democracy against illiberal impulses at home and abroad. Like all of us, this towering public servant was by no means flawless.

Earle and wife Barbara Scarlett are former US diplomats with global experience, representing as a “tandem couple”, over 50 years of US diplomatic experience with the US State Department and USIA. He's an immigrant from Jamaica; she, a black daughter of the segregated South, educated in Boston.

They had joint assignments in Cameroon, Brazil (twice), Yugoslavia, the Philippines during the “People Power Revolution”, and Ireland (1998-2001) right after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement. She is a graduate of The National Defense University (NDU), and was “knighted” by the Brazilian Superior Labor Court. He was Senior State Department Adviser to the Air War College, Adviser to Swedish High Representative Carl Bildt in Bosnia, and Director of Political Training at the George Shultz National Training Center. Also, Earle was a Dean Rusk Fellow at The Institute for The Study of Diplomacy, Georgetown University School of Foreign Service. He worked on the China and Somalia Desks. She handled Middle East Affairs and global affairs, including “Climate Change”.