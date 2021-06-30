What is a prime minister to do?

It is not difficult to find empathy with Prime Minister Andrew Holness: He means well and is known to relent in the face of public opinion. As the youngest prime minister in the history of Jamaica he has largely weathered the various storms that bedevil governance in this country. I believe that most well-thinking Jamaicans will give him a passing grade for his performance to date.

Since the dawn of the devastating novel coronavirus pandemic his leadership of the country has been severely tested. I am sure that, at times, he feels that he is between the proverbial rock and a hard place, having to navigate public opinion as he takes hard decisions as to what must be done to keep the country safe while preserving people's livelihood.

Yes, there is the question of collective responsibility in light of the decisions made by the Cabinet over which he presides. But he knows that, as the leader of the country, he bears direct responsibility for these decisions. People in their agony will scream “Holness”, and not “Cabinet”. He wears the crown and the burdens and privileges that go with it.

The easing of the COVID-19 restrictions announced recently may yet be one of the biggest tests of his power of decision-making. When it comes to the virus, the bottom line is clear and remains what it has always been: With just under four per cent of the population being vaccinated, the bald truth is that the country has not moved much beyond where it was in March of 2020.

The measures adopted then to contain the spread of the virus have not changed. If anything, they have become more urgent in light of the variants, including the easily transmissible Delta variant, that have developed, and which now pose a more serious threat to life, as is being played out in more developed countries than ours, such as Australia.

With well over three-quarters of your population not vaccinated, the truth is that more people can become infected, get very sick, and even die. And even if one does not die, one can develop long-haul symptoms, which, in some parts of the world, are driving people to commit suicide. And, as the virus develops new variants, it becomes more problematic to contain its spread. Thus, the possibility of new surges is real and terrifying, if our last experience is anything to go by.

In this context one can well understand the perplexity of the medical community with any easing of the measures to contain the virus. Like a bad visit to the dentist, there are some things that you do not forget readily. The last surge in the virus must have left an impression in the minds of medical professionals when the hospitals became overwhelmed and they could not provide care for people who desperately needed it. Many nurses and doctors had never been faced with that experience before. The prospect of turning people away from hospitals because they could not be accommodated must have been stomach-churning and jarring to them. Not to mention the real and ever-present threat of being infected themselves. They would have known of colleagues that have died from the virus and must have wondered when their time would come. They are now forced to relive the memory of that experience, and must be understandably worried that any relaxation of the measures will spell doom for which the hospitals are ill-equipped. And this time it could be worse, especially if the surge is caused by the ubiquitous Delta variant which may well be in the country.

The teachers, through the president of the Jamaica Teachers Association (JTA) Jasford Gabriel, stand in solidarity with the medical professionals. Schools reopen in September and the great fear is that a serious surge in the virus may handicap the reopening. Many teachers have grown frustrated and mentally exhausted by online teaching, which they had to be doing since the dawn of the virus. They are hoping to breathe more easily when the new school term starts, but if there should be a serious resurgence there is no chance of this happening. Not to mention the mental toll this is likely to have on students who have been locked away from their friends for almost two years.

The entertainment industry, on the other hand, is applauding the easing of the restrictions. So are sections of the business community, especially in the small business sector. The Church is also breathing a sigh of relief, while being mindful of the urgent need to maintain existing safety protocols.

What is a prime minister to do? He obviously cannot please all the different sectors of the economy. He has to be acutely aware of the suffering that the pandemic has caused in the loss of income and the general economic hardships that the country is experiencing. He cannot be unaware of the mental exhaustion of the people and the mental burdens that many carry. If he could wave a magic wand and cause the problems to disappear, he would. But he cannot. Like everyone else, he has to work within the constraints imposed by the virus and really hope for the best when he believes he and the Government have made the right decisions.

It is not an easy task given the nature of the virus and its modus operandi. There are no easy answers and no decision is foolproof. Every decision is a hard one, as there can be no certainty that easing the restrictions will bring the desired results. A great deal of any success hangs on the cooperation of the citizens in sticking to the safety protocols which have been well established — wearing masks, hand sanitising regularly, and social distancing.

Those who have been vaccinated must continue to wear their masks as they can be infected by the virus. While they are protected from its worst outcomes, they can still pass it on to others. This is particularly important in a country with a very low rate of vaccination.

The real test, then, will be seen in how disciplined people are in observing these protocols. If the most previous experience is any guide, one can be forgiven for being pessimistic. People are tired and want to move on, but the naked truth is that there can be no real moving on until the virus's potency in the country is diminished. This will come when at least 60 per cent of the population has been vaccinated. We are not there yet, and that is why I have a queasy feeling in the pit of my stomach that the Government should have waited. I hope I will be proven wrong. As I said, no decision is foolproof when dealing with COVID-19.

Dr Raulston Nembhard is a priest, social commentator, and author of the books: Finding Peace in the Midst of Life's Storm and Your Self-esteem Guide to a Better Life . Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or stead6655@aol.com.