Where has all the love gone?

Come Monday, February 14, 2022, many Jamaicans, despite the hard times and COVID-19 restrictions, will be celebrating Valentine's Day, although there doesn't seem to be much love going around in the society at large. In any event, given the over-commercialisation of this event, it becomes difficult to determine the level of sincerity being expressed by many who may well see it as merely a day of atonement with respect to those in estranged relationships or experiencing sexual abandonment, for that matter. Others may view it as another opportunity for heightened sexual promiscuity.

A line from that famous literary masterpiece Desiderata reminds us not to be cynical about love because it is as perennial as the grass; however, this writer cannot help but view this Valentine's extravaganza as more hype than substance. According to the experts, “Valentine's Day, also called St Valentine's Day, is a holiday when lovers express their affection with greetings and gifts. Given their similarities, it has been suggested that the holiday has origins in the Roman festival of Lupercalia held in mid-February. The festival, which celebrated the coming of spring, included fertility rites and the pairing off of women with men by lottery. At the end of the 5th century Pope Gelasius I forbid the celebration of Lupercalia and is sometimes attributed with replacing it with St Valentine's Day, but the true origin of the holiday is vague at best. Valentine's Day did not come to be celebrated as a day of romance until about the 14th century.”

There are several other amazing stories about this holiday's origin, but suffice it to say the average John Doe and Mary Jane have no clue about how it came about, but may lavishly take advantage of the day's significance to express their love and affection for their significant other. Of course, Valentine's Day comes against the backdrop of the high level of hatred and intolerance that has become pervasive in the Jamaican society.

Long before Valentine's Day became so popular in Jamaica, there was much more love to go around, not just feigned affection or opportunistic liaisons.

Yes, there was a time when romance was king! I recall, as a lovestruck youngster, I would pen a love letter to the girl of my dreams and place it in an envelope with some sweet-smelling talcum powder and some crushed flowers. That actually got me into some serious trouble when I sent one to a particular girl who had been ignoring my expressions of interest in her. When she opened the envelope the powder splashed all over and she screamed and fainted thinking that someone had sent her an obeah letter. Luckily, it was not that easy to trace it back to me as the address in the letter was “Lover's Lane, Kisses Post Office”, and was signed simply “Secret Admirer”, and delivered by my accomplice, who refused to disclose the identity of the sender.

Interestingly, my forays into becoming a wordsmith had its genesis then as, eventually, word got around in school that I was very good at penning love letters and love poems. I was soon making a killing, in terms of being rewarded financially by some of my fellow male students, who paid me handsomely to put pen to paper in their bid to woo that special girl.

Nowadays, with the advent of social media, catfishing or providing false information, as well as photographs, have become the order of the day, among other deceptive means of going after romantic interests. In the good old days one would have to send a message or love note/letter and wait with bated breath for a reply. In many instances, parents, guardians, grandparents, or a big brother or sister would have to be approached or used as an intermediary to get to the 'princess'. But it was all fun and games.

A typical scenario, especially in the lower echelons of the society, is for the guy to say, “Hey, gyal, come ya. You wan see di I check fi di dawta, so wha you a deal wid?”

The sad truth is that, in many instances, women and girls are disrespected or treated with scant regard, even when they are being courted, and what is amazing is that many of them do not seem to mind at all. One only has to observe what goes on at a party or dancehall session. And, of course, the lyrics of the songs tell it all.

Gone are the days when love songs were part and parcel of 'making it' with a particular female. Indeed, based on most of what is being churned out as music these days, there is very little romance involved. We are now in the age of “haul and pull up” and 'skin out', no more 'rent a tile' or may I have this dance? In fact, the typical scenario is for the men to be on one side of the room while the women huddle in another section as the men compete among themselves with the latest dance steps and the women 'bump and grine' or get on bad.

All of this is symptomatic of what has gone wrong in a society in which domestic violence is rampant and our womenfolk are treated as mere sex objects.

At home and in school boys are no longer taught the social graces, including how to treat their counterparts of the fairer sex. Many of our womenfolk, on the other hand, very often tolerate this level of crassness and lack of civility, preferring their men to be thugs rather than gentlemen.

Call me old-fashioned, but where did all the love go?

Frankly, there is too much 'butuism' out there. In this vein, girls and women should raise the bar and insist that they be treated with tenderness and love, not coarseness and disregard.

Then again, sometimes it is difficult to differentiate who is male or female these days. Sometime ago, I courteously opened the door for who I thought was a rather chic young woman, albeit with a bleached-out face, only to be greeted with, “A wha di man a deal wid? Mi look helpless to you?”

This Valentine's Day, let's try to bring back the love. Boys and men, treat the women how they should be treated and vice versa. Gifts and sexual exploits are not necessarily true expressions of love.

Lloyd B Smith has been involved full-time in Jamaican media for the past 45 years. He has also served as a Member of Parliament and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives. He hails from western Jamaica where he is popularly known as the Governor.