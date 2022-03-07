When the Ukraine crisis became ours

As our Jamaican students in the Ukraine posted about their fears of an impending invasion by Russian forces, we became fully engaged, moved by appeals, interviews with their tearful parents, their hazardous journey to Ukraine and finally, their arrival in Montego Bay last Wednesday. Many of us had no idea that there were so many Jamaican medical students in Ukraine; they explained that one year's fee at The University of the West Indies (UWI) would cover them for six years in Ukraine.

There were a few glitches in the initial communication between government officials and the students as the offer of a loan for transportation was met with howls of objections from the public. However, Foreign Affairs Minister Senator Kamina Johnson Smith and her ministry officials quickly took hold of the situation, with representatives at Jamaica's embassy in Berlin keeping in close touch with the students.

We followed them as they travelled on the train to a town close to the Polish border, then on a bus which was forced to turn back. Consequently, they had no choice but to walk the remaining seven miles in the freezing weather to Poland.

Denise Sealy, chargé d'affaires at the Jamaican Embassy in Berlin, Germany, along with a Friends of Jamaica group welcomed them with hot meals and a heated bus. We held our collective breaths until we heard they had landed on Jamaican soil. What joy for the students, their parents, and for Jamaica!

Jamaica Observer staff reporter Horace Hines, who was on hand for their arrival in Montego Bay, wrote: “Shortly after arriving at the airport, Matthew DeSilva, an engineering student, expressed gratitude to the Ukrainians and solidarity with the Eastern European country.”

He quoted DeSilva: “I can only speak for myself right now. We entered Ukraine to study. We were welcomed by the Ukrainians. I also want to make this point clear to everybody, we wouldn't have left the country without the Ukrainians. I mean, people whose sons are dying, whose fathers are dying, whose brothers are dying had no right to aid us, yet they did. We got so many lifts, there was food provided for us, and they didn't have to do it, especially when their country is being destroyed right now.”

The alumnae of Convent of Mercy Academy “Alpha” are relieved that fellow alumnae Shavell Peart, Shenae Douglas, and Jada Comrie are safely back in Jamaica. Our alumnae associations here and in North America are rallying to offer support.

LESSONS IN LEADERSHIP

As I write this, Ukraine is experiencing its 10th day of the Russian invasion, and President Volodymyr Zelensky has not left the city of Kyiv, despite offers of extraction from the US. His response: “I need ammunition, not a ride,” will go down in history. Via online platforms, he has addressed crowds of anti-war demonstrators throughout Europe, as well as US senators last Friday. His eyes are those of a sleep-deprived man, but his words remain strong and inspiring.

“Do prove that you will not let us go. Do prove that you indeed are Europeans, and then life will win over death, and light will win over darkness,” he said as he addressed the European Parliament.

The crowds of people in Russia who have been protesting the war are among the world's bravest.

Emma Lewis shared a Washington Post report on 80-year-old Liudmila Nikolaevna Vasilyeva, who joined a group of young protestors in Petersburg and was arrested. She told the reporter, “We had a delightful crew in the paddy wagon,” and encouraged the group to shout anti-war slogans.

What a lesson for the world and for us here in Jamaica. Too long have we tolerated the invasion of gangs in our peaceful communities. Thank goodness for the increasing efforts of our security forces and our judiciary in bringing these gang leaders and members to justice.

Awakened by the dignity of the Ukrainians, we Jamaicans should keep monitoring all those who put themselves up as leaders, whether in community or country.

I am looking forward to the presentation by Jeanette Calder of the Jamaica Accountability Meter Portal (JAMP) to the Caribbean Community of Retired Persons (CCRP) members and friends this Wednesday.

Now that we see how precious our democracy is, let us take personal responsibility to protect it.

GOVERNANCE AND THE UWI

We, 1970s graduates of The UWI, Mona, may not have got there were it not for the highly subsidised fees. Since then, these fees have been so steep that I remember speaking to a brilliant young lady in the business of selling motor vehicles, who explained that, after the first year at The UWI, she could not manage the fees so she was taking a break to “hustle” so she could get back to her studies.

And, of course, it is well known that those who take student loans have a rough time with repayment, while having to also take care of their basic living expenses.

Observer reporter Romardo Lyons wrote: “The medical students had to choose between Jamaica, the land of their birth, and Ukraine, which is thousands of miles away from everyone and everything they know. At The University of the West Indies, tuition for medicine is US$28,000… Meanwhile, in Ukraine, the tuition ranges from just US$3,500.”

We took a look at the Report of The UWI Chancellor's Commission on Governance of The UWI, July 2020. The Commission on Governance of The University of the West Indies is chaired by Sir C M Dennis Byron, former president of the Caribbean Court of Justice.

The introduction of the report noted: “The macro-environmental challenges include the political tension between the regional character of The UWI and its national remit, competition from foreign education providers, underdeveloped funding mechanisms for tertiary education throughout the region, a disturbing demographic shift in the tertiary education landscape in favour of foreign universities… With respect to financial management, the commission identified specific governance gaps which exacerbate the weak financial health of The UWI.”

The report lays out in detail these gaps, which we hope will be addressed to make higher education more accessible for our students.

Women's Day

An article by journalist Arwen Armbrecht on the World Economic Forum's website several years ago asked: “In which country is your boss more likely to be a woman?” The data showed that there are three places in the world where you are more likely to have a female rather than a male manager — Jamaica, Colombia, and St Lucia.

Folks, it has not been easy, especially for those of us who are working mothers. We have two jobs — one at the workplace and one in the home.

We salute the supportive partners who have helped us maintain balance, and ask for compassion for single mothers who carry so much of Jamaica's future on their weary backs.

On International Women's Day, which will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 8, Amina Blackwood-Meeks of the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts has invited three women who were part of the Carifesta 76 team to “ Electric Slide” down memory lane – Vilma McDonald, Lorna Goodison, and yours truly.

Amina reminded me that it was the successful staging of Carifesta 76 which inspired the creation of the college. It should be a great morning. As for the Electric Slide, I will be bringing up the rear.

Let us bask in each other's reflected glory.

Happy International Women's Day!

